Riyadh: Gulbarga Welfare Society organizes Career Guidance webinar

The webinar addressed key topics essential for enhancing employability and adapting to the current job market. It was organized by Gulbarga welfare society Riyadh chapter, among speakers Syed Nasir Khursheed, Mohammed Saleem Khaleefa, Mohammed Imdad Ali and Obaid gotori addressed, while it was presided by Mukhtarullah Jagirdar.

The major highlight of the webinar was focused on

1. Free Visa Considerations

2. Resume Preparation and Interview Techniques

3. Current Job Market Trends

4. Emerging Technologies and the Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The speakers provided valuable insights to newcomers already in Saudi Arabia and those planning to migrate on job or free visas.

Syed Nasir Khursheed, a social activist and Advisor to the Gulbarga Welfare Society, shared valuable insights into today’s competitive job market. He highlighted the need for young professionals to be not just skilled but also smart and well-prepared to secure and maintain good jobs. He encouraged students to think beyond traditional paths and explore exciting fields like Finance, Logistics, Public Relations, Events Management, Sales, and Marketing. Addressing a common misconception, he reassured them that jobs aren’t just about knowing the right people merit and hard work always comes first.

Nasir Khursheed also underscored the importance of good communication skills, soft skills, and earning professional certifications, which he described as essential tools for standing out in a crowded job market. His message was clear: with the right skills and mindset, success is within reach for everyone.

Mohammed Saleem Khaleefa, an educational and political activist from Jeddah, Advisor GWS – focused on resume preparation and interview techniques. He stressed that resumes should be concise, ideally two pages, and free from errors. Candidates should highlight their professional brand, value-added contributions, and competitive edge. He urged attendees to avoid exaggerations and ensured all necessary information, such as degrees, certifications, and dates, is accurately provided. Saleem also underscored the importance of eliminating the label of backwardness in the community through quality education and skill development.

Mohammed Imad Ali, President of GWS Saudi Arabia and a planning manager – While speaking. elaborated on the practical implications of coming to Saudi Arabia on a free visa. Highlighting the financial commitments, he explained that candidates need to plan for at least 5 to 6 months of living expenses, amounting to approximately 15,000 Saudi Riyals. He emphasized that freshers face significant challenges in securing jobs, while even experienced candidates require considerable time to find employment. His presentation provided a clear and realistic perspective for potential free visa candidates.

Obaid Gotori, an IT engineer, highlighted the rapid emergence of AI and the need for professionals to stay updated with technological advancements. He emphasized the importance of smartness, adaptability, and continuous learning to thrive in the competitive IT sector.

President, Mukhtarullah Jagirdar delivered presidential speech, while speaking he said, today's webinar is designed to provide valuable insights to students and their parents, helping them understand the options available and guiding them to make the best decisions for their futures. Through this platform, we aspire to assist them in exploring various career paths,

The Q&A session, masterfully moderated by Adil Ali, stood out as a highlight of the event. Adil adeptly summarized the audience's questions and facilitated a lively, insightful discussion, creating an interactive and enriching experience for all attendees.

The webinar was professionally conducted by Vice President Tameemul Hasan and General Secretary Mohammed Azharuddin, whose seamless anchoring added a touch of excellence to the event. Their meticulous planning was evident in the well-timed display of topic-related slides and their innovative approach to keeping the audience actively engaged through polls and interactive participation.

Their dynamic and charismatic hosting ensured a smooth flow of sessions, maintaining the audience's attention and enthusiasm throughout. This combination of strategic planning and engaging presentation elevated the webinar to a highly professional standard, making it a memorable and impactful experience for all participants.

The program began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafiz Aquil Ali, setting a serene and uplifting tone for the event. This was followed by a warm welcome address from the Coordinator, Mohammed Hisamuddin. In his speech, he shared highlights from the past five sessions, reflecting on the diverse and impactful topics that have aimed to empower and guide the community. He emphasized that today’s session is dedicated to career guidance for job seekers—an especially timely and relevant subject in these dynamic and ever-changing times.

The event ended on a heartfelt note with Treasurer Abu Arif Shazli delivering a warm vote of thanks. He sincerely appreciated the distinguished speakers for their inspiring insights, the global audience for their enthusiastic participation, and the dedicated organizing team whose hard work turned the event into such a success. He also thanked Mirza Wajid Baig for live-streaming the event through Gulbarga Live, making it accessible to an even broader community.