Welfare of the People is Welfare of the State: U T Khader

Mangaluru: The newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader visited St Anthony's Poor Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru on June 12, 2023, a day prior to the Annual feast of St Anthony of Padua.

Rev. Fr J. B. Crasta, Director, St Antony Ashram along with St Anthony Ashram, Board members, Staff and Residents organised a short felicitation programme. Many Religious leaders of the Mangalore Catholic Community and few political leaders were present on this occasion.

Advocate Mr MP Noronha, trustees of the Ashram Dr John DSilva and Mr Marcel Monteiro, Ex-MLC Mr Ivan D'Souza were present on the dias.

Naveen D'Souza, Mangalore City Corporation opposition leader, Mrs Jecintha Alfred, Ex-mayor of MCC, Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mr Roy Castellino, PRO Diocese of Mangalore, Fr Anil Fernandes, Director Canara Communication Centre, Ashram assistant directors Fr Avinash Pais and Fr Nelson Peris, Sr Cicilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior of Bethany Congregation, Sr Roshel B S were present among many other dignitaries who greeted the speaker with a bouquette of flowers.

Mr Alwin Dsouza, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh ® and its office bearers also felicitated Mr Khader with flowers.

Mr M P Noronha, in his felicitation speech said, "Like St Anthony of Padua, U T Khader has worked selflessly for the poor and the needy. He has been successful through his humble and noble values. This uniqueness has made him a speaker of the assembly. We are proud of him.”

Ex MLA Ivan D'Souza said, "Khader is a people friendly person. Further he said, “U T Khader is a key figure in the Legislative Assembly. He is the presiding authority and highest authority. We are proud of him. As MLA, Mr U T Khader has been successful through his unique initiatives.”

In his response Mr U T Khader said, "I am happy to chair the position I am offered with. As a speaker, I am a friend of the opposition party. Hence, I am impartial. My duty is to make everyone responsible and ensure order and discipline within the assembly.”

Khader said "Welfare of the State is welfare of the people. The newly elected state govt, led by CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the welfare of the state through unique ‘Guarantee’ schemes.”