Karnataka Sangha Qatar honours N A Haris in community reception at Doha

Karnataka Sangha Qatar in cooperation with Indian cultural Center hosted Indian Community Welcome reception to FIFA invited dignitary N. A. Haris, Vice-President - All India Football Federation (AIFF), President of Karnataka Football Association and member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shanti Nagar Assembly, Bengaluru and felicitated him in traditional Mysore style on 21st November 2022 at Ashok Hall Auditorium of Indian Cultural Centre.

Dignitaries present during this event was President of Indian Cultural Center P N Baburajan, Vice President of Indian Cultural Center Subramanaya Hebbgelu, President of ICBF Vinod Nair and members of Indian community members. The platform to this felicitation was created by Indian Cultural Centre to Honour the dignitaries visiting State of Qatar during the FIFA 2022 event.

Mahesh Gowda President - Karnataka Sangha Qatar welcomed the gathering and thanked N. A. Haris, for giving time for the reception and expressed confidence that under his leadership All India Football Federation will scale to greater heights, Mahesh gowda also thanked Indian cultural organisations for their invite and all Associated Organisations for felicitating the guest.

PN Baburajan in his address briefed the dignitary about Indian Cultural Center and how ICC is involved in the FIFA 2022 celebrations. Vinod Nair in his speech mentioned about how we Indians are proud to be part of this success of FIFA and hoped that India qualify for world cups in future under the leadership of AIFF. Mr. NA Haris thanked Karnataka Sangha Qatar and Indian Cultural Center for their warm welcome and the opportunity to meet the community and briefed.

Haris also briefed the audience about how AIFF new committee plans to strength football and also mentioned how Indian Ladies football team is getting stronger in these days. Program emcee was done by KSQ Joint secretary Mr. Manjoth and Vote of thanks by Sports Secretary Mr. Zakhir Ahmed.