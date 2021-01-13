  1. Home
  2. IPWF holds Grand Finale of Quran Recitation for Indians above 50 yrs

IPWF holds Grand Finale of Quran Recitation for Indians above 50 yrs

Media Release
January 13, 2021

2.jpeg

Jeddah: Indian Pilgrim Welfare Forum (IPWF Group) under the Patronage of the Consulate General of India Jeddah hosted a virtual Global special event, The Grand Finale of Quran Recitation for age 50+ Indians worldwide on Saturday, 9th January, 2021.
 
H.E. Y Sabir, Acting Consul General, Consul Hajj and Director IPWF graced the event online as a Chief Guest while President of the forum Md. Ayyub Hakeem presided over the function.
 
Chief Guest H E Y Sabir appreciated the social works of IPWF Group in the Kingdom for Indian community and praised the brilliant performance of the Quran Recitation contestants. He congratulated the winners and participants and said that “It gives us great pleasure seeing that all Indians participated from aall around the world, especially from within the kingdom, across the middle east and different parts of India.” He also said that the judges and Jury members handled the judgements so fascinatingly well and the recitation by the participants was amazing. He further added that the President of IPWF Group Md. Ayyub Hakeem and ExCom team deserves appreciation for their relentless efforts for this noble cause. He also added that IPWF Cycling Club   Is in integral part of IPWF Group organized on 1st of January 2021 a exciting and one of a kind cycling event for the indian Community at the International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ). The regular cycling group is formed to encourage Indian community to adopt a healthy lifestyle through cycling, considered to be complete workout both for mind and soul.
 
Md. Ayyub Hakeem, President of the forumwhile speaking welcomed the Chief Guest, Judges, Participants and all the dignitaries who attended from different parts of the globe. He congratulated all the finalists and participants. He said the participants will be sent certificates digitally, whereas the winner (5) will receive the physical certificate and award at their respective address/destinations.
 
The event was so mesmerizing in its own terms, with added recitation of Holy Quran being recited in such beautiful voices by such “young” Indians.
 
Although all participants were a true winner in themselves, even then it was decided to announce the best contestants. Mr. Mohammad Hashim Ansari from Bhopal India was awarded the First place while Mr. Abdul Wajid from Mysore India secured the Second position. Mr. Abdul Razak Puthukudi from Kozhikode came Third. Mr. Mohammed Ilyas Patel from Salalah Oman and Mr. Mhammed Zubair Thecheri from Jeddah were declared fourth and fifth winners, respectively.
 
Three prominent Huffaz played a significant role of judges. Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar, a well known personality, completed his education from Haram Makkah MadaarisTahfeez ul Quran, currently Imam and teaching Quran in Makkah. Hafiz Musab Hassan Ahmed Al Jamai studied in Madinah Al-Munnawarah, Imam and currently teaches Quran in Makkah. Last but not the least Hafiz Farhan Abdur Rab, Treasurer of IPWF Group and Instrumentation Engineer by profession, working in Jeddah. The Judges too were awestruck and had some beautiful comments for these “young” Quran enthusiasts. They revealed that it truly was a great event, as almost all of the participants recited in such a soleful Qirat and they rarely got a chance to hear such a voice.
 
 
This wonderful Program started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Hafiz Musab Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Qirat by Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar and Hafiz Musab Hisan Ahmed Aljama also further glorified the event. Treasurer of the forum Hafiz Farhan Abdur Rab played flawlessly the role of contest master, while General Secretary of the forum Syed Nasir Khursheed anchored the event. 
 
Executive members Abdul Rahman Poyakkara and Mohammed Amin Hakeem provided the technical support as hosts brilliantly, while advisor of the forum Mr. Aziz Kidwai delivered Vote of Thanks joining the event online from Lucknow. He thanked the Chief Guest, judges, participants, dignitariesand distinguished guests for sparing their precious time. He also appreciated the team work of the executive committee for organizing this event, lady coordinators Mrs. Farah Ayoob and Mrs. Aafreen Farhan for their dedication and support. The program was thus concluded timely with a beautiful emotional Dua rendered by Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar.

1.jpeg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 7,2021

IFF Photo 01.jpg

Riyadh: India Fraternity Forum (IFF) donated blood on the first day of the New Year 2021 as a model for the social commitment. 

