  2. Udupi | Father gets life term for raping minor daughter

December 20, 2021

Udupi, Dec 20: The Special judge of the POCSO fast track court at the Udupi district additional and sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his own minor daughter in 2020.

The judge Yermal Kalpana also directed the convicted person to pay Rs 20,000 as fine and an additional penalty of Rs 5,000 for making a death threat to the girl. The government has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The case was reported at Udupi women's police station in May last year. The 41-year old accused had raped his 14-year-old daughter when his wife and son were away. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl informed her mother about the incident with the help of a neighbour. The mother lodged a complaint with the police and the man was arrested.

The statements of the victim, her mother and the neighbour helped in proving the charges. Special public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.

December 10,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 10: The Karnataka Police have arrested the wife and another person on charges of helping accused senior advocate K S N Rajesh Bhat, who is still elusive even after the police department launched a hunt for him in October, police sources said on Friday December 10.

The victim filed a case of sexual harassment against advocate Bhat on October 18. According to police sources, the accused's wife Shashikala Rajesh and another person named Ashok K, who is said to be the accused's relative, were found to be allegedly cooperating with the advocate and helping him to escape from the police. Both the accused have been produced before the court and they were released on bail, police sources said.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had rejected the bail petition of the accused Rajesh accused of sexually harassing a law graduate at his office in Mangaluru. Police Commissioner Mangaluru, N Shashi Kumar stated the police had convinced the court why the accused advocate shouldn't get bail. The court also issued arrest orders against him.

The police have not been able to arrest him so far and have issued a Lookout notice to prevent him from escaping to another country. All his bank accounts have been frozen.

The police department has suspended two police officers including a female sub-inspector for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.

The victim had questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused for so long. The accused advocate Rajesh had been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructions were given not to practice at the courts following the FIR on him.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities had directed the accused advocate not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at Third Additional District and Sessions court.

December 14,2021

poojarybhandary.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary have emerged victorious in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

With this, Mr Poojary, who hails from Kota in Udupi district, elected to the council for the fourth time. 

He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

While Mr Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr Bhandary secured 2,079 votes. For Bhandary, this will be his first term as a member of the legislative council.

SDPI candidate Shafi Bellare secured 204 votes. Out of 6,011 votes cast, 56 votes had become invalid. Therefore, the candidates had to secure 1,986 first preference votes to become victorious.

December 8,2021

suicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the woman and two children were given poison by the man before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

