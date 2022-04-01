  1. Home
  Ramadan moon sighted in Karnataka; Muslim fasting begins on Apr 3

Ramadan moon sighted in Karnataka; Muslim fasting begins on Apr 3

News Network
April 2, 2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, Apr 2: Muslims across Karnataka will fast tomorrow (April 3) as the Qadhis in the region have confirmed the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan tonight.

In Saudi Arabia and a few Middle Eastern countries, the blessed month already commenced today (April 1) after sighted crescent last evening. 
 
In Mangaluru, Udupi, Bhatkal, and Bengaluru - the announcement of commencement of Ramadan was made following maghrib praers as the cresent moon was sighted in a few places.

News Network
March 29,2022

Madikeri, Mar 29: A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in Kodagu district on Monday.

Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred. 

The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’  menace in the region.

News Network
March 26,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 26: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to remove lessons on Mughal emperors including secular Akbar and Muslim Aurangzeb from school’s history textbooks.

“Those who have been excessively glorified - Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and other bigot kings should be removed,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA, told reporters. 

He was reacting to the government’s textbook review committee recommending toning down the “glorified content” on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. 

“We learned about Akbar the Great, but not about the conversion and oppression Hindus faced. Likewise, Tipu killed one lakh Hindus in Kodagu, but he was glorified as a freedom fighter. By distorting history, it was wrong to have glorified some kings just for the sake of appeasement. Time has come to change that and our government is doing that,” Yatnal, a former union minister, said and added that textbooks should have lessons on Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad attacked the BJP for going after personalities who fought against the British. “The BJP isn’t fighting just Tipu. They are against those who fought the British, including Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. “It’s been 250 years since Tipu died. Still, the BJP is troubled by him.”

News Network
March 25,2022

muskankhan.jpg

Mandya, Mar 25: Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to fame after she stood her ground against saffron scarf-wearing miscreants who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded that she take off her hijab, had to helplessly skip her semester exams on Thursday due to security and hijab reasons. 

Muskan's father Mohammad Husen said that his daughter will not write the remaining exams as well due to the lack of cooperation by the college. 

"The high court has dashed our hopes that our children would be allowed to wear the hijab and attend classes and exams. We asked the college to allow our daughter to wear the hijab and sit for the exam. But they did not," he said. He said he would admit Muskan to a college where the hijab is allowed.

College authorities, however, defended their stance. "We have to follow the court's judgment and the government's directives," said an official.

AP Gnana Prakash, University of Mysore registrar (evaluation), said examinations are on for third and fifth-semester students.

