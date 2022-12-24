Top cop vows to nab culprits behind Surathkal murder as mourners resort to peaceful protest

Mangaluru, Dec 12: Leaders of Muslim community appealed for peace while Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar vowed to arrest the culprits behind the coldblooded murder of Abdul Jaleel at Surathakl, as hundreds of mourners staged a peaceful protest stopping the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the victim for last rites.
43-year-old Jaleel, who was running a fancy store, died in a hospital last night hours after he was stabbed by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal, sparking fear and tension among people in the communally sensitive region which had witnessed a series of communal killings in the past.
Hundreds of mourners today blocked the ambulance which was carrying the mortal remains for last rites and staged a flash protest demanding the police to nab the culprits immediately. They accused the local people’s representatives of indulging in murder politics for their personal gains.
They held the government and politicians responsible for the killings of innocent Muslim men in the region.
Meanwhile, former Mangaluru North MLA and Congress leader B A Mohiuddin Bava, Wakf board chairman Shafi Sa’adi, former Mangaluru Mayor Ashraf rushed to the spot and attempted to console the protesters.
The police commissioner, who visited the spot, urged the people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order and promised to nab the culprits behind the murder soon.
