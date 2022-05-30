Two Mysureans, who had come to take part in Mangaluru jackfruit fest, drown in Panambur beach

Mangaluru, May 30: Two persons from Mysuru swept away by a powerful tide while swimming at Panambur beach in Mangaluru today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65) from Jayanagar, Mysuru.

Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru on May 27 to take part in the jackfruit mela in the city.

After taking part in the mela that was held on May 28 and 29, they visited Panambur beach at around 7am on May 30.

While swimming, they were probably caught in the rip current and drowned, police said. A case has been registered at the Panambur Police station.