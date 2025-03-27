  1. Home
  2. Jubail chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society hosts iftar get-together

Jubail chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society hosts iftar get-together

Media Release
March 27, 2025

Jubail: The Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) Jubail chapter successfully organized a grand iftar event at Cookzone Restaurant, bringing together over 150 distinguished guests, primarily from the Gulbarga community.

This gathering reflected GWS’s commitment to fostering unity and support within the community. It is one of many social initiatives regularly organized by GWS to strengthen community bonds and promote charitable efforts.

The chief guest of the event, Mr. Bathruddin Abdulmajeed, delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the spiritual significance of the holy month of Ramzan and commending GWS’s valuable contributions in supporting the Gulbarga community.

Mohammed Abul Khasim, President of the GWS Jubail chapter, extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and contributors. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged by providing education, healthcare, and social support. He also stressed the importance of unity among Gulbargavis and encouraged attendees to actively engage in community welfare by becoming GWS members.

GWS advisor Syed Nasir Khursheed, who joined the event virtually from Riyadh, praised the president and executive committee of the Jubail chapter for their dedicated efforts in supporting the underprivileged in both Gulbarga and Saudi Arabia. He urged attendees to connect with the GWS team and contribute generously to help those in need.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Abdul Shukur, followed by a beautiful recitation of Quranic verses by Miss Aleena Iffat. Shafiuddin Ustad, Vice President of the GWS Jubail chapter, presented the vision and ongoing initiatives of GWS, highlighting the vital role of charity in uplifting the less fortunate.

In a special segment, Mohammed Abul Khasim introduced the chief guest and presented him with a memento as a token of appreciation for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for community welfare.

Adding to the event’s significance, Mohammed Imdad Ali, past president of the GWS Riyadh chapter and core committee member, addressed the audience, encouraging them to join hands with GWS in its noble cause.

The event’s logistics were managed by Mohsin Sanghar, who handled the registration desk and delivered the vote of thanks. The success of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Jubail executive committee, including Hidayathulha Khan, Mohammed Altaf Shaikh, Syed Ahmed Hussaini, Dr. Abdul Shukur, Ghaziuddin Patel, and Sarfaraz Basha, who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

This iftar gathering was a remarkable initiative that not only celebrated the spirit of Ramzan but also reinforced GWS’s dedication to humanitarian service and community development.

Media Release
March 15,2025

Dubai: The Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF), one of the most prominent overseas Kannada community service organizations, hosted a grand Iftar gathering at Al Zahiya Banquet Hall, Dubai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 1,400 Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), reinforcing a strong sense of unity, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The gathering was presided over by BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf and BCF Founder-Patron Dr. Thumbay Moideen. The occasion was further dignified by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Consul General of India for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan, along with Al Haj Taha Bafaki Tangal and Janab Al Haj Asgarali Tangal.

Several key figures played an instrumental role in organizing the event, including BCF General Secretary Dr. Kapu Mohammed, BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky, Vice Chairman Janab Afeeq Hussain, Key Office Bearer Janab Aslam Karaje, and BCF Advisory Board Members Janab Ibrahim Gadiyar and Janab Aboosalih M. Hussain. The event was also graced by distinguished guests such as Janab Ameeruddin S.I., Janab Rizwanullah Khan (Executive President, Emirates Glass), Janab K.M. Ashraf, Shri Praveen Amarnath, Advocate Khalil, Janab Salman Abdul Khader, Janab Mazhar Syed Beary (Bearys Group), Janab Khaleq Ali, Janab Shaikh Muzaffer (Founder President, AIM India Forum), Janab Ashraf Shah Manthoor (President, Karnataka Islamic Centre), Janab Noor Ashfaq, and Janab Basheer Kinnigoli Moolur.

A host of BCF office bearers, including Janab Yakub Dewa, Janab Iqbal Mefa, Janab Usman Moolur, Janab Nawaz Kotekar, Janab Niyaz Farangipete, Janab Ashraf Sathikal, Janab Suleman Moolur, Janab Rafiq Mulky, Janab Lathif, Janab Rahman Sajpa, Janab Ameer Halyangadi, Janab Samad Beerali, and Janab Riyaz Suratkal, along with BCF Women's Wing President Mrs. Mumtaz Kapu and other active women members, significantly contributed to the success of the event.

The program commenced with a Qira’ath and an Islamic discourse by Janab Ashraf Sathikal, followed by a heartfelt Dua by Janab Al Haj Thaha Bafakhi Thangal.

On this occasion, BCF honored Shri Satish Kumar Sivan for his distinguished presence and significant contributions. Additionally, Mr. Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of AIM India Forum, received an appreciation award in recognition of his outstanding service to the community.

In his address, Shri Satish Kumar Sivan acknowledged BCF’s exceptional efforts in community service and praised the patriotic spirit and dedication of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) towards the welfare of society. BCF President Dr. B.K. Yusuf elaborated on BCF’s vision and past contributions, while BCF Iftar Committee Chairman Janab Abdul Lathif Mulky extended gratitude to the volunteers and attendees. BCF Steering Committee Chairman Janab M.E. Moolur announced the upcoming BCF Annual Convention in Mangalore this August, encouraging widespread participation. Additionally, Janab Rizwanullah Khan emphasized the importance of community service and selfless dedication.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks by Janab Suleman Moolur, acknowledging the contributions of all organizers and attendees. Guests, including dignitaries and women participants, were presented with special gifts as tokens of appreciation. The Iftar was served in an exceptionally well-organized manner, featuring exquisite traditional dishes, symbolizing the essence of unity and humanitarian values.

