Darul Ilm Madrasa organizes students’ talent program in Riyadh

Riyadh, KSA: A vibrant and well-executed Students’ Talent Program was organized by Darul Ilm Madrasa at Al-Shifa, Riyadh. The full-day event, attended by a large gathering of students, parents, educators, and community leaders, showcased the talents and creativity of students in an environment rooted in Islamic values.

Darul Ilm Madrasa, established in 2010 as the only Kannada-speaking Madrasa under the Riyadh Indian Islahi Center which is under supervision of the Islamic Dawah & Guidance Department of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has now expanded its reach catering students from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of India, offering English-medium Islamic education both offline and online.

The event featured an array of impressive performances including public speeches, Islamic songs, solo presentations and children’s stage programs. A thought-provoking group discussion on the pros and cons of mobile and internet usage—organized and presented by the ladies —captured the audience’s attention with its depth and relevance. The traditional Daff performance by the Madrasa students added a cultural and rhythmic flair to the occasion.

The stage program was presided over by Haneef Bardila, President of Riyadh KSF. Notably, Osama Muhammad delivered an impactful speech on the centrality of Tawheed in Islam, stating: “Any deviation from the principle of Tawheed is seen as one of the gravest errors in the sight of Allah. One who dies without upholding Tawheed faces true loss in the Hereafter.”

The program was graced by prominent guests including Abdul Razak Swalahi, Zulfikar, Adv. Abdul Jaleel, Dr. & Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, among others. The event was skillfully compered by Moosa Talapady (Ex-President, Riyadh KSF) and Arshad Moosa.

Several KSF Riyadh office bearers, including KSF former President Ayyub Kalai, Ashraf Talapady, Mansoor Katipalla, Abdul Jabbar Krishnapura, Abbas Bardila, Farook Kalai, Hameed K.C.Road, Abdul Basith and others were also present, reflecting the strong support for the program’s strong .

Awards and recognitions were distributed to the winners and runners-up of the talent competitions, as well as to meritorious and consistent students. The Madrasa’s Principal, Mrs. Nafeesa Moosa, and the entire teaching faculty were honored for their dedication to nurturing both knowledge and character among the youth.

The evening concluded with a community dinner, and the event organizers extended sincere thanks to all donors, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to the program’s success.

