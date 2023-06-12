  1. Home
  Welfare of the People is Welfare of the State: U T Khader

Welfare of the People is Welfare of the State: U T Khader

News Network
June 13, 2023

UTKhader.jpg

Mangaluru: The newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader visited St Anthony's Poor Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru on June 12, 2023, a day prior to the Annual feast of St Anthony of Padua. 

Rev. Fr J. B. Crasta, Director, St Antony Ashram along with St Anthony Ashram, Board members, Staff and Residents organised a short felicitation programme. Many Religious leaders of the Mangalore Catholic Community and few political leaders were present on this occasion. 

Advocate Mr MP Noronha, trustees of the Ashram Dr John DSilva and Mr Marcel Monteiro, Ex-MLC Mr Ivan D'Souza were present on the dias. 

Naveen D'Souza, Mangalore City  Corporation opposition leader, Mrs Jecintha Alfred, Ex-mayor of MCC, Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator,  Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mr Roy Castellino, PRO Diocese of Mangalore, Fr Anil Fernandes, Director Canara Communication Centre, Ashram assistant directors Fr Avinash Pais and Fr Nelson Peris, Sr Cicilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior of Bethany Congregation, Sr Roshel B S were present among many other dignitaries who greeted the speaker with a bouquette of flowers. 

Mr Alwin Dsouza, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh ® and its office bearers also felicitated Mr Khader with flowers.  

Mr M P Noronha, in his felicitation speech said, "Like St Anthony of Padua, U T Khader has worked selflessly for the poor and the needy. He has been successful through his humble and noble values. This uniqueness has made him a speaker of the assembly. We are proud of him.” 

Ex MLA Ivan D'Souza said, "Khader is a people friendly person. Further he said, “U T Khader is a key figure in the Legislative Assembly. He is the presiding authority and highest authority. We are proud of him. As MLA, Mr U T Khader has been successful through his unique initiatives.” 

In his response Mr U T Khader said, "I am happy to chair the position I am offered with. As a speaker, I am a friend of the opposition party. Hence, I am impartial. My duty is to make everyone responsible and ensure order and discipline within the assembly.”

Khader said "Welfare of the State is welfare of the people. The newly elected state govt, led by CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the welfare of the state through unique ‘Guarantee’ schemes.”

News Network
May 31,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: The Cyber-crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the Mangaluru City Police has apprehended Kalathur Vishwanath Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, in connection with a financial fraud case.

The arrest comes after allegations of Shetty’s involvement in defrauding Rohan Monteiro, the managing director of Mangaluru-based construction firm Rohan Corporation, and Harish, the owner of a financing company in Thokkottu.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shetty, along with an accomplice known as Kadam from Mumbai, had promised to help avail a loan of Rs 300 crores to the building construction company. 

The accused had reportedly taken an advance of Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, it was later revealed that Shetty failed to deliver on his promise.

Hence, a case of cheating was filed against Shetty.

News Network
May 29,2023

car.jpg

Mysuru, May 29: At least 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district today, Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru said.

One of the occupants of the Innova car survived and is under treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the badly mangled car with bodies stuck inside it.

The police are at the accident site.

The deadly mishap comes a day after six persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Kalakeri village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday. 

News Network
June 9,2023

Bengaluru, June 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11 and launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses. The scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections. 

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital while ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituency simultaneously.

A statement from the CM's office said Siddaramaiah has directed the district in-charge ministers along with the legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches “all the eligible beneficiaries, beyond all caste, religion and class”. “All the district ministers shall swing into action to make the launch of the scheme meaningful,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the state, who were in distress due to price hike and inflation, he said. “The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation,” it added.

