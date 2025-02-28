  1. Home
  2. ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಿಂದ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವ 

ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಿಂದ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವ 

Media Release
February 28, 2025

mirath18.jpg

ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 22 ನೇ ಶನಿವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ದುಬೈ ಡೌನ್ ಟೌನ್ ನ ಪಂಚತಾರಾ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಪುಲ್ಲ್'ಮನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಲ್ ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ಸ್ 2025 ರ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಿತು.

ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಮಾನ್ಯ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಅಹಮದ್ ಶಿಝಾವಿ (Chairman of Total Building Contracting) ಯವರು ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆರುಗು ನೀಡಿದರು. ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ನ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಪ್ರಶಂಶನೀಯ, ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಈ ಮಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಧನೆಗೈಯಲು ಮಾಲಕರ ಅನುಭವೀಯ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ಹಾಗೂ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳ ಟೀಂ ವರ್ಕ್ ಮೂಲ ಕಾರಣ ಎಂದರು. ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದರು.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ರಹಿಮಾನ್ ರನ್ನು 2024 ರ BEST PERFORMER,  ಅಹಮದ್ ಕಬೀರ್ ರನ್ನು RISING STAR, ಅಶ್ರಫ್ ಅಹಮ್ಮದ್ ರನ್ನು EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR ಹಾಗೂ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ರಿಝ್ವಾನ್ ರನ್ನು OUTSTANDING FEEDBACK ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನ ಚೇರ್ಮನ್ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಾದಿಕ್ ಅಲಿ ಯವರು ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನ ಹೂಡಿಕೆಗೆ ದುಬೈ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. 2024 ರಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಸ್ತಿ ಖರೀದಿದಾರರಲ್ಲಿ 51% ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ ಆ ವರ್ಷ 760 ಬಿಲಿಯನ್ ದಿರಾಮ್ ನ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಪ್ರಾಪರ್ಟಿ ವಹಿವಾಟು ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದರು. ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಸೇವೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಹಕರ ಪ್ರಶಂಸೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಾಗಿ ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ರಹೀಮ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಎ ಅಲಹಮ್ಮದ್, ಮಾನ್ಯ ಯಾಸರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ಖಾದರ್ ರವರು ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಹಮ್ದಾನ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ವರಧಿಯನ್ನು ಮಂಡಿಸಿದರು, ಅತಿಥಿಗಳ ಸ್ವಾಗತ ಹಾಗೂ ಧನ್ಯವಾದವನ್ನು ರಿಧಾನ್ ರಶೀದ್ ನೆರವೇರಿಸಿದರು. ರಿಝ್ವಾನ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕೃಮ ನಿರೂಪಿಸಿದರು.

mirath1_0.jpg

mirath10.jpg

mirath11.jpg

mirath12.jpg

mirath13.jpg

mirath14.jpg

mirath15.jpg

mirath16.jpg

mirath17.jpg

mirath19.jpg

mirath2_0.jpg

mirath20.jpg

mirath3_0.jpg

mirath4_0.jpg

1mirath5.jpg

1mirath6.jpg

1mirath7.jpg

1mirath8.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2025

knrifJeddah1.jpg

Jeddah: The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah, a prominent organization dedicated to the welfare and enrichment of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has re-elected Sabu Chandran (Bengaluru) as President and Shaikh Saoud Yermal (Udupi) as General Secretary during its 16th Annual General Body Meeting on February 6, 2025.

Welcoming the Gathering:

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager – Air India and Executive Committee Member of the forum, warmly welcomed all guests, invitees, and attendees. In his Presidential Address, outgoing President Sabu Chandran expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout his tenure. He assured continued dedication to the forum, striving to elevate it to greater heights.

Annual Report & Achievements:

Executive General Secretary Shaikh Saoud Yermal, a well-respected community leader, presented a comprehensive annual report, highlighting the forum's key achievements over the past year. The report featured major initiatives, including the KNT Season 4 Cricket Tournament and various social welfare projects that have significantly benefited the Kannadiga community in Jeddah and back home in Karnataka.

He also presented the Certificate of Acceptance from the Karnataka State Society Registrar’s office, confirming the successful submission of audited financial reports for the term 2023-2024. This underscored the forum’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management. He extended special thanks to Mohammed Imran (Bengaluru), outgoing Treasurer, and Mohammed Ismail (Bengaluru), outgoing Joint Treasurer, for their efforts in maintaining financial records. He also acknowledged Shakeel Ahmed (Bengaluru) for his unwavering support and internal auditors Nazir Ahmed (Udupi) and Rahim Rafeeq Ahmed (Bengaluru) for their diligence in verifying financial statements.

