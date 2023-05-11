  1. Home
  2. Zinterio Opens its Doors to the Public: One-Stop Shop Solutions for Interior and Exterior Needs

News Network
May 11, 2023

zi1.jpg

Zinterio, a newly opened solution providers of interior and exterior home and office solution for AEC Industry, has officially opened its doors to the public recently. The showroom was inaugurated by Ar Venkatesh Pai, Chairman, IIA Mangalore and Partner, Pailand Associates and Ar Mohammed Nissar, Chairman, IIID - MLRC, Chairman, Indian Design School and Founder, aBL designs.

Zinterio provides a one-stop-shop solution for home builders, interior decorators, and architects. The showroom offers a wide range of products, including designer and luxury pull handles, bathroom accessories, laminates, plywoods, louvers, designer wall panels, ceilings, texture paints and flooring, roofing solutions, building material solutions, table tops, and customized chairs.

The ceremony was attended by renowned architects such as Ar Gulshan Roy and Ar Asif and famous interior designers Shanawaz and Yasser who conveyed their best wishes.

During the inauguration ceremony, the directors of Zinterio expressed their gratitude to the architects, guests, and customers for their support. They also highlighted the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and services at an affordable price.

"We are thrilled to have inaugurated our new showroom and to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution for all their interior and exterior needs," said Mr Nayeem Baji, Director of Zinterio. "We understand the importance of creating beautiful spaces, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best products and services." He added. 

Mr Zaheer Ahmed, Director of Zinterio, said, "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new showroom. We have an expert team of professionals who are ready to assist our customers in selecting the right products for their specific interior design needs."

Zinterio's new showroom is located at HH Diamond City building, Marnamikatta, Mangalore, and is open 6 days a week from 9am to 7pm Customers can visit the showroom to view the products and consult with the expert team of professionals.

For more information about Zinterio and its products and services, visit their website at www.zinterio.in or call +91 8197745007

zi3.jpg

zi4.jpg

zi5.jpg

zi6.jpg

zi7.jpg

zi12.jpg

zi13.jpg

zi14.jpg

zi15.jpg

zi16.jpg

zi17.jpg

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.

“Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. 

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

News Network
April 29,2023

Screenshot_20230429-120353_Gallery.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 29: A 22-year-old student succumbed to stab injuries that he sustained in a fight between two groups that broke out at Reva University College Fest on the college premises in Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka in northeast Bengaluru on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as Bhaskar Jetty, a final-year mechanical engineering student.

According to deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Laxmi Prasad, a fight broke out between two groups of students around 9.30pm amid the Reva University college festival. During the incident, Jetty was stabbed and succumbed to injuries.

“A case of murder has been registered in Bagalur police station and an investigation is in progress to identify the accused persons and arrest them,” said Prasad.

