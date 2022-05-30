  1. Home
  2. Two Mysureans, who had come to take part in Mangaluru jackfruit fest, drown in Panambur beach

News Network
May 30, 2022

Mangaluru, May 30: Two persons from Mysuru swept away by a powerful tide while swimming at Panambur beach in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65) from Jayanagar, Mysuru.

Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru on May 27 to take part in the jackfruit mela in the city. 

After taking part in the mela that was held on May 28 and 29, they visited Panambur beach at around 7am on May 30.

While swimming, they were probably caught in the rip current and drowned, police said. A case has been registered at the Panambur Police station.

News Network
May 23,2022

zameer.jpg

Bengaluru, May 23: The video of Karnataka Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan feeding a Dalit seer food and then eating the same after asking him to remove from his mouth has gone viral in Karnataka.

The Congress MLA claimed that he did this to show that there was no difference of caste and religion among the people. However, the video has evoked mixed responses on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday when Dalit seer Narayana Swamiji was attending a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi and Eid Milad. While delivering a speech, Zameer became emotional and before the audience could realise what was happening, he shocked everyone with his experiment.

After eating the food which was removed from the mouth of the Dalit Swami, Zameer stated that "humanity binds all human beings and is above caste and religion".

Zameer also served food to the civic workers during the function. He also took food from a Muslim Moulvi and ate it. He said that the true religion was to live like human beings.

He further stated that caste and religion will never interfere with human bonding. "All of us should live like brothers," he said.

News Network
May 30,2022

hamana.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Acclaimed scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah on Monday tendered resignation as chairperson of the Kuvempu Pratishthana to protest the government’s reluctance in acting against Sangh Parivar product Rohith Chakratirtha, who heads the textbook review committee formed by the government. 

Prof. Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, is the first member of a government-run academy to resign amid a growing clamour for action against Chakrathirtha for apparently insulting Kuvempu and the nada geete (state anthem) he penned. 

In his resignation letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hampana condemned the government’s move to have a person who has no regard for Kuvempu and his work as the chairperson of the textbook revision committee. This sends a wrong message, Hampana said.

Over the past week, various social, literary and religious leaders have raised their voice against the Chakratirtha even as the government’s plans to tweak the contents of school textbooks has stoked a controversy.

News Network
May 17,2022

chetanaraj.jpg

Bengaluru, May 17: A 21-year-old Kannada actress died yesterday after a fat removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Chethana Raj developed complications after the surgery, her family alleges. A case has been filed against doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar on a police complaint by her parents.

Chetana Raj acted in serials like Geetha, Doresani and Olavina Nildana, which were aired on Colors Kannada television channel. She also played small roles in some Kannada films. 

Chetana went to Dr Shetty's Hospital near Navarang Theatre in northern Bengaluru's Rajajinagar at around 8.30 am on May 16 for a surgery to cut excess fat, her father Varadaraju said. "She went with some friends. We didn't know about the surgery. She wasn't discharged even until 5 pm. At around 9 pm, I learnt about her death," he said. 

According to Varadaju, Chetana was taken to another hospital where she was declared brought dead. "She faced breathing problems. Doctors said her lungs were filled with water, causing the death," he said and blamed medical negligence for the tragedy. 

Varadaraju stressed that no consent was taken from the family before the surgery and said he would file a police complaint against the doctors. 

Kaade Hospital, located in Manjunathanagar, where the actress was declared brought dead, issued a news statement, claiming that she had died before being brought in there. 

According to the hospital, Chetana was taken there around 5.30 pm on May 16 by an anaesthetist named Melvin. 

"Melvin barged into our hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre," said Dr Sandeep V, ICU Intensivist.  

According to Dr Sandeep, no patient file or doctor's recommendatory note or any other document depicting her condition was submitted to them. The patient did not have a pulse. Still, on the insistence of Dr Melvin and the team, CPR was undertaken for about 45 minutes but the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was brought dead, he added.

Dr Sandeep claimed that their doctors were "forced" by Dr Melvin and his team to declare the patient dead only at 6.45 pm "for reasons best known to them." 

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and we may decide to file a report against them," Dr Sandeep said. 

