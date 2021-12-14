  1. Home
  2. No Hindu should convert; those who have already converted should reconvert to Hinduism: RSS chief

News Network
December 15, 2021

Lucknow, Dec 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asked the Hindus to take a pledge to ensure so called 'ghar wapsi' of their brethren who had "converted", and made a renewed clamor for the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura. Bhagwat was speaking at 'Hindu Mahakumbh', which began at Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

The seers at the Mahakumbh also expressed serious concern over the so called ''Love Jihad, conversion'' and alleged ''attempts to effect demographic changes through increasing population'', and demanded measures to "protect" the Hindu culture and traditions.

Bhagwat, who addressed saints and seers, who had assembled at Chitrakoot to take part in the religious congregation, also stressed the need for 'unity' among the Hindus and asked the majority community members to shun casteism and other social evils.

"Take a pledge that I will persuade those who have converted, to embrace Hinduism and also make sure that the Hindus don't convert... I also take a pledge to protect the dignity of our Hindu sisters," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief appealed to the seers to work towards bringing Hindus together, shunning their differences.

The other seers, who spoke at the meeting, said that there was an attempt to erase the Hindu culture and national identity through demographic changes and sought measures to protect it. "Only those who have two children should be given voting rights," demanded a prominent seer.

''Hindu girls are being lured in the name of Love Jihad... they are being exploited... it must stop,'', demanded another seer.

The seers said that some forces were out to weaken Hinduism by encouraging conversion. "Strong measures are needed to stop conversion," demanded Jagadguru Rambbhadracharaya Maharaj, a prominent seer. He also sought a law for cow protection.

Rambhadracharya also referred to the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura and said that it should be given back to the Hindus. "We already have A (Ayodhya) and K (Kashi)... now we want M (Mathura)," he remarked.

The assertions at the Hindu Mahakumbh came amid similar remarks on the Mathura by several BJP leaders, including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rising concerns over Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state government banned all events, functions in educational Institutes as more clusters are being identified in these places.

The government said that only 500 people will be allowed in marriage functions until further orders. 

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts following the detection of two cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Karnataka. 

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that citizens would be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine. 

The guidelines also state the parents of students who are attending schools and colleges, shall also have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The minister said that the government has not taken any decision on regulating New Year celebrations yet. The government will take a suitable decision after taking stock of the unfolding developments, he added.

News Network
December 2,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 2: India has detected its first two cases of the new Omicron Coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on December 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, Coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 3,46,06,541. Only the United States has reported more.

News Network
December 7,2021

The Covid-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country’s president said Monday, an indication of how the new Omicron variant is driving the pandemic, but there are early indications that Omicron may cause less-serious illness than other forms of the virus.

Researchers at a major hospital complex in Pretoria reported that their patients with the coronavirus are much less sick than those they have treated before, and that other hospitals are seeing the same trends. In fact, they said, most of their infected patients were admitted for other reasons and have no Covid symptoms.

But scientists cautioned against placing too much stock in either the potential good news of less severity, or bad news such as early evidence that prior coronavirus infection offers little immunity to Omicron. The variant was discovered just last month, and more study is needed before experts can say much about it with confidence. Beyond that, the true impact of the coronavirus is not always felt immediately, with hospitalisations and deaths often lagging considerably behind initial outbreaks.

Dr Emily Gurley, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said of the signs that the variant is less severe, “It would not be shocking if that’s true, but I’m not sure we can conclude that yet.”

In the absence of more hard information, governments have reacted to Omicron with sharp restrictions on international travel and new vaccination requirements. World leaders who were accused of responding too slowly or weakly earlier in the pandemic are eager to be seen as taking action, although some experts question whether the travel restrictions are an overreaction.

The variant has spread rapidly and has been detected in more than 30 countries on six continents so far. Health officials and researchers say that it could be the most contagious form of the virus yet and that it could soon displace the delta variant that emerged last year as the predominant form. That has fueled fears that a world eager to emerge from two years of pandemic hardship could be headed into another cycle of illness, lockdown and economic suffering.

In Europe, as in South Africa, there are early indications that omicron cases may be fairly mild, if easy to contract. 

