  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Engineer booked for theft at private hospital construction site

Udupi: Engineer booked for theft at private hospital construction site

News Network
July 26, 2025

Udupi: A case was registered against a site engineer for allegedly stealing aluminium and other materials worth Rs 3.84 lakh from a private hospital construction site in Udupi, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed on Friday by Kushala (22), safety in-charge of the Pune-based Sri Enterprises, the theft was discovered during a stock check on June 12.

The materials had been delivered to the site in March and April. Suspicion fell on Anurag Kumar, a site engineer from Bihar, who stopped reporting to work after April 21, a senior police officer said.

He allegedly admitted to the theft but has yet to return the materials, he said. A case of theft was registered by the police in Malpe, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2025

Puttur, July 15: Tension prevailed in the Boluvaru area of Puttur Kasba village on the afternoon of July 14, after a man was spotted brandishing a sword and threatening members of the public near a mosque.

According to reports, the man, later identified as Raju alias Rajesh (45), originally from Sakleshpur and currently residing in Bantwal, was seen standing outside the gate of a mosque in Boluvaru, openly holding a sword. Concerned by the potential threat, local residents immediately alerted the Puttur Town Police.

Acting swiftly, police personnel rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, managed to apprehend the accused along with the weapon. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have registered a case at the Puttur Town Police Station under Crime No. 59/2025, invoking Section 25(1B)(b) of the Indian Arms Act and Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken.

The motive behind the act and whether the location near the mosque was intentionally chosen are currently under investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: In a distressing case that highlights the growing menace of cybercrime, a woman in Mangaluru was duped of ₹61.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam. The incident unfolded over a period of nearly three weeks, leaving the family shocked and the police urging the public to remain vigilant.

"Police Officers"

According to police reports, the woman received a call on June 19 from an unknown person who introduced himself as "Investigation Officer Sandeep" from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. Speaking fluently in English, the caller claimed that the complainant’s identity had been used in serious crimes including human trafficking and drug smuggling. He also alleged that her Canara Bank account was being used for money laundering.

To intensify the pressure, the caller warned her not to speak about the matter with anyone, especially her husband, or else he could lose his job. Later the same day, she received multiple follow-up calls from other individuals.

On June 20, the woman received a WhatsApp video call from another man claiming to be "Investigation Officer Mohit Kumar." He repeated the earlier accusations and asked her to provide her PAN card and bank account details under the pretext of account verification. She was then instructed to transfer money to a series of bank accounts, with the assurance that the funds would be returned after verification.

Psychological Manipulation 

Out of fear and confusion, and under immense psychological pressure, the woman followed the instructions without informing her family. Between June 21 and July 9, she transferred ₹61.2 lakh in phases through RTGS to various accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the demands for more money continued even after these large transfers, the woman finally confided in her husband and children. Realizing she had been deceived, the family approached the authorities. A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

What Is a Digital Arrest Scam?

A "digital arrest" scam involves fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials, accusing the victim of being involved in serious crimes and placing them under so-called "digital surveillance." They isolate the victim emotionally, threaten legal consequences, and coerce them into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

How to Protect Yourself

Mangaluru police have issued an advisory asking the public to stay alert and informed. Below are essential precautions:

Do:
•    Disconnect immediately if someone claims you're under investigation.
•    Contact the official number of the police or concerned agency to verify any such call.
•    Inform your family or close contacts if you're being threatened or asked to transfer money.
•    Report such incidents to the nearest police station or to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Don’t:
•    Do not trust unknown callers claiming to be from police or investigation agencies.
•    Never share your PAN, bank details, OTPs, or personal documents over phone or messaging apps.
•    Do not transfer money based on verbal instructions from strangers.

A Serious Warning for All

This case serves as a powerful reminder that cyber fraud is evolving rapidly and no one is immune to its traps. The victim here was systematically manipulated through fear, isolation, and official-sounding threats.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and tracking the bank accounts used in the scam. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to remain cautious, talk openly about suspicious calls, and act fast to avoid becoming victims of similar fraud.

If in doubt, pause, verify, and protect yourself.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 25,2025

ibrahimAM.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.