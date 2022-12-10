  1. Home
Karnataka Sangha Qatar honours N A Haris in community reception at Doha

Media Release
December 10, 2022

qatar.jpg

Karnataka Sangha Qatar in cooperation with Indian cultural Center hosted Indian Community Welcome reception to FIFA invited dignitary N. A. Haris, Vice-President - All India Football Federation (AIFF), President of Karnataka Football Association and member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shanti Nagar Assembly, Bengaluru and felicitated him in traditional Mysore style on 21st November 2022 at Ashok Hall Auditorium of Indian Cultural Centre. 

Dignitaries present during this event was President of Indian Cultural Center P N Baburajan, Vice President of Indian Cultural Center Subramanaya Hebbgelu, President of ICBF Vinod Nair and members of Indian community members. The platform to this felicitation was created by Indian Cultural Centre to Honour the dignitaries visiting State of Qatar during the FIFA 2022 event.

Mahesh Gowda President - Karnataka Sangha Qatar welcomed the gathering and thanked N. A. Haris, for giving time for the reception and expressed confidence that under his leadership All India Football Federation will scale to greater heights, Mahesh gowda also thanked Indian cultural organisations for their invite and all Associated Organisations for felicitating the guest. 

PN Baburajan in his address briefed the dignitary about Indian Cultural Center and how ICC is involved in the FIFA 2022 celebrations. Vinod Nair in his speech mentioned about how we Indians are proud to be part of this success of FIFA and hoped that India qualify for world cups in future under the leadership of AIFF. Mr. NA Haris thanked Karnataka Sangha Qatar and Indian Cultural Center for their warm welcome and the opportunity to meet the community and briefed. 

Haris also briefed the audience about how AIFF new committee plans to strength football and also mentioned how Indian Ladies football team is getting stronger in these days. Program emcee was done by KSQ Joint secretary Mr. Manjoth and Vote of thanks by Sports Secretary Mr. Zakhir Ahmed.

qatar1.jpg

qatar2.jpg

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2022

car.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 26: A parked car caught fire triggering panic at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Saturday noon.

The car engine and battery has been damaged in the mishap. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap. Fire was doused immediately, sources said.

“We were having juice at a juice outlet in Balmatta. The engine was on. Suddenly, smoke started coming out from the front portion of the car," said Rifad from Mangaluru.

The car was purchased seven years ago. Traffic ACP Geetha and other officials visited the spot.

Comments

News Network
November 26,2022

bommaCM.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said, "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."

According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.

Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.  Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “.. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay.

There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.”

“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it,” he explained.

On the new anti-conversion law, Bommai had said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.

Regarding management of temples in the state, he said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

Comments

News Network
December 8,2022

jignesh.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Jignesh Mevani, a popular face and working president of Gujarat Congress, has won his Vadgam seat again, his party though sank to its worst-ever performance in the state. He is one of the most prominent Dalit faces in the state.

In the 2017 Gujarat assembly election, Mr Mevani won the Vadgam constituency as an Independent MLA. The Congress extended support to him by not fielding any candidate in the constituency.

Mr Mevani, 41, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a forum fighting for Dalit rights.

Vadgam is a reserved seat for the scheduled castes (SCs), where Muslim voters play a decisive role. Muslim voters, estimated to be around 90,000, account for a third of Vadgam's 2.94-lakh electorate. There are about 44,000 dalit voters and 15,000 Rajputs. The rest comprise mostly OBCs.

The ruling BJP has collected more than 150 seats of 182 seats, a record not just for the party, but for the state and it demolishes the record set in 1985 when the Congress won 149 seats.

The BJP has secured a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat - another record. Its victory is owed to the central role played by the PM who campaigned across his home state, holding more than 30 rallies.

Comments

