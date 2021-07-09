  1. Home
  2. Hajj 2021: Online registration completed, 60,000 pilgrims selected

News Network
July 9, 2021

Riyadh, July 9: Online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this year’s Haj has been completed, announced the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry started online registration for its citizens and residents on June 13, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Those who met the health and regulatory requirements for this year’s Haj have been issued the necessary permits.

Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150 countries. According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat, 558,270 people applied for Hajj in the first phase of registration. Priority was given to those who had not previously performed the pilgrimage and their age group.

The ministry has directed all eligible pilgrims who have received Haj permits to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine without booking an appointment and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

Pilgrims will be received during the 7th and 8th of Dhul-Hijjah at four reception centres, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Arrival Tawaf (circumambulation) before heading to the Holy Sites, said the ministry.

News Network
July 1,2021

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the WHO said as of June 29, 2021, "96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalisations to this variant."

Given the increase in transmissibility, the WHO warned that the Delta variant is "expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months."

The world body noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus — individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic — remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant.

"Although the increased transmissibility of VOCs (Variants of Concern) means that measures may need to be maintained for longer periods of time, particularly in a context of low vaccination coverage, these measures must be targeted, time-bound, reinforced and supported by member states," it added.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

"I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far... spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Ghebreyesus had said.

He had noted that as some countries eased public health and social restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in transmission around the world.

As per latest figures, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 172 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 120 countries (one new country), Gamma in 72 countries (one new country) and Delta in 96 countries (11 new countries).

For the first time in several weeks, the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases were not reported from India.

The update noted that at 521,298, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil during the June 21-27 week, followed by India (351,218 new cases, a 12 per cent increase over the previous week), Colombia (204,132 new cases, 5 per cent increase), Russia (134,465 new cases, 24 per cent increase) and Argentina (131,824 new cases, 11 per cent decrease).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 573,000 new cases and over 13,000 new deaths, a 5 per cent and a 33 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

"There is a slight overall decrease in the number of cases reported this week, mostly due to the decrease in the number of cases reported in India," the update said, adding that a number of countries, including Myanmar (112 per cent increase), Indonesia (60 per cent increase) and Bangladesh (48 per cent increase), reported large increases in the number of newly reported cases for this week.

In the region, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (351,218 new cases; 25.5 new cases per 100,000; a 21 per cent decrease), Indonesia (125,395 new cases; 45.8 new cases per 100,000; a 60 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (36,738 new cases; 22.3 new cases per 100,000; a 48 per cent increase).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (9038 new deaths; 0.7 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent decrease over the previous week), Indonesia (2476 new deaths; 0.9 new deaths per 100,000; a 39 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (624 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent increase).

"Well into the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global situation remains highly fragile. While at the global level, trends in cases and deaths have been declining in recent weeks, there is significant variation by region, by country and within countries,” the update said.

It said in all WHO regions, there are countries reporting sharp increases in cases and hospitalisations.

There are a number of factors contributing to this, including the emergence and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, increased social mixing and mobility, uneven and inequitable vaccination; and considerable pressure to lift public health and social measures, the WHO said.

News Network
July 3,2021

Riyadh, July 3: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