The blood donation camp was jointly organized by the India Fraternity Forum (iff), Shifa Area Riyadh, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital, Rabua. About 35 folks donated blood by forum volunteers and their friends in the Shifa area.

India Fraternity Forum is a leading organization in the field of social services, working among expatriates for many years. IFF stood with the expatriates as a consolation and organized various camps including plasma and blood donation camp as part of the COVID-19 defense, this was followed by the IFF Shifa Area contacted the Blood Donation Camp. 

Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Supervisor Mr. Fahad Hakami, Blood Bank Head Nurse Ahad Salim, Blood Bank Specialist Muhammad Al Mutheri, Nurses Maria Kell and Andrea were present at the camp which was led by Mr. Rajeef and Mr. Shihas.

IFF Photo 02.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
January 6,2021

cy (1).jpeg

Jeddah: The Indian Pilgrims Welfare Forum (IPWF) Cycling Club under the patronage of the Consulate General of India Jeddah, marked a distinct beginning on first January 2021 with the Cycling Championship filled with zest and zeal, maintaining Covid-19 precautionary norms, organized at the rain-kissed ground of the International Indian School Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (IISJ - Boys Section).

IPWF CyCling Club is an integral part of Indian Pilgrims Welfare Forum (IPWF) under the patronage of the Consulate General of India Jeddah formed to encourage Indian Community to adopt a healthy lifestyle through cycling, considered to be a complete workout both for the mind and the soul.

The highlights for the cycling challenge were some exciting races categorized as follows:
- Child Race Below 9 Yrs Age
- Child Race 9-14 Yrs Age
- Single Race Bicycle Male
- Single Race Bicycle Female
- Single Race Tricycle Female
- ZigZag Race Bicycle Male
- ZigZag Race Bicycle Female
- ZigZag Race Tricycle Female
- Relay Race Bicycle-Tricycle combo Female
- Relay Race Bicycle Male - 2 QF Races
- Relay Race Bicycle Male - FINALS

His Excellency Mr. Y.Sabir, Acting Consul General, Consul Hajj and Director IPWF graced this colorful Event as the Chief Guest, Dr.Najeeb Q.Ammar Principal -i/c of IISJ attended as Guest of Honor while President IPWF Group Mr. Md. Ayyub Hakeem presided over this Sports Meet. 

Indian community of all ages, Kids, Women and Men were all Smiles, Cheers, and Overjoyed creating fervent atmosphere. More-so for the Victorious medalist of Gold, Silver and Bronze, as well lots of surprised gifts. 

His Excellency appreciated IPWF initiative and congratulated Forum President and entire organizing team for encouraging the Indian Community consistently with different Events to live an active and healthy life.

This beautiful day of January 1st, 2021, IPWF Group President, warmly welcomed Chief Guest, dignitaries, media personalities, participants and distinguished guests. He highlighted the growing enthusiasm of new members joining IPWF Cycling Club.

Oath for fair decision and sportsmanship was taken by “Yellow Caps -Commissaire” before beginning of the race. The inaugural flag-off 2021 by the Chief Guest marked the beginning of Cycling Challenge.

Vibrant Executive members, Syed Nasir Khurshid, Abdul Rahman Poyakkara, Liyakhath Ali Kotta, Farhan Abdur Rab, Mohammed Amin, Shaukath Ali Kotta, Mohammed Fazal, extended support from members: M. Ilyas Iqbal, Adnan Amin, Ali Jaffer and Lady Coordinators: Mrs. Farah Ayoob, Mrs. Afreen F. Bhoira in line with the President spectacularly managed the sports gathering. 

Lucky draw on the basis of registration numbers was done for attendees and gift hampers were given to winners.

The Sponsors were appreciated for their support: Tamer Group, Abeer Medical Group for providing ambulance and medical care, Jeddah National Hospital for support, Giordano for providing beautiful T shirts, Geepas for providing wonderful home Appliances, AL Kabeer for providing delicious Hot snacks, Bonny Milk for providing tea and coffee, Indomie for tasty Noodles. The event was timely concluded.

Event started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Hafiz Farhan Abdur Rab Treasurer of the forum and race started with the flag-off by Chief Guest, welcome desk was professionally handled by dynamic lady coordinators of the forum Mrs. Farah Ayoob Hakeem and Mrs. Afreen Farhan.

