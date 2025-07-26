Udupi: Engineer booked for theft at private hospital construction site

Mangaluru, July 17: In a distressing case that highlights the growing menace of cybercrime, a woman in Mangaluru was duped of ₹61.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam. The incident unfolded over a period of nearly three weeks, leaving the family shocked and the police urging the public to remain vigilant.

"Police Officers"

According to police reports, the woman received a call on June 19 from an unknown person who introduced himself as "Investigation Officer Sandeep" from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. Speaking fluently in English, the caller claimed that the complainant’s identity had been used in serious crimes including human trafficking and drug smuggling. He also alleged that her Canara Bank account was being used for money laundering.

To intensify the pressure, the caller warned her not to speak about the matter with anyone, especially her husband, or else he could lose his job. Later the same day, she received multiple follow-up calls from other individuals.

On June 20, the woman received a WhatsApp video call from another man claiming to be "Investigation Officer Mohit Kumar." He repeated the earlier accusations and asked her to provide her PAN card and bank account details under the pretext of account verification. She was then instructed to transfer money to a series of bank accounts, with the assurance that the funds would be returned after verification.

Psychological Manipulation

Out of fear and confusion, and under immense psychological pressure, the woman followed the instructions without informing her family. Between June 21 and July 9, she transferred ₹61.2 lakh in phases through RTGS to various accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the demands for more money continued even after these large transfers, the woman finally confided in her husband and children. Realizing she had been deceived, the family approached the authorities. A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

What Is a Digital Arrest Scam?

A "digital arrest" scam involves fraudsters posing as law enforcement or government officials, accusing the victim of being involved in serious crimes and placing them under so-called "digital surveillance." They isolate the victim emotionally, threaten legal consequences, and coerce them into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

How to Protect Yourself

Mangaluru police have issued an advisory asking the public to stay alert and informed. Below are essential precautions:

Do:

• Disconnect immediately if someone claims you're under investigation.

• Contact the official number of the police or concerned agency to verify any such call.

• Inform your family or close contacts if you're being threatened or asked to transfer money.

• Report such incidents to the nearest police station or to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Don’t:

• Do not trust unknown callers claiming to be from police or investigation agencies.

• Never share your PAN, bank details, OTPs, or personal documents over phone or messaging apps.

• Do not transfer money based on verbal instructions from strangers.

A Serious Warning for All

This case serves as a powerful reminder that cyber fraud is evolving rapidly and no one is immune to its traps. The victim here was systematically manipulated through fear, isolation, and official-sounding threats.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and tracking the bank accounts used in the scam. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to remain cautious, talk openly about suspicious calls, and act fast to avoid becoming victims of similar fraud.

If in doubt, pause, verify, and protect yourself.