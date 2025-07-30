  1. Home
  2. ‘Stop forcing poor to private care’: DYFI demands superspecialty hospitals in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30, 2025

Mangaluru: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish superspecialty healthcare facilities in the district, citing an alarming rise in cancer, cardiac, and neurological diseases among residents.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM through Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV on Tuesday, DYFI district president BK Imthiyaz emphasized the urgent need for branches of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and Nimhans to be set up in the region.

Imthiyaz highlighted that, due to the absence of advanced government medical facilities, patients are being forced to rely on costly private hospitals. “Serious cases like cancer and heart disease are being referred to private institutions under the Ayushman scheme. This means government funds are filling private hospital coffers, while the poor remain burdened,” he alleged.

Despite decades-long demands for a government medical college and superspecialty units in Dakshina Kannada, only budget session announcements have been made — with no actual allocation of funds, DYFI claimed.

The youth organization called for immediate action to:

•    Set up branches of Kidwai, Jayadeva, and Nimhans in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Expedite funding for a government medical college in Mangaluru.

•    Upgrade existing government hospitals, build new primary and taluk facilities as per population needs, and fill all vacant medical staff positions.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

saldanha.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: The Mangaluru City Police have filed a formal petition before the jurisdictional court seeking custody of the prime accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, is currently in judicial custody, they said.

He is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said, adding that multiple complaints have been lodged against him by victims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada and beyond, alleging that they were misled by Saldanha's schemes and guarantees.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, Rs 10 crore has been fleeced from an investor.

The case involves the use of forged documents, shell companies, and sophisticated methods of financial manipulation, sources said.

The police now seek custodial interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, track the flow of funds, identify accomplices, and determine whether more victims are involved.

Investigators in the police department believe that Saldanha may have operated through multiple channels to project legitimacy, thereby gaining the confidence of unsuspecting investors. The case has garnered widespread public interest given the high value of the fraud and its ripple effect on individuals and families across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any additional complaints or information related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and further revelations are expected once custodial interrogation commences.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

mmabdulrahman.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: M. M. Abdul Rahman, a respected businessman and former political figure originally from Moodigere, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he had been residing for several years.

Abdul Rahman was not only known for his business acumen but also for his active involvement in public life. A loyal worker of the Indian National Congress, he dedicated many years to the party's grassroots work in the Moodigere region and had also served as the President of the Moodigere Town Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons—Nasir Mohideen and Yasir Rahman— Chairman and Managing Director of Westline Builders Pvt Ltd, a well-known real estate firm based in Mangaluru. His family, friends, and the wider community remember him as a warm, dedicated, and principled individual.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 17, following the Asr prayer, at the premises of Ahsanul Masjid in Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru.

News of his demise has drawn condolences from numerous community leaders, political figures, and well-wishers across the region, many of whom have acknowledged his contributions both in public service and as a guiding figure in business.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

vehiclescrushed.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

