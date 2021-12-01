Youth held for possession of unlicensed country guns at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, Dec 2: The Central India Security Force (CISF) personnel at Mangalore International Airport have arrested a youth for possession of two unlicensed country made guns.

Te accused has been identified as Havanje Reynold D'Souza (24), a resident of Brahmavar.

The incident took place on November 30 when Reynold had been to the airport to pick his brother-in-law who was to arrive by an Air India flight from Kuwait.

His car was found parked in the parking area and the CISF personnel noticed that the car had two guns.

The CISF staff checked with the concerned and found that the country-made guns were unlicensed. A case was registered against him, and upon being produced in the court, he was remanded to judicial custody.

It is said that Reynold who was away hunting on Monday, had left behind his two country-made guns inside the car.