The BCF Iftar Meet 2025 stands as a testament to the cultural richness, communal harmony, and service-oriented spirit of the Kannada diaspora in the UAE.

M Siraj
March 26,2025

Jeddah: The Jeddah Kerala Pouravali Community hosted a heartfelt Iftar gathering, exemplifying the values of human brotherhood and unity. The event brought together representatives from diverse social, political, educational, cultural, and religious organizations, further enriching the spirit of inclusivity. Adding to its significance, office bearers from all fourteen districts of Kerala’s local bodies also participated, underscoring a strong sense of solidarity and shared purpose.

Kabeer Kondotty, Chairman of Jeddah Kerala Pouravali, highlighted the impactful activities of the organization and delivered an inspiring message on the essence of Ramadan. He emphasized that fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink but a transformative journey toward spiritual purity, self-discipline, and compassion. "Fasting nurtures the heart, purifies the soul, and reminds us of our shared humanity, fostering empathy, humility, and gratitude," Kabeer noted.

He further addressed the growing issue of drug intoxication, stressing the Jeddah Keralite community’s commitment to combating this social menace. Through collective action and awareness, the community aims to break the chains of addiction and promote a healthier, drug-free future.

General Convener Mansoor Wayanad warmly welcomed the attendees, setting a tone of unity and camaraderie. Treasurer Shareef Arakkal concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all participants in making the gathering a meaningful success. The seamless organization of the Iftar was ensured by key coordinators Beerankutty Koissan, Jaleel Kannamangalam, C.H. Basheer, Unni Thekkedathu, and Navas Thangal.

Additionally, the dedicated office bearers of Jeddah Kerala Pouravali, including Salah Karadan, Mirza Shareef, Venugopal Anthikkad, Abdul Khader Aluva, Shameer Nadvi, Rafi Beemapally, Ali Thekkuthodu, and Noushad Chathalloor, played a pivotal role in the event’s smooth execution.

Beyond a shared meal, the community Iftar gathering served as a platform for exchanging Ramadan greetings and strengthening bonds of unity and mutual respect among attendees from various walks of life.

Media Release
March 19,2025

Riyadh: The Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) successfully organized a grand Iftar gathering at Almas Banquet Hall, Riyadh, fostering a spirit of unity, generosity, and community service. The event brought together dignitaries, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

The evening was honored by the presence of Mr. Sharique Badr, Head of Political & Press Wings, Embassy of India, Mr. S K Naik Consul, Passports,  Embassy of India, Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, Prominent Social worker and Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO UIC Ltd, as chief guests. The program was presided over by Mukhtarullah Jagirdar, President of GWS Riyadh Chapter.

Mr. Sharique Badr, representing the Indian Embassy, praised GWS for its commendable efforts in supporting the underprivileged both in Gulbarga, India, and Saudi Arabia. He assured the community of the Indian Embassy’s continued support whenever needed. "It is heartening to see the people of Gulbarga coming together to help those in need," he remarked.

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed while speaking expressed his pride in being associated with a passionate team dedicated to humanitarian efforts, he appreciated the teams working both in Kingdom and in India.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, CEO & Managing Director of Universal Inspection Company, shared his deep emotional connection with the people of Gulbarga and encouraged attendees to continue their prayers beyond Ramadan.

As a token of appreciation, a memento was presented to the Chief Guest Mr. Sharique Badr for this esteemed presence. Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed was also felicitated for receiving the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025, while Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin was honored with the Business Tycoon Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business excellence and philanthropy.

Syed Nasir Khursheed, Advisor of GWS Saudi Arabia, spoke passionately about the organization’s ongoing efforts in education, healthcare, and community welfare. He expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff for their unwavering support in helping expatriates navigate challenges. With sincerity, he appealed to the audience to join hands in supporting GWS’s mission, emphasizing that even small contributions can make a big difference in the lives of the poor and needy.

In his address, President GWS Riyadh Chapter, Mukhtarullah Jagirdar, expressed his happiness at the large turnout and emphasized the power of unity, stating that "our collective strength enables us to work more effectively for the welfare of our people."

The event was seamlessly conducted by Engr. Azharuddin, General Secretary of GWS, whose eloquent Urdu and poetic expressions captivated the audience. While conducting he delivered a message that Gulbarga Welfare Society remains committed to its mission of empowering communities.

Event began with recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Abdullah Zanjani, which added spiritual grace to the event.

Welcome Speech was delivered by Engr. Mohsin Shaikh, Meeting coordinator GWS, who expressed gratitude to the guests and audience for their presence, he highlighted benefits of Ramadan and charity.

Inspirational Words by Engr. Hishamuddin Chief coordinator GWS, reminding the audience of the divine rewards for helping others, quoting: "Whoever makes things easy for others, Allah will make things easy for them in the Hereafter."

Address by Engr. Adil Ali Joint Secretary GWS, who emphasized GWS’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged by providing education, healthcare, and social support.

Vote of Thanks by GWS Vice President Engr. Tameem Ul Hassan, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chief guests, sponsors, president, executive committee, and the audience for their invaluable support.