Formation of the New Executive Committee (2025-2026):

knrifJeddah2.jpg

Under the supervision of election officers Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar (Bijapura) and Mohammed Mansoor (Mangaluru), a new executive committee was formed for the term 2025-2026. The officers encouraged all newly elected members to serve with dedication for the benefit of the Kannadiga community.

The new executive committee comprises a dynamic group of individuals committed to serving the NRI community:

President: Sabu Chandran (Bengaluru)

General Secretary: Shaikh Saoud Yermal (Udupi)

Vice Presidents:

Mohammed Arifullah Sharief (Shivamogga) – known for his ability to unite people

Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar (Bijapura) – an esteemed doctor with extensive experience in community service

Treasurer: Mohammed Ismail (Bengaluru)

Joint Treasurer: Salim Huballi (Belagavi)

Additional Office Bearers:

Joint Secretary: Sajid Iqbal (Bengaluru)

Cultural Secretary: Mohammed Mansoor (Mangaluru)

Chief Coordinator: Waseem Ahmed Maqbool (Tumakuru)

Joint Cultural Coordinators: Rajesh Kumar (Mangaluru), Mohammed Arshad Hussain (Mangaluru)

Sports Coordinator: Mohammed Fayaz (Malpe, Udupi)

Asst. Sports Coordinators: Habib Rahman (Udupi), Mohammed Irshad Sandi (Belagavi)

Press Coordinators: Peter Ronald Mascarenhas (Udupi), Qamruzaman Sada (Uttar Kannada)

Internal Auditor: Raza Ali Khan (Bengaluru)

Asst. Chief Coordinator: Shakeel Ahmed (Raichur)

Executive Committee Members:

Mukarram Khan (Bengaluru), Faize Abdul Razak Shaikh (Mangaluru), Denis Noronha (Udupi), Rahim Rafeeq Ahmed (Bengaluru), Jerry Gomes (Uttar Kannada), Suhail Malik (Raichur), Mohammed Saifuddin Sami (Mysore), Jalal Baig (Hassan), Mohammed Imran (Bengaluru), Athar Mustafa (Davangere), Mohammed Shakeel (Gulbarga), Khusro Ali (Gulbarga), Syed Talib Hussain (Koppal), Fazal Mohammed (Mysuru), Imtiaz Ahmed Attar (Belagavi), Vivian Rodrigues (Mangaluru), Mohammed Asif Momin (Uttar Kannada), Frank Dantis (Mangaluru), Mohammed Rafiullah Khan (Mysuru).

Event HighlightsThe meeting was expertly hosted by Peter Ronald Mascarenhas (Udupi), whose eloquence and stage presence ensured a smooth and engaging event. A series of fun games added excitement, keeping the audience entertained and energized.

The registration counter was efficiently managed by Mohammed Irshad Sandi (Belagavi) and Salim Huballi (Belagavi).

Culinary Experience & ConclusionAttendees enjoyed a lavish dinner buffet at The Village Restaurant, Aziziya, Jeddah, meticulously arranged under the supervision of Jalal Baig (Hassan).

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Sajid Iqbal (Ramanagara), who expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors for their contributions to the event's success.

About Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah

Founded in April 2007, the Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah is a respected community organization serving the interests of Karnataka NRIs in Saudi Arabia. The forum fosters unity, cultural exchange, and support networks while maintaining a strong connection with Karnataka.

As the forum embarks on another promising year, the new executive committee looks forward to strengthening the bonds among Kannadigas, expanding community initiatives, and enhancing cultural engagement.

Join Forum!

Become a part of Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah by registering at www.knriforumjeddah.org or emailing us at [email protected].

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2025

boy.jpg

Puttur, Feb 20: In a heartbreaking incident a 13-year-old boy died by suicide at Tannirupanta village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Shravan, a Class 7 student at a private school in Uppinangady. He was the son of Dombayya Gowda. 

According to reports, Shravan had dinner with his mother on Tuesday night (February 18), which included a chicken dish prepared by his aunt. 

After his mother fell asleep, he is believed to have taken his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Disturbingly, he had saved some of the chicken dish for the next day’s meal and had gathered flower buds for morning prayers, making the incident even more puzzling.

Described as a cheerful and well-liked student, Shravan showed no apparent signs of distress, leaving family, friends, and teachers shocked by his tragic decision. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

As a mark of respect, his school organized a silent prayer to honor his memory.

Mental health matters. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. Call the toll-free helpline at 9152987821. Remember, no problem is too big to be solved.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
February 20,2025

sahiban18.jpg

Sahebaan UAE, an organization representing the Urdu-speaking Muslim community from the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, hosted a spectacular family gathering at the Amity School grounds in Al Qusais, Dubai, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The event brought together over a thousand members of the Sahebaan community from across the UAE, neighboring GCC countries, and India for an evening of celebration, recognition, and togetherness.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Master Mohammad Faiz and Fazil Rahil Ali. Althaf M.S. welcomed the gathering, emphasizing that Sahebaan UAE serves as a platform for community members to connect, foster unity, and celebrate their shared identity.

