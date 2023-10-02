  1. Home
  Hindus must involve in politics to be part of global power-sharing structure: Swami Vigyananand

October 2, 2023

Washington, Oct 2: Hindus must participate in the political process to have a space in the global power-sharing structure, an influential Hindu religious leader has said ahead of a global meet of the community in Bangkok.

Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation which organises the once-in-four-year World Hindu Congress, said Hindus cannot make a mark for themselves in the modern world just through Bhangra, Dandiya and Pranayam (the ancient practice of controlling your breath).

An IIT graduate, Swami Vigyananand said: “I have respect for all these things.' But for power sharing, Hindus need to focus and strategies on its core strength for which not much effort has been made so far, he said.

“It is one-sixth of the global population, We are the richest people in many countries, and we are very successful. also in education and academia. But we are nowhere in a real power-sharing game,” said the Indian religious leader.

“Hindus need to participate in the political process. I am not against anybody, but for instance, in Canada Hindus are much more in number than Khalistanis. But we have just four members of parliament. They are 27. In the real power game, 27 matter not four. This is what we are trying to educate the global Hindu community,” he said.

“This is our focus and efforts of the World Hindu Congress,” he said, referring to the next session in Bangkok from November 24 to 26.

On the global stage, there is a need to position Hindus as a “peace-loving, co-existing and contributing community, who don’t depend on government welfare,” he said.

Swami Vigyananand for more than a decade has been trying to bring Hindus from across the world on a platform through the World Hindu Congress.

The third edition of the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, will be attended by thousands of Hindus from more than 60 countries. The theme of this year’s World Hindu Congress is Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah, meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”, he said. The last Congress was held in Chicago in 2018. 

September 30,2023
September 30,2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, September 30, inaugurated the Bearys Souharda Bhavana at HBR Layout in the city. The building was constructed by the Bearys Welfare Association, Bengaluru. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Siddaramaiah announced that the state government has earmarked Rs 3,150 crores for the development of all minority communities, and it will be increased to Rs 10,000 crores in upcoming budgets. 

He said all the five schemes launched by the Congress government are in favour of its people without any bias or discrimination. 

On the same occasion, the BA Mohideen Memorial Auditorium was also inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Giving credit of bringing an absolute majority government in the state to Muslim community, Shivakumar called it a “responsible” community.

He said, the Beary community shares love and compassion with the society which is truly outstanding.

Syed Muhammad Beary, President of the Bearys Group and Beary Souharda Bhavan Building committee, reminded the CM and DyCM that the Muslim community has paled a huge role in bringing them to power and urged to increase the Muslim representation in the state cabinet.

“Every time there were four to five ministers from the Muslim community. But this time only two ministerial seats have been given. During the cabinet expansion, the representatives of from this community should get at least three more ministerial berths,” he urged. 

The event was presided over by the Bearys Welfare Association president and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh. 

Speaker of Legislative Assembly UT Khader. Energy Minister K J George, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council Ruling Party Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, Umar Teekay and G A Bawa were present among others.

September 30,2023
September 30,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 30: A man died, while two co-passengers suffered injuries in an accident that took place at Hosabettu near Surathkal in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the deceased Arjun was a car driver, while identifying those injured as Mohammed Fizan and Aniridh Nair.

The mishap occurred when the SUV driven by Arjun rammed at the tipper lorry that was parked on NH 66. The impact of the collision was such that the driver of the SUV died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The Commissioner also said that Arjun had been driving the car in a reckless manner from Mangaluru towards Surathkal at around 3.30 am.

The Mangaluru North Traffic Police has registered a case under IPC Sections 279, 337, 338, 283, 304(A), and Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. 

September 23,2023
September 23,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Farmers, along with pro-Kannada outfits continued to stage protests on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. They laid on the ground and raised slogans demanding justice, and also formed human chains.

Protests were spread across the southern state, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging demonstrations in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They also held protests in other Cauvery river basin districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, according to news agency PTI. Other districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura also saw protests, wherein individuals engaged in sloganeering, blocking roads, burning tyres and effigies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, who were headed by Praveen Shetty, even blocked a highway in Bengaluru's K R Puram. Many including Shetty were then detained by police. Some Kannada organisations also blocked the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya, which supplies water to all of Bengaluru city. Cops deployed their personnel at the spot to pacify the crowd, the agency said.

The Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti in Mandya even called for a “bandh” in the district on Saturday. This gained support by various groups and is expected to affect daily life activities including vehicular movement and business today.

Over this, the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, said, "There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard."

The minister also said police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, and that they have been deployed near the KRS dam in Mandya in heavy numbers.

Back in the state capital, the police department heightened security around Tamil dominated areas, with police commissioner B Dayananada saying that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents of stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

