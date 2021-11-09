Security will be strengthened in coastal Karnataka to check infiltration through sea: Home Minister

  1. Home
News Network
November 10, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 10: Coastal security police will be strengthened in the coastal belt to check infiltration of foreigners through sea and also to maintain law and order, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a new police station at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

“Already 30 boats have been purchased for the coastal security police in the state. In the backdrop of increase in use of satellite phones and cyber crimes, district-level cyber crime stations will be set up and mobile forensic science lab will be set up,” he said.

Jnanendra said interview has been conducted for 930 aspirants for the post of sub-inspectors. The recruitment order will be issued shortly, he said.

The minister said that strict action will be taken to check illegal transportation of cattle and unauthorised slaughterhouses. Also, stringent action will be taken to check moral policing, he said.

The Gram Panchayats will be entrusted with power under new sand policy, he stated.

Earlier at Subrahmanya, the minister said the government is committed to strengthen the police department. The work on new buildings of 100 police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he noted.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the Subrahmanya Police Station and the work will commence shortly, he said.

News Network
November 6,2021

pabba.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Veteran entrepreneur and founder of acclaimed Ideal Ice Cream brand, Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday, November 6.

He was undergoing at a private hospital in the city after suffering injuries in a road accident which took place on October 28 near Bharat Mall in the city.

Fondly called 'Pabba Maam', Kamath had started his business in the 70s dealing in general items. He used to undertake sales of crackers manufactured in Shivakashi during the Deepavali festival. 

As there were fluctuations in business, he wanted to venture into something that would be in demand throughout the year, and decided to establish an ice cream parlour. He taught himself the art of making ice creams, conducting experiments at home, with neighbours as his critics.

On May 1, 1975, he opened Ideal's Parlour at Market Road with 14 flavours. In the decades to come, Ideal brand of ice cream went on to earn name and recognition, becoming Mangaluru's best tourist attraction, the flavours and taste making them a favourite not only among Mangalureans but people everywhere. His ice creams have won several national and international awards.

Prabhakar Kamath is survived by a son, two daughters and scores of friends, admirers and well-wishers.

News Network
October 30,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka govt on Saturday issued new guidelines regarding the sale of firecrackers and covid protocol. As part of the guidelines, firecrackers are prohibited to be sold, except green crackers. 

Dealers have taken permission to sell these crackers starting November 1 and will sell them till November 20. In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had mandated that only green crackers should be sold, during the festive season.

Here are some important guidelines issued by the Karnataka state government.

1.    Shops should be installed at non-residential areas and open places, only with the permission of authorities.

2.    A 6-meter distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides . A permission letter should be displayed in the shop.

3.    Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and a distance of 6 feet should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops.

4.    The Police, fire department, Health & Family welfare department, District administration, and corporations should ensure that guidelines must be followed.

5.    Dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers are allowed to do so from November 1 to November 10, at the designated places.

Due action will be taken according to law if guidelines are violated.

News Network
November 7,2021

grenade.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades found near a fence in Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening.

The grenades were first found by a retired army man named Jayakumar Poojary (66) from the same village when he was walking towards his house from Uppinangady at around 6 pm.

He found one grenade inside a plastic cover while the other four grenades had fallen on the ground and took it to his residence safely and informed the police.

Jaya Kumar, a retired personnel in the Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Indian Army took the grenades to a safer place as there were chances of wild or stray animals taking them to other places and causing danger to the public.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane told the media that the grenades are some 40 years old and further investigation is underway as to where these grenades came from.

Uppinangady police have registered a case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by the ex-army man.

