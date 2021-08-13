  1. Home
  2. Udupi: CM Bommai calls upon people to donate organs

Udupi: CM Bommai calls upon people to donate organs

News Network
August 13, 2021

Udupi, Aug 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that he has signed a document to donate his organs and called the citizens also to do so on the occasion of World Organs Day.

Speaking to the media persons, he said more people should come forward to donate organs.

'It can save thousands of people. Organ transplant technology has developed a lot these days and the majority of the cases are successful. If some other's life could be saved by us why shouldn't we step forward? Let us all pledge to donate organs. I have signed the document today and request all others to do so,' he said.

In his reply on the possible COVID-19 third wave, the Chief Minister informed that he would conduct an emergency meeting as soon as he returns to Bengaluru.

'We will take measures as per the expert's opinion,' he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday banned the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events. As an alternative, Kannada books can be given. 

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular on this following an order by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During the day, Bommai refused to accept a bouquet at a review meeting with senior police officers, calling it “unnecessary expenditure”. He said the practice of giving gifts in the name of protocol should be done away with. 

Accordingly, Kumar’s circular asks all department heads and government undertakings to comply with Bommai’s instruction without fail. 

“It is hereby directed that any form of gifts, bouquets, garlands, cockades, fruit baskets, shawls and memorabilia should not be given at events and meetings conducted by the state government and government-run institutions,” Kumar stated. 

On August 6, after he was sworn-in, Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar made an appeal asking people to not give him gifts. 

He asked for Kannada books that he could donate to a library in his Karkala constituency. He is said to have received hundreds of books in response.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to his team of 29 ministers, retaining K Sudhakar as the person in charge of the health and medical education sectors. 

The list of portfolios also has some surprises: Debutant minister V Sunil Kumar has been given the plum energy portfolio, along with Kannada & Culture. 

Another first-time Cabinet member Araga Jnanendra is the home minister. 

With the BBMP elections coming up, it was widely expected that Bengaluru would get a dedicated minister. But, Bommai has kept the plum Bengaluru City Development Portfolio with himself. 

While most ministers have retained the portfolios they held in the previous government, the major changes include Govind Karjol getting water resources, C C Patil with public works, B Sriramulu with transport & ST welfare, Murugesh Nirani getting industries and so on. 

Shashikala Jolle, the lone woman in the Cabinet, is now minister for Muzrai, Wakf & Haj. Earlier, she was the women & child development minister and faces corruption allegations. Now, Halappa Achar is the women & child development minister. 

“I must be the luckiest CM because no minister mounted pressure for a particular portfolio,” Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.