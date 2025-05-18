KCF Jubail Zone Relief Wing Conducts Life-Saving Blood Donation Drive

Jubail: The Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) Jubail Zone, through its dedicated Relief Wing, successfully organized a critical blood donation drive in response to an urgent request from Almana Hospital, Jubail.

Six units of blood, including the rare O Negative type, were urgently needed for two patients — a Bangladeshi male injured in a road traffic accident and a Saudi female suffering from severe anemia following childbirth complications.

Upon receiving the request, the KCF Blood Response Team promptly mobilized its network of volunteers, coordinating efficiently to arrange and deliver all six units to the hospital without delay. This swift and compassionate response was met with heartfelt gratitude from hospital staff and the patients’ families.

Naufal Mulki, representative of KCF Jubail, stated: “Upon receiving the urgent request, our volunteers responded immediately and selflessly. Many left their workplaces without hesitation, while others coordinated with colleagues to ensure timely assistance. At KCF, we do not consider nationality; our commitment extends beyond borders, with the sole focus on saving lives. Throughout the entire process, we maintained full compliance with Ministry of Health protocols to guarantee the safety of both donors and recipients.”

KCF is a globally recognized community welfare organization with a strong presence in the Gulf countries, the Far East, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. Renowned for its dedication to humanitarian service, KCF actively supports emergency relief efforts, blood donation drives, funeral assistance, education, and community development—serving people of all nationalities and backgrounds.

The KCF Jubail Zone Relief Wing extends its sincere gratitude to all donors, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to this noble cause.