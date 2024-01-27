  1. Home
The Shepherds Int'l Academy celebrates 75th R-Day

Media Release
January 27, 2024

Mangaluru: The 75th Republic Day of India was joyously commemorated by The Shepherd's International Academy, located in Attavar, Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. 

The occasion honored the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, a pivotal moment in the Nation's history. The Chairman of the school Ar. Mohammed Nissar presided over the flag hoisting ceremony, joined by esteemed guests including Gen. Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Nazim SS from AppleMart Supermarket Attavar and Principal Lubna Banu.

The celebration featured a rich tapestry of cultural events, speeches, skits, and patriotic songs performed by the students, resonating with the fundamental principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our constitution. Principal Lubna Banu emphasized the significance of Republic Day, marking India's journey towards sovereignty, socialism, secularism, and democracy. Her motivational address inspired the students, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility.

Ms Zunaira Sharief And Ms Neelofer Sajid adeptly coordinated the event, ensuring its seamless execution and meaningful impact on the school community. The celebration served as a poignant reminder of India's enduring democratic spirit and its commitment to progress and inclusivity.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
January 24,2024

Mysuru, Jan 24: A 22-year-old college-going girl was murdered by her brother, who is a Hindu activist, for loving a person belonging to a minority community in Karnataka. He also reportedly murdered his mother for attempting to rescue the girl. 

Dhanushri (19), a second-year Bcom student of a college in Hunsur of Mysuru district and her mother Anitha (40), wife of Sathish, a farmer and native of Hirikyathanahalli are the victims. 

The incident occurred at Hunsur rural police station limits of Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 23) night. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nithin (22), brother of Dhanushri and son of Anitha. He had had discontinued his education, after high school and worked as a daily wage worker. He is also said to be a Hindu activist. 

According to a complaint to police by Sathish, the accused had taken the mother and sister on a bike with the pretext of seeing an ailing relative at Hemmige village on Tuesday evening. 

However, he had stopped the vehicle near a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk where he pushed his sister into the water body. He also pushed his mother into lake for attempting to rescue his sister. 

After committing the gruesome crime, Nithin returned home and informed his father about the incident. The accused even showed his father the place of incident around 10 pm, police said.

Sathish, meanwhile, revealed to the cops Nithin and Dhanushri used to quarrel at home over her relations with the boy she was in love with, who hailed from Hanagodu. Owing to the constant quarrels between the siblings, the former was asked to work and stay away from home.

Nithin used to visit home and was not on talking terms with his sister for the past seven months. Hunsur rural police have arrested Nithin. 

January 15,2024

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada allegedly lost Rs 2.1 lakh to cyber fraudsters. In a complaint to police, he said he received a message on January 11 on Telegram app, asking him to join a group, if he wants to earn money every day.

He then joined the group and did the tasks given to him. When he selected a task for Rs 7,000, he was asked to pay Rs 25,000.

Through links and wallets, he allegedly transferred Rs 2.1 lakh in phases.

He claimed that he was cheated as he did not get any returns or refunds. A case has been registered under several sections the IT Act and IPC at Bantwal Town police station in this connection. 

January 18,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 18: A resident of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada has lost Rs 10.6 lakh after he was invited on social media to make investments in the share market.

The complainant said that he had noticed an advertisement for share market investment on Facebook. Using the link, he joined a WhatsApp group. As suggested in the group, he downloaded an app and opened a trading account in the name of his wife.

He and his wife had given all the details pertaining to Aadhaar number, mobile number and bank accounts. Later, he transferred Rs 11.1 lakh to various accounts. 

Of this, Rs 55,000 was credited to his account. When he failed to get the remaining money back, he filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN polie station in this regard.

