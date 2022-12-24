  1. Home
  2. Top cop vows to nab culprits behind Surathkal murder as mourners resort to peaceful protest

Top cop vows to nab culprits behind Surathkal murder as mourners resort to peaceful protest

News Network
December 25, 2022

protest.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 12: Leaders of Muslim community appealed for peace while Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar vowed to arrest the culprits behind the coldblooded murder of Abdul Jaleel at Surathakl, as hundreds of mourners staged a peaceful protest stopping the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the victim for last rites. 

43-year-old Jaleel, who was running a fancy store, died in a hospital last night hours after he was stabbed by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal, sparking fear and tension among people in the communally sensitive region which had witnessed a series of communal killings in the past.

Hundreds of mourners today blocked the ambulance which was carrying the mortal remains for last rites and staged a flash protest demanding the police to nab the culprits immediately. They accused the local people’s representatives of indulging in murder politics for their personal gains. 

They held the government and politicians responsible for the killings of innocent Muslim men in the region.

Meanwhile, former Mangaluru North MLA and Congress leader B A Mohiuddin Bava, Wakf board chairman Shafi Sa’adi, former Mangaluru Mayor Ashraf rushed to the spot and attempted to console the protesters. 

The police commissioner, who visited the spot, urged the people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order and promised to nab the culprits behind the murder soon.  

ambulance.jpg

News Network
December 22,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said the state government will increase testing and send all the samples of fresh Covid-19 cases for genome sequencing to the laboratory.

His statement came in the wake of the detection of new variant BF.7 of the novel Coronavirus in the country, which is believed to be linked to the surge in Covid cases in certain parts of the world. "The health ministry has asked us to send samples of all the fresh positive cases for genome sequencing. We will do that immediately," Sudhakar told reporters here. "We are going to increase testing. The new variant BF.7 has been found in a few states. We will have to keep a track of it because once it has come to India, there is a possibility of it coming to Karnataka as well," he added.

The minister also said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting where Covid-19 related measures will be decided. "We will discuss and decide in the meeting chaired by our Chief Minister whether we have to make rules or issue an advisory," he added.

Sudhakar said the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, which was constituted by the state government, had a meeting on Wednesday. The committee will send a report to him which will be discussed in the meeting with Bommai, he said. The minister also said the new protocol is that people have to live with Covid and insisted upon booster dose.

"People should take all the three jabs of Covid vaccine and use face masks at crowded places but we have not decided on issuing guidelines on the measures to be taken," Sudhakar said. According to him, there was 100 per cent coverage of the first two doses while only 2 per cent people took the booster dose as they became less careful in view of reduction in the infection.

Regarding the measures in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Sudhakar said everyone has the experience of the past three years about the precautions to be taken. To a question, he said he has not yet spoken to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. However, the Health department officials are in touch with the union health ministry officials.

News Network
December 25,2022

News Network
December 23,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 23: A Yakshagana artiste collapsed and died while performing on the stage last night at Saraswathi Sadana of Kateel Temple in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Guruvappa Bayar (58) was playing the role of ‘Shishupalana’ in the Yakshagana play titled Thrijanma Moksha when the incident took place. 

When the last prasanga of Yakshagana was being played, Bayar who was standing on Rangasthala collapsed on the stage. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He had written Ashtamangala Yakshagana prasanga and had staged it at Town Hall in Mangaluru a few months ago. After having served in several Yakshagana mela, he had joined Kateel Mela in 2013.

