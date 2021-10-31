Two youths die of lightning strike near Moodbidri; three others injured

  1. Home
News Network
November 1, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 1: Two youths were struck and killed by lightning near Moodbidri in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today. 

The deceased have been identified as Yashavant and Maniprasad, both aged around 25 years. 

The tragedy occurred at Kanchibailu Arbi under the limits of Puttige gram panchayat. 

While two people lost their lives, three others suffered injuries.

Moodbidri and surrounding areas today received moderate to heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning for couple of hours.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 22,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 22: The city police have arrested a man, who allegedly attempted to burgle a temple and damaged idols at Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Rohitashwa, a resident of Kulai area in Mangaluru. He was working in Baikampady as a labourer for the few years. 

The theft and desecration at the Hindu temple had come to light on October 17. This had led to mild communal tension in the region with saffron activists resorting to social media campaign to hold Muslims responsible for the incident. 

It is learnt that saffron outfits had also planned to stage a protest. However, the arrest of the accused in the case has forced them to drop the plan.  

According to the police, Rohitashwa had planned to steal gold, jewelry, and cash from the donation box. “When he could not get any of these, he resorted to damaging the idols placed inside the temple” Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar said.

The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Tuluvey
 - 
Friday, 22 Oct 2021

Rss day's nearing their communal plan was destroyed by the city police.

News Network
October 19,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 349 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,84,022 and death toll to 37,967, the health department said.

The day also saw 399 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,926.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 161 new cases, as the city saw 125 discharges and five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 9,100.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 4.01 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi recorded three deaths, while one death each was reported from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest of 37 new infections, Dakshina Kannada 24, Hassan 23, and Uttara Kannada 19.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,49,662 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,802 and Tumakuru 1,20,574. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,666, followed by Mysuru 1,76,041 and Tumakuru 1,19,231.

Cumulatively a total of 4,95,74,033 samples have been tested, of which 85,022 were tested on Tuesday alone.

News Network
October 19,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 19: Two separate incidents of stabbing have been reported from Ullal and Konaje areas of Mangaluru taluk in last 24 hours. 

A youth was stabbed near Chota Mangaluru road in Ullal today (October 19).

The injured, identified as Harish, proprietor of a gas repair shop, was rushed to a hospital in Thokottu after the attack.

It is suspected that Vishal, a resident of Uliya in Ullal, committed the offence over personal reasons. Police have launched manhunt to nab the suspect.

In a separate incident, BJP activist was attacked by some miscreants at Konaje last night.

It is said that three persons riding a motorbike attacked Prakash Shetty (38), former member of Konaje gram panchayat. 

Prakash Shetty was returning home along with a friend, Manjunath, by a motorbike when the miscreants who came on their bike, swung a sabre at Prakash, it is learnt. He suffered minor injuries on his hand. 

