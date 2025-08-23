  1. Home
  2. ‘Truth is beginning to come out’: Veerendra Heggade welcomes arrest of complainant

News Network
August 23, 2025

heggade.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 23: Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, on Saturday welcomed the arrest of the complainant in a case involving allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in the temple town, saying that the "truth is beginning to come out".

Speaking to a gathering that had arrived in Dharmasthala to show solidarity, after the SIT produced the complainant in a Belthangady court, Heggade said the temple town had been facing "unfounded allegations" which had caused distress to devotees and the community at large.

"With this development, we have faith that facts will prevail and justice will be upheld," he said.

Heggade refrained from commenting further, stating that the investigation was ongoing and would bring clarity in due course.

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT probing the charges, officials said.

He has been taken into custody by the SIT for 10 days for further investigation.

Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, claimed he had worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, during which he was allegedly forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors. He alleged that some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the Special Investigation Team carried out excavations at multiple sites identified by the complainant. Skeletal remains were recovered from two locations.

News Network
August 22,2025

bettingMLA.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple states as part of an alleged illegal betting-linked money laundering case against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy', his brother and some others, official sources said.

Veerendra, 50, is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA on the ED action that came on the last day of the state assembly session.

At least 30 locations in Chitradurga district, Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Goa were covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Five casinos in Goa named Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino were also raided, they said.

The ED sources said the searches are being conducted in a case related to "illegal" online and offline betting.

Veerendra, according to the sources, is accused of running online betting sites like King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, Rathna Gaming etc. and his brother K C Thippeswamy is alleged to be "operating" three business entities from Dubai named Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9Technologies.

These entities are "related" to the call centre services and the gaming business of Veerendra.

The premises of a man named Anil Gowda, brother of Kusuma H (who unsuccessfully contested the Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly seat on a Congress ticket), in Bengaluru were also covered, according to the agency sources.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Ramya.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The cyber crime police have arrested the prime accused in the case of sending vulgar and threatening messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram account, allegedly from multiple fan accounts of actor Darshan.

The accused, identified as Pramod Gowda of KR Puram, was named in Ramya’s complaint to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The FIR also names 43 other account admins. According to police, Pramod used his friend’s mobile phone to send abusive, obscene, and threatening messages to the actress.

So far, six people have been arrested. Two minors involved in sending derogatory messages have been let off with warnings. Two more accused — Obanna and Gangadhar — have also been identified.

Ramya faced a barrage of cyberbullying after posting on Instagram and X about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is accused No. 2. She had urged that Renukaswamy’s family be given justice, stating, “No one is above the law.”

Following these posts, she received a flood of abusive, vulgar, and threatening messages, including murder and rape threats. Police say the harassment was a direct reaction to her comments after Darshan’s arrest.

