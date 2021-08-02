  1. Home
  2. Bhakts throng Varanasi, flout covid safety rules despite warnings

Bhakts throng Varanasi, flout covid safety rules despite warnings

News Network
August 2, 2021

Varanasi, Aug 2: Large crowds of Hindus were seen in Varanasi as they took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday despite warnings from the authorities to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety protocols; barely a few people were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing.

On the second day of the month of Shravan, special rituals were done with devotees.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

It is a traditional practice to observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan).

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Shravan, has also been cancelled.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is all sent to join the BJP on August 5 in the presence of party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru.

"For the sake of my future in politics, I've decided to join the BJP" Mahesh, who was ousted from the BSP in 2019, confirmed.

Asked whether he had discussed about his joining the BJP with party veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mahesh said, "Yes, he asked me to join." 

Mahesh was seen along with Yediyurappa during his visit to Chamarajanagar district last week to console the family of his supporter, who allegedly died by suicide, as he was upset over the resignation (of Yediyurappa) from the post of the Chief Minister. 

The Kollegal MLA said he decided to join the BJP keeping in mind his political future and the future of his constituency. 

"All my well wishers and karyakartas suggested that it was safe for us to go to BJP, as Congress will be difficult for us. There is no place in Congress too as it never invited me to the party, while BJP has been asking me to join it for two years now," he said. 

Stating that he has not put any condition for joining the party like becoming a Minister in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said neither the party has assured anything nor has he put any such condition. 

"They (BJP) have told me, come let’s work together. I have had association with them for the last two years, it has convinced me (to join the party)," he said. 

To a question on him accepting a divergent ideology by joining the BJP, Mahesh said, "Ultimately what is the net result of the ideology? It is working for the people. We will have to work for the people. I think I will have the opportunity to work for the people and continue with it." 

National president of BSP Mayawati had, in July 2019, expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka Mahesh for allegedly violating the party decision to vote in favour of the H D Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust-vote in the Assembly. 

The BSP had contested the May 2018 Assembly polls by tying up with the JD(S) which, in a post-election understanding, joined hands with Congress to form the government following a fractured verdict. Mahesh, who was part of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had in October 2018 quit his post citing personal reasons. 

But, he had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition. After the BJP came to power following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by Kumaraswamy, he has been taking a stand in favour of the saffron party in the Assembly. Out of four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, the ruling BJP has only one MLA, and the induction of Mahesh is likely to help the party in the region in the days to come.

News Network
July 30,2021

Hubballi, July 30: Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in a grand ceremony in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa [email protected] is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.

Madhu and his brother Kumar have changed parties over the years. Madhu started off with the BJP while Kumar was with the Congress. Madhu then went to the Samajwadi Party and then JD(S) whereas Kumar shifted to the BJP.

Madhu defeated his brother Kumar in the 2013 assembly election in the Soraba constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Madhu was the Congress-JD(S) candidate from Shimoga and lost to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra. After this defeat, Madhu was made the JD(S) working president. He also served as the JD(S) youth wing president. 

