  Udupi DC warns people against misusing unlock guidelines

Udupi DC warns people against misusing unlock guidelines

News Network
June 25, 2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

News Network
June 12,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 12: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to the Karnataka government to consider the plight of the MSMEs and direct the power entity to charge a lower tariff than what is prescribed by the tariff regulations.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, KCCI President Isaac Vas said that the MSMEs have borne the major brunt of the pandemic and the lockdown. Due to the continuous lockdown during the first wave and once again from April 23 till date, there is no revenue for MSMEs.

However, MSMEs have no other choice than to pay various expenses, including salary, interest on debts, rent, security, and other expenses which are fixed in nature. As there is no work for the majority of the workers, the purchasing power is also affected. During such difficult times, an increase in the electricity tariff is like rubbing salt to the wounds. The government should have been considerate to reduce the tariff during these challenging times.

The tariff fixing method as per the regulations may be appropriate during normal business times. However, during the pandemic and the high increase in all costs, an increase in power tariff would hit a severe blow to the MSMEs, he added.

The tariff regulation permits a Return of Equity of nearly 20 per cent. When the MSMEs are collapsing, it would be illogical to charge 20 per cent on return on equity. The government should have suitably modified the electricity tariff regulations to be suitable during the pandemic times. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

mangalurubridge.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 18: A team of experts from Bengaluru led by R K Jaigopal, Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday inspected the Maravoor bridge which recently developed major cracks leading to suspension of vehicular movement on the bridge.

Official sources said that the team is expected to draw a plan for the repair of the bridge within two days and is hopeful that the bridge which is a vital link to the Mangaluru International Airport could be repaired in a month’s time.

Meanwhile, a team from Kerala is already constructing a platform to facilitate the repair of the bridge.

The Maravoor bridge, which connects Mangaluru airport with Mangaluru city, Udupi and Kasaragod, sagged last Tuesday. The bridge which is more than 50 years old sagged about 3-4 feet in the middle leading to some cracks.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2021

srilanka.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: The City Crime Branch police on Friday arrested 38 Sri Lankan nationals who have illegally migrated to India. The arrests were made during raids at multiple locations in and around Mangaluru. Six local people, who had sheltered these illegal immigrants have also been arrested.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told reporters that the operation was launched following a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police. 

He said that the illegal immigrants were trafficked to India with the promise of jobs in Canada. They were staying at two lodgings and two houses for past 45 days claiming to be daily wage workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

According to Commissioner, they had left Sri Lanka on March 17 by paying Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh in Sri Lankan rupees to an agent. They reached Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi by boats. 

The agents, fearing intense scrutiny of foreign nationals due to Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, shifted the Sri Lankan nationals in buses first to Bengaluru and later to Mangaluru. The commissioner added that an organised illegal trafficking racket was operating in Tamil Nadu.

