Udupi: CM Bommai calls upon people to donate organs

Udupi, Aug 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that he has signed a document to donate his organs and called the citizens also to do so on the occasion of World Organs Day.

Speaking to the media persons, he said more people should come forward to donate organs.

'It can save thousands of people. Organ transplant technology has developed a lot these days and the majority of the cases are successful. If some other's life could be saved by us why shouldn't we step forward? Let us all pledge to donate organs. I have signed the document today and request all others to do so,' he said.

In his reply on the possible COVID-19 third wave, the Chief Minister informed that he would conduct an emergency meeting as soon as he returns to Bengaluru.

'We will take measures as per the expert's opinion,' he added.