Udupi’s Mission Hospital selected by the union govt to train covid warriors

Udupi, Aug 25: Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi has been selected as a provider of training for frontline Covid warriors to deal with a potential third wave of Covid infections, said Dr Sushil Jathanna, director of the hospital. Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital is the only hospital to be selected to provide this training for people in Udupi.

The training is sponsored by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this customized crash course in June 2021 in order to meet the deficit of skilled Covid frontline workers across the country.

The new job roles identified include basic care support, emergency care support, advance care support, sample collection support, home care support and medical equipment support. The training will include intensive classroom training and on the job training in various settings under the supervision of medical and nursing staff. This initiative will support various state and district administrations in their fight against Covid 19 and will help reduce the excessive workload of doctors and nurses while always being under their supervision.

The cost of the training will be borne by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Dr Sushil Jathanna said that it was a privilege and honour for Lombard Memorial Hospital to be selected to train frontline Covid warriors and it will enable Lombard Memorial Hospital to contribute towards the fight against the Covid pandemic.

The training programme will be led by Dr Suja Karkada and Mrs Veena Menezes of Lombard College of Nursing, Udupi. Lombard College of Nursing is one of the prestigious nursing colleges in Udupi and is one of the institutions under the management of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Udupi.