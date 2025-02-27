Sabu Chandran Re-Elected as President of Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah

Jeddah: The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah, a prominent organization dedicated to the welfare and enrichment of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has re-elected Sabu Chandran (Bengaluru) as President and Shaikh Saoud Yermal (Udupi) as General Secretary during its 16th Annual General Body Meeting on February 6, 2025.

Welcoming the Gathering:

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager – Air India and Executive Committee Member of the forum, warmly welcomed all guests, invitees, and attendees. In his Presidential Address, outgoing President Sabu Chandran expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout his tenure. He assured continued dedication to the forum, striving to elevate it to greater heights.

Annual Report & Achievements:

Executive General Secretary Shaikh Saoud Yermal, a well-respected community leader, presented a comprehensive annual report, highlighting the forum's key achievements over the past year. The report featured major initiatives, including the KNT Season 4 Cricket Tournament and various social welfare projects that have significantly benefited the Kannadiga community in Jeddah and back home in Karnataka.

He also presented the Certificate of Acceptance from the Karnataka State Society Registrar’s office, confirming the successful submission of audited financial reports for the term 2023-2024. This underscored the forum’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management. He extended special thanks to Mohammed Imran (Bengaluru), outgoing Treasurer, and Mohammed Ismail (Bengaluru), outgoing Joint Treasurer, for their efforts in maintaining financial records. He also acknowledged Shakeel Ahmed (Bengaluru) for his unwavering support and internal auditors Nazir Ahmed (Udupi) and Rahim Rafeeq Ahmed (Bengaluru) for their diligence in verifying financial statements.

Formation of the New Executive Committee (2025-2026):

Under the supervision of election officers Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar (Bijapura) and Mohammed Mansoor (Mangaluru), a new executive committee was formed for the term 2025-2026. The officers encouraged all newly elected members to serve with dedication for the benefit of the Kannadiga community.

The new executive committee comprises a dynamic group of individuals committed to serving the NRI community:

President: Sabu Chandran (Bengaluru)

General Secretary: Shaikh Saoud Yermal (Udupi)

Vice Presidents:

Mohammed Arifullah Sharief (Shivamogga) – known for his ability to unite people

Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar (Bijapura) – an esteemed doctor with extensive experience in community service

Treasurer: Mohammed Ismail (Bengaluru)

Joint Treasurer: Salim Huballi (Belagavi)

Additional Office Bearers:

Joint Secretary: Sajid Iqbal (Bengaluru)

Cultural Secretary: Mohammed Mansoor (Mangaluru)

Chief Coordinator: Waseem Ahmed Maqbool (Tumakuru)

Joint Cultural Coordinators: Rajesh Kumar (Mangaluru), Mohammed Arshad Hussain (Mangaluru)

Sports Coordinator: Mohammed Fayaz (Malpe, Udupi)

Asst. Sports Coordinators: Habib Rahman (Udupi), Mohammed Irshad Sandi (Belagavi)

Press Coordinators: Peter Ronald Mascarenhas (Udupi), Qamruzaman Sada (Uttar Kannada)

Internal Auditor: Raza Ali Khan (Bengaluru)

Asst. Chief Coordinator: Shakeel Ahmed (Raichur)

Executive Committee Members:

Mukarram Khan (Bengaluru), Faize Abdul Razak Shaikh (Mangaluru), Denis Noronha (Udupi), Rahim Rafeeq Ahmed (Bengaluru), Jerry Gomes (Uttar Kannada), Suhail Malik (Raichur), Mohammed Saifuddin Sami (Mysore), Jalal Baig (Hassan), Mohammed Imran (Bengaluru), Athar Mustafa (Davangere), Mohammed Shakeel (Gulbarga), Khusro Ali (Gulbarga), Syed Talib Hussain (Koppal), Fazal Mohammed (Mysuru), Imtiaz Ahmed Attar (Belagavi), Vivian Rodrigues (Mangaluru), Mohammed Asif Momin (Uttar Kannada), Frank Dantis (Mangaluru), Mohammed Rafiullah Khan (Mysuru).

Event HighlightsThe meeting was expertly hosted by Peter Ronald Mascarenhas (Udupi), whose eloquence and stage presence ensured a smooth and engaging event. A series of fun games added excitement, keeping the audience entertained and energized.

The registration counter was efficiently managed by Mohammed Irshad Sandi (Belagavi) and Salim Huballi (Belagavi).

Culinary Experience & ConclusionAttendees enjoyed a lavish dinner buffet at The Village Restaurant, Aziziya, Jeddah, meticulously arranged under the supervision of Jalal Baig (Hassan).

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Sajid Iqbal (Ramanagara), who expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors for their contributions to the event's success.

About Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah

Founded in April 2007, the Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah is a respected community organization serving the interests of Karnataka NRIs in Saudi Arabia. The forum fosters unity, cultural exchange, and support networks while maintaining a strong connection with Karnataka.

As the forum embarks on another promising year, the new executive committee looks forward to strengthening the bonds among Kannadigas, expanding community initiatives, and enhancing cultural engagement.

Join Forum!

Become a part of Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah by registering at www.knriforumjeddah.org or emailing us at [email protected].