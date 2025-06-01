  1. Home
  2. NRI from Kasaragod shot dead in Saudi Arabia: Mystery shrouds killing of long-time expat

News Network
June 2, 2025

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

Media Release
May 26,2025

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt appeal to the state government, the Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka (GRA), led by former NRI Sayed Shahul Hameed, met with Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, to address the mounting challenges faced by Gulf returnees. The meeting took place at her office in Vikas Soudha, where several returnees shared their struggles after spending decades working in the Gulf region.

The Association painted a grim picture of the financial, social, health-related, and educational hardships that returning expatriates are grappling with daily. Despite years of hard-earned income abroad, many find themselves back home in Karnataka without jobs, proper healthcare, or any support system to help them reintegrate into society.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the economy through remittances and built a life of dignity for their families. But on returning home, they are left in the lurch,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates. “They need urgent intervention—not just promises.”

India’s financial growth over the decades has been significantly bolstered by NRI remittances, with contributions from Gulf-based NRIs playing a central role. Their remittances were once considered the backbone of the country’s economic structure. Yet, in stark contrast, when these same individuals return to their homeland after years of service abroad, they find no dedicated government scheme or support mechanism in place to assist them with even their basic financial needs.

The meeting underlined that economic instability is one of the most pressing concerns. Returnees often lack the skills needed for local job markets or face age-related barriers, leaving them unemployed or underemployed. The absence of state-supported rehabilitation programs has forced many families into distress, struggling to meet even the basic necessities.

Adding to their woes are social reintegration problems and healthcare issues. Many returnees suffer from chronic illnesses accumulated over years of labor-intensive jobs abroad, yet they remain uninsured and underserved in Karnataka’s healthcare system.

In response, the Gulf Retirees Association has been running health camps, awareness programs, and counselling sessions, but they stress that community efforts alone are not enough. The state government must set up systematic support structures.

As a constructive step, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, urging immediate policy action and the creation of a comprehensive welfare program for Gulf returnees.

The Association also urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from the state of Kerala, which has implemented a model support program through NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs). Kerala’s initiative—NDPREM (NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants)—has set a benchmark by offering financial aid, skill development, health services, and entrepreneurial support to returning NRIs.

“It’s high time Karnataka emulated Kerala’s vision and empathy. Our returnees are our citizens—neglecting them is not just a policy failure; it’s a humanitarian one,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates.

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka has been working under the presidentship of Haji Hamza Mithur for the past two years. The Association’s office is located at Kankanady Kunnil Complex, and it continues to support the rehabilitation and well-being of Gulf returnees.

Details of GRA Delegates Present at the Meeting:

•    SAYED SHAHUL HAMEED – Vice President
•    MOHAMMED HUSSAIN ARAKI – Vice President
•    YOUSUF ARALDAKA – Joint Secretary
•    IBRAHIM UPPINANGADI – Joint Secretary
•    BAVA ABDUL QADIR – Treasurer

The time to act is now. The voices of these returnees echo into a deeper truth—that those who once carried the weight of the country’s economic hopes must not be forgotten when they return home.

News Network
May 25,2025

Chennai-based Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer who returned to India in 2023 after decades of working in Saudi Arabia, has become the first-ever winner of the United Arab Emirates Dirham 100 million (approximately ₹230 crore) grand prize in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. This unprecedented win, announced on May 22, 2025, marks the largest individual payout in the platform's history .

Rajagopalan's victory came on March 16, 2025, when he randomly selected seven numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. His numbers matched the draw, making him an overnight multi-millionaire. In an emotional letter to Emirates Draw, he expressed his gratitude:

“The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen.”

Raised in a modest, middle-class household, Rajagopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. The sacrifices were many, and dreams often postponed, until this life-changing moment. He shared that his 88-year-old mother, once weary from life's struggles, now glows with happiness. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity and views the jackpot as a chance to build generational wealth.

Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, paused its UAE operations at the end of 2023 following new regulations introduced by the UAE’s Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (CGRA). The company has since shifted its focus to international markets .

Comparison with Other Notable Winners

Junaid Rana (Pakistan): In October 2021, Pakistani expat Junaid Rana won Dh50 million in the Mahzooz draw. A former driver earning Dh6,000 a month, he used the winnings to reunite his family in Dubai, invest in businesses back home, and fulfill lifelong dreams, including buying his dream car and securing a comfortable future for his ailing brother.

Aravind Appukuttan (India): Sharjah-based Indian resident Aravind Appukuttan won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw in December 2023 through a free ticket. Sharing the prize with 20 friends, he called it a dream come true and urged others to keep their hopes alive. He plans to pay off loans and save the rest.

News Network
May 29,2025

Bengaluru, May 29: In the wake of escalating communal tensions and back-to-back hate-driven murders in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has announcing the formation of a Special Action Force (SAF) to tackle communal violence in the state’s most volatile districts.

The move comes just days after the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman in Bantwal, a killing that triggered mass protests and accusations that the Congress-led government has turned a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence in coastal Karnataka.

The newly announced SAF will consist of three specialized companies, each to be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga — districts that have witnessed a disturbing spike in hate crimes and communal flashpoints in recent months.

According to the government order, 248 personnel, including a senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), will form the backbone of this force. These officers are being redeployed from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), which previously had a sanctioned strength of 656.

The SAF’s core mandate will include intelligence gathering, early detection of hate speech, preemptive policing, and swift crackdown on provocateurs. Officials say the unit will work proactively to prevent communal clashes rather than merely responding to them.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Bengaluru, said the deployment is being treated with urgency. “The DG & IGP M.A. Saleem has been directed to implement the SAF without delay. The three districts are extremely sensitive. Let it be clear—those who provoke communal unrest will not be spared.”

In a statement that struck a hopeful but cautious tone, Parameshwara added: “Dakshina Kannada is home to educated, entrepreneurial, and culturally rich communities. It deserves peace, not polarisation. We believe this force can help put an end to the cycle of violence.”

The government has also instructed local officials to hold peace meetings with religious and community leaders, as part of broader efforts to restore calm and rebuild fractured trust.

However, critics argue the move may be “too little, too late,” pointing to years of impunity enjoyed by hate groups operating in the region. Whether the SAF proves to be a serious initiative or a token gesture remains to be seen.

