Zinterio Opens its Doors to the Public: One-Stop Shop Solutions for Interior and Exterior Needs

Zinterio, a newly opened solution providers of interior and exterior home and office solution for AEC Industry, has officially opened its doors to the public recently. The showroom was inaugurated by Ar Venkatesh Pai, Chairman, IIA Mangalore and Partner, Pailand Associates and Ar Mohammed Nissar, Chairman, IIID - MLRC, Chairman, Indian Design School and Founder, aBL designs.

Zinterio provides a one-stop-shop solution for home builders, interior decorators, and architects. The showroom offers a wide range of products, including designer and luxury pull handles, bathroom accessories, laminates, plywoods, louvers, designer wall panels, ceilings, texture paints and flooring, roofing solutions, building material solutions, table tops, and customized chairs.

The ceremony was attended by renowned architects such as Ar Gulshan Roy and Ar Asif and famous interior designers Shanawaz and Yasser who conveyed their best wishes.

During the inauguration ceremony, the directors of Zinterio expressed their gratitude to the architects, guests, and customers for their support. They also highlighted the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and services at an affordable price.

"We are thrilled to have inaugurated our new showroom and to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution for all their interior and exterior needs," said Mr Nayeem Baji, Director of Zinterio. "We understand the importance of creating beautiful spaces, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best products and services." He added.

Mr Zaheer Ahmed, Director of Zinterio, said, "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new showroom. We have an expert team of professionals who are ready to assist our customers in selecting the right products for their specific interior design needs."

Zinterio's new showroom is located at HH Diamond City building, Marnamikatta, Mangalore, and is open 6 days a week from 9am to 7pm Customers can visit the showroom to view the products and consult with the expert team of professionals.

For more information about Zinterio and its products and services, visit their website at www.zinterio.in or call +91 8197745007

