  2. Jeddah chapter of KBN engineering college alumni celebrates annual event-2024

Jeddah chapter of KBN engineering college alumni celebrates annual event-2024

Media Release
October 17, 2024

 

Jeddah: The Khaja Banda Nawaz College of Engineering Alumni Jeddah Chapter hosted its Annual Event 2024, bringing together a diverse group of alumni from the esteemed KBN College of Engineering, Gulbarga.

The event featured Engr. Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, General Manager of MASAH Specialized Construction Company, as the Chief Guest, alongside Guests of Honor Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid, Advisor to the KBNCE Alumni, and Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Inspection Company. Presiding over the ceremony was Engr. Saleh bin Ali, President of the Alumni Chapter.

Engr. Nayeem, in his keynote address, shared his inspiring journey to the top of the construction industry, urging attendees to embrace challenges and strive for excellence. He praised the KBN Education Society for its visionary leadership, which has empowered countless alumni to become successful engineers. He also honored the legacy of the late Sajjade Saheb Syed Shah Mohammed ul Hussaini, recognizing his dedication to community empowerment through education.

Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid commended Engr. Nayeem's significant achievements and entrepreneurial success, urging young alumni to follow in his footsteps. He also lauded Mr. Badruddin for his contributions to the community and ongoing support of the alumni chapter, encouraging attendees to consider Universal Inspection Company's services for their projects. Engr. Khurshid further asked the attendees to pray for the health of Mr. Khusro Hussaini, the Sajjada Nasheen and Chairman of the KBN Society, and acknowledged the support of Madam Ruksar Fatima, Dean of KBN University, and Chancellor Mr. Ali Hussaini.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, renowned for holding multiple world records, shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey, including the expansion of his company to Madinah Al-Munawwara. His emphasis on morning prayers and self-confidence struck a chord with the audience.

Engr. Saleh bin Ali spoke about the remarkable growth of the KBN Education Society, which has evolved from a girls' school in 1956 to a prestigious university ranked 5th in Karnataka and 31st in India among private universities, according to the 2024 Outlook survey. He encouraged alumni to contribute actively to their fields and embrace continuous upskilling in an ever-changing world.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Alumni General Secretary Engr. Amjad Ali, beginning with a Quran recitation by Hafiz Mohammed Hamad and a welcoming address by Alumni Vice President Engr. Mohammed Yahiya. Engr. Syed Mohiuddin, another Alumni Vice President, stressed the importance of staying connected with the alumni network. Chief Coordinator Engr. Mohammed Aejaz Uddin outlined the alumni’s achievements, emphasizing the role of emotional intelligence in the workplace, while Engr. Mohammed Abdul Ameed provided valuable career advice, and Engr. Mohammed Mujtaba Yaseen shared tips for financial freedom.

A special presentation by Engr. Abdul Bari, Head of PMO at MASAH Construction Company, highlighted innovations in the construction industry. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Alumni Treasurer Engr. Abubakr Bin Hussain, followed by a group photo session, capturing the unity and collaborative spirit of the alumni.

The Annual Event 2024 was a resounding success, inspiring attendees and strengthening the bonds within the KBN alumni community.

News Network
October 7,2024

New Delhi: Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement to the tune of $400 million, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also launched Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated the new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations that had hit a rocky patch last year.

Muizzu, who is on a four-day state visit, held talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House here.

After the talks, India also handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives built under the EXIM Bank’s buyer’s credit facilities.

"Today, we have inaugurated the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo Airport. Now, the Greater Male Connectivity Project will also be expedited. We will also support the development of a new commercial port in Thilafushi," Modi told reporters here with Muizzu by his side.

Modi said India and Maldives have decided to initiate discussion on the Free Trade Agreement to further strengthen economic ties.

The prime minister described Maldives as a "close friend" which had an important position in India's neighbourhood policy and SAGAR vision.

"India has always fulfilled the responsibilities of a neighbour. Today, we have taken up the vision of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to give our mutual cooperation a strategic direction," Modi said.

Earlier, Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

Muizzu was given a tri-services guard of honour before he drove down the Rajghat to offer his respects at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign and asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year.

The bilateral ties also hit a rocky patch when Maldivian ministers were critical of Modi. However, Muizzu has since toned down his anti-India stance and even sacked ministers who were critical of the Indian prime minister.

As the Maldives was grappling with a serious economic downturn, India has decided to extend vital budgetary support to the Maldives government with the rollover of a $50 million Treasury Bill for another year.

News Network
October 8,2024

Mangaluru: The by-election to the legislative council from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi local authorities' constituency will be a contest among four candidates. An independent candidate, Muhammed Riyaz, has withdrawn his nomination on Monday, the last day for withdrawal.

Deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP stated that candidates Kishore BR (BJP), Raju Poojary (Congress), Anwar Sadat S (SDPI), and Dinakar Ullal (independent) will be in the fray. 

Polling will be held at 392 booths in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts between 8am and 4pm on Oct 21.

A total of 6,032 voters from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are eligible to vote. While there will be 234 polling booths in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi will have 158 stations. Gram panchayat members, corporators of the Mangaluru City Corporation, members of city municipal councils, town municipal councils, town panchayats, MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha members are eligible to vote.

Election observer of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Pankaj Kumar Pandey, reviewed the poll preparations at the deputy commissioner's office on Monday. He issued directions to officials regarding arrangements to be made during the election and counting of votes.

The deputy commissioner stated that out of 6,032 voters, 3,127 are women and 2,905 are men. He said the counting of votes will be held at St Aloysius PU College in the city on Oct 24.

Udupi deputy commissioner Vidya Kumari K, city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Anandh K, Dakshina Kannada SP Yathish N, Udupi SP Arun K, and additional deputy commissioners Santhosh Kumar G and Mamatha Devi were present.