Executive Member of the Forum Mr Abdul Rahman Poyakkara conducted enthusiastically the event with close coordination with referees-Commissaire, while vote of thanks was delivered by General Secretary Syed Nasir Khursheed, event concluded with fresh snacks distribution arranged by the forum.

cy (2).jpeg

cy (3).jpeg

cy (4).jpeg

cy (5).jpeg

cy (6).jpeg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
January 13,2021

2.jpeg

Jeddah: Indian Pilgrim Welfare Forum (IPWF Group) under the Patronage of the Consulate General of India Jeddah hosted a virtual Global special event, The Grand Finale of Quran Recitation for age 50+ Indians worldwide on Saturday, 9th January, 2021.
 
H.E. Y Sabir, Acting Consul General, Consul Hajj and Director IPWF graced the event online as a Chief Guest while President of the forum Md. Ayyub Hakeem presided over the function.
 
Chief Guest H E Y Sabir appreciated the social works of IPWF Group in the Kingdom for Indian community and praised the brilliant performance of the Quran Recitation contestants. He congratulated the winners and participants and said that “It gives us great pleasure seeing that all Indians participated from aall around the world, especially from within the kingdom, across the middle east and different parts of India.” He also said that the judges and Jury members handled the judgements so fascinatingly well and the recitation by the participants was amazing. He further added that the President of IPWF Group Md. Ayyub Hakeem and ExCom team deserves appreciation for their relentless efforts for this noble cause. He also added that IPWF Cycling Club   Is in integral part of IPWF Group organized on 1st of January 2021 a exciting and one of a kind cycling event for the indian Community at the International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ). The regular cycling group is formed to encourage Indian community to adopt a healthy lifestyle through cycling, considered to be complete workout both for mind and soul.
 
Md. Ayyub Hakeem, President of the forumwhile speaking welcomed the Chief Guest, Judges, Participants and all the dignitaries who attended from different parts of the globe. He congratulated all the finalists and participants. He said the participants will be sent certificates digitally, whereas the winner (5) will receive the physical certificate and award at their respective address/destinations.
 
The event was so mesmerizing in its own terms, with added recitation of Holy Quran being recited in such beautiful voices by such “young” Indians.
 
Although all participants were a true winner in themselves, even then it was decided to announce the best contestants. Mr. Mohammad Hashim Ansari from Bhopal India was awarded the First place while Mr. Abdul Wajid from Mysore India secured the Second position. Mr. Abdul Razak Puthukudi from Kozhikode came Third. Mr. Mohammed Ilyas Patel from Salalah Oman and Mr. Mhammed Zubair Thecheri from Jeddah were declared fourth and fifth winners, respectively.
 
Three prominent Huffaz played a significant role of judges. Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar, a well known personality, completed his education from Haram Makkah MadaarisTahfeez ul Quran, currently Imam and teaching Quran in Makkah. Hafiz Musab Hassan Ahmed Al Jamai studied in Madinah Al-Munnawarah, Imam and currently teaches Quran in Makkah. Last but not the least Hafiz Farhan Abdur Rab, Treasurer of IPWF Group and Instrumentation Engineer by profession, working in Jeddah. The Judges too were awestruck and had some beautiful comments for these “young” Quran enthusiasts. They revealed that it truly was a great event, as almost all of the participants recited in such a soleful Qirat and they rarely got a chance to hear such a voice.
 
 
This wonderful Program started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Hafiz Musab Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Qirat by Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar and Hafiz Musab Hisan Ahmed Aljama also further glorified the event. Treasurer of the forum Hafiz Farhan Abdur Rab played flawlessly the role of contest master, while General Secretary of the forum Syed Nasir Khursheed anchored the event. 
 
Executive members Abdul Rahman Poyakkara and Mohammed Amin Hakeem provided the technical support as hosts brilliantly, while advisor of the forum Mr. Aziz Kidwai delivered Vote of Thanks joining the event online from Lucknow. He thanked the Chief Guest, judges, participants, dignitariesand distinguished guests for sparing their precious time. He also appreciated the team work of the executive committee for organizing this event, lady coordinators Mrs. Farah Ayoob and Mrs. Aafreen Farhan for their dedication and support. The program was thus concluded timely with a beautiful emotional Dua rendered by Hafiz Mousa Noor Bilal Ahmed Maniar.

1.jpeg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.