Honoring Community Patrons

The esteemed patrons of the Sahebaan Community—Janab Hidayathullah Abbas, K.S. Nissar Ahmed, and Afroz Assadi—were honored for their remarkable humanitarian efforts, charitable contributions, and unwavering support for Sahebaan UAE. The felicitation ceremony was led by Janab Suhail Kudroli, Altaf Khalife, and Samiullah M.H.

Sahebaan Excellence Awards

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious ‘Sahebaan Excellence Awards’ to individuals who have excelled in various fields. The awards were conferred by the community patrons.

Business Excellence Award: Mohammad Akram, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based Al Sitara Contracting, was recognized for his contributions to the business sector.

Sports Excellence Award: International Superbike racing champion and DSBK Superbike Racing Company owner, Nasir Syed of Karkala, was honored for his achievements in motorsports.

Academic Excellence Award (Posthumous): The late Professor Muzaffar Hussain Assadi, a distinguished scholar and thinker, was posthumously awarded. His brother, Sajjad Assadi, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Literary Excellence Award: Writer and poet Irshad Moodbidri was recognized for his contributions to literature. His son, Nihad, accepted the award.

Community Service Excellence Award: Abu Dhabi-based businessmen Mohammad Asif and Sahar Mohammad Asif were acknowledged for their dedication to social causes. Their son, Abdul Ahad, accepted the award.

Distinguished Guests

The function was graced by prominent community members, including Janab Mohammed Muslim Koppa, Director of Vartha Bharathi, along with overseas Sahebaan representatives Janab Safiuddin Mohammed, Mumtaz Hussain, Niyamathulla Asadi, and Mohammed Hussain.

Recognizing Academic Achievements

Students who excelled academically were felicitated with the ‘Sahebaan Merit Award.’ Those who achieved above 90% in their examinations were celebrated, including:

SSLC Achievers from UAE: Faiz Anam, Mohammad Rayaan, and Mohammad Umair Suvaid Khan.

Pre-University Excellence: Muskan Fatima, recognized as the Gulf topper in the commerce stream, alongside high scorers Juveria Firoz, Siham Akbar Ali, Mohammad Rafaan, and Hiba Altaf Salah.

Celebrating Young Sporting Talent

Young achievers in sports were also honored, including Mohammad Aiman, who excelled in the 4x4 100-meter relay, and Mohammad Aiz, associated with the DOFA Football Association.

A Night of Culture and Celebration

Beyond awards and recognition, the evening was filled with cultural performances and activities, particularly for children. The ‘Prince and Princess’ dress-up competition for kids under ten was a major attraction. The event also featured:

Indian Patriotic Dance

Traditional Arabic Dance

Beautiful Dua Recitation by Children

A short documentary about Sahebaan was screened on a large LED display, offering insights into the community’s history, values, and achievements.

Event Hosts and Coordinators

The event was skillfully hosted by Hisrar Tallani, who flew in from Mangalore for the occasion, engaging the audience with his humor and interactive activities.

Children’s programs were coordinated by:

Prince and Princess Competition: Reeha Althaf

Indian Patriotic Dance: Heena Kausar

Arabic Dance: Fauzia Rahil

Dua Segment: Fauzia Shah

Ajmal Mohammed delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors.

Acknowledgment of Organizing Committee

The event’s success was attributed to the tireless efforts of the organizing committee members:

Core Team: Afroze Assadi, Althaf M.S., Ajmal Mohammad, Altaf Khalife, Samiullah M.H., Suhail Kudroli, Asif Mohammad Hussain, Sameer Sharif, Nayeem Khan, Abdul Ahed, and Faizan Khateeb.

Women Organizers: Parveen Assadi, Sahara Asif, and Reena Althaf.

The Sahebaan UAE Family Get-Together was a remarkable celebration of unity, talent, and tradition, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a strengthened sense of community spirit.

sahiban1.jpg

sahiban11.jpg

sahiban9.jpg

sahiban8.jpg

sahiban7.jpg

sahiban6.jpg

sahiban5.jpg

sahiban4.jpg

sahiban3.jpg

sahiban23.jpg

sahiban22.jpg

sahiban21.jpg

sahiban20.jpg

sahiban2.jpg

sahiban19.jpg

sahiban17.jpg

sahiban16.jpg

sahiban15.jpg

sahiban14.jpg

sahiban13.jpg

sahiban12.jpg

sahiban10.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.