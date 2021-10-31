Two youths die of lightning strike near Moodbidri; three others injured

Mangaluru, Nov 1: Two youths were struck and killed by lightning near Moodbidri in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today.

The deceased have been identified as Yashavant and Maniprasad, both aged around 25 years.

The tragedy occurred at Kanchibailu Arbi under the limits of Puttige gram panchayat.

While two people lost their lives, three others suffered injuries.

Moodbidri and surrounding areas today received moderate to heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning for couple of hours.