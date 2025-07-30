‘Stop forcing poor to private care’: DYFI demands superspecialty hospitals in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish superspecialty healthcare facilities in the district, citing an alarming rise in cancer, cardiac, and neurological diseases among residents.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM through Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV on Tuesday, DYFI district president BK Imthiyaz emphasized the urgent need for branches of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and Nimhans to be set up in the region.

Imthiyaz highlighted that, due to the absence of advanced government medical facilities, patients are being forced to rely on costly private hospitals. “Serious cases like cancer and heart disease are being referred to private institutions under the Ayushman scheme. This means government funds are filling private hospital coffers, while the poor remain burdened,” he alleged.

Despite decades-long demands for a government medical college and superspecialty units in Dakshina Kannada, only budget session announcements have been made — with no actual allocation of funds, DYFI claimed.

The youth organization called for immediate action to:

• Set up branches of Kidwai, Jayadeva, and Nimhans in Dakshina Kannada.

• Expedite funding for a government medical college in Mangaluru.

• Upgrade existing government hospitals, build new primary and taluk facilities as per population needs, and fill all vacant medical staff positions.