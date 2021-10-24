  1. Home
Uttara Kannada: Crocodile drags 15-year-old boy into river

News Network
October 25, 2021

Karwar, Oct 25: A 15-year-old boy was dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing in Kali river near Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Mueen Mohammad Gulbarg, a resident of Vinayak Nagar in the town. The incident occurred when he went fishing in Kali river along Halyal Road on the outskirts of the town.

He had cast the fishing net and was waiting for a catch when a crocodile pounced on him and dragged him into the river, according to the locals.

The police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel, along with Jungle Lodge Resorts staff, have taken up search operation. The authorities have stopped outflow from Supa dam to aid search operation.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 13,2021

Newsroom, Oct 13: Officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at the houses of suspected Maoist sympathisers across south India. Sources said many houses were raided as part of operations conducted in 20 locations across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

Searches were carried out in five locations across Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka. In neighbouring Kerala, raids were held at Kannur, Wayanad and Thrissur. In Tamil Nadu, searches were held at Chennai, Theni, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri and Ramanathapuram.

The case pertains to the celebration held to mark CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016. NIA took over the case filed by Edakkara police in September 2017. 

According to Coimbatore police, who were part of the operation, searches were conducted in the house of Dinesh, a dentist in Puliyakulam, who was arrested by Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on February 4. The NIA also searched the residence of Danish alias Krishna near Sungam in Ramanathapuram. Danish was arrested in Attapadi in 2018 and charged under the UAPA Act in 13 cases in Kerala. Dinesh and Danish are jailed in Kerala.  

A raid was conducted at the house of A Santhoshkumar, who is a member of the Maoist movement and has been absconding since May 2014 near Pollachi. The family members of Santhosh were interrogated a few months ago. Searches were conducted at the house of brother of Maoist suspect A Kalidoss, in Sivaganga.

NIA listed 19 accused in the case, including Danish and Santhosh of TN. Three others were killed in encounters. Digital devices recovered from the suspects’  premises, said a press release.

News Network
October 16,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 16: A young man was brutally murdered by his friends-turned-instant enemies during a party at a lodge in the coastal city in the wee hours of Saturday, Oct 16.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush (20), a resident of Pachchanadi area of Mangaluru.  

It is learnt that six friends – Prameet, Jaison, Karthik, Durgesh, Prajwal and Dhanush – were having a party at a lodge near Pumpwell last night to celebrate Dasara festival.

At around 2:30 a.m. a fight broke out between Jaison Surathkal and Dhanush. When the verbal clash turned into physical fight Jaison reportedly stabbed Dhanush with a sharp weapon. 

Dhanush suffered deep injury in the attack. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

News Network
October 12,2021

Kalaburagi, Oct 12: Two mild earthquakes of 3.5 and 2.8 magnitudes were reported from Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka within 10 minutes today. 

This is the seventh tremor people have witnessed in the region in a week. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12. 

Panic-stricken people spent the night outdoors in Gadikeshwar and Kupnoor following the tremors. The walls of over 10 houses have collapsed and hundreds of houses developed cracks. In the absence of private vehicles, people are moving out of the village on their motorbikes. Around 100 families have left surrounding villages.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said that he has convened a meeting of the geologists to understand the phenomena. He added that the disaster management teams in the north Karnataka region has been put on alert. They have also been briefed about the do's and don'ts in the event of any major earthquake.

The KSNDMC said in a statement that the intensity observed on Monday night was "little higher than low intensity". "The earthquake might be felt up to a radial distance of 50 to 60 km or even more. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm or damage to the local community, although there will be vibrations felt up to a distance of 50 to 60 kms based on the local geology," it said. 

The earthquakes assume significance as the epicentres are in close proximity to Latur and Killari in Maharashtra, which had witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993 killing a large number of people. 

