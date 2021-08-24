Udupi’s Mission Hospital selected by the union govt to train covid warriors

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 25, 2021

Udupi, Aug 25: Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi has been selected as a provider of training for frontline Covid warriors to deal with a potential third wave of Covid infections, said Dr Sushil Jathanna, director of the hospital. Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital is the only hospital to be selected to provide this training for people in Udupi.

 The training is sponsored by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this customized crash course in June 2021 in order to meet the deficit of skilled Covid frontline workers across the country.

The new job roles identified include basic care support, emergency care support, advance care support, sample collection support, home care support and medical equipment support. The training will include intensive classroom training and on the job training in various settings under the supervision of medical and nursing staff. This initiative will support various state and district administrations in their fight against Covid 19 and will help reduce the excessive workload of doctors and nurses while always being under their supervision.

The cost of the training will be borne by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Dr Sushil Jathanna said that it was a privilege and honour for Lombard Memorial Hospital to be selected to train frontline Covid warriors and it will enable Lombard Memorial Hospital to contribute towards the fight against the Covid pandemic. 

The training programme will be led by Dr Suja Karkada and Mrs Veena Menezes of Lombard College of Nursing, Udupi. Lombard College of Nursing is one of the prestigious nursing colleges in Udupi and is one of the institutions under the management of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Udupi.

News Network
August 18,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured of extending all necessary assistance to the Afghan students studying in the state and to take steps to address their grievances following the political developments in their country.

"The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters. 

He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

"The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said. 

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home.

News Network
August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

