Jubail chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society hosts iftar get-together

Jubail: The Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) Jubail chapter successfully organized a grand iftar event at Cookzone Restaurant, bringing together over 150 distinguished guests, primarily from the Gulbarga community.

This gathering reflected GWS’s commitment to fostering unity and support within the community. It is one of many social initiatives regularly organized by GWS to strengthen community bonds and promote charitable efforts.

The chief guest of the event, Mr. Bathruddin Abdulmajeed, delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the spiritual significance of the holy month of Ramzan and commending GWS’s valuable contributions in supporting the Gulbarga community.

Mohammed Abul Khasim, President of the GWS Jubail chapter, extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and contributors. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to uplifting the underprivileged by providing education, healthcare, and social support. He also stressed the importance of unity among Gulbargavis and encouraged attendees to actively engage in community welfare by becoming GWS members.

GWS advisor Syed Nasir Khursheed, who joined the event virtually from Riyadh, praised the president and executive committee of the Jubail chapter for their dedicated efforts in supporting the underprivileged in both Gulbarga and Saudi Arabia. He urged attendees to connect with the GWS team and contribute generously to help those in need.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Abdul Shukur, followed by a beautiful recitation of Quranic verses by Miss Aleena Iffat. Shafiuddin Ustad, Vice President of the GWS Jubail chapter, presented the vision and ongoing initiatives of GWS, highlighting the vital role of charity in uplifting the less fortunate.

In a special segment, Mohammed Abul Khasim introduced the chief guest and presented him with a memento as a token of appreciation for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for community welfare.

Adding to the event’s significance, Mohammed Imdad Ali, past president of the GWS Riyadh chapter and core committee member, addressed the audience, encouraging them to join hands with GWS in its noble cause.

The event’s logistics were managed by Mohsin Sanghar, who handled the registration desk and delivered the vote of thanks. The success of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Jubail executive committee, including Hidayathulha Khan, Mohammed Altaf Shaikh, Syed Ahmed Hussaini, Dr. Abdul Shukur, Ghaziuddin Patel, and Sarfaraz Basha, who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

This iftar gathering was a remarkable initiative that not only celebrated the spirit of Ramzan but also reinforced GWS’s dedication to humanitarian service and community development.