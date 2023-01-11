  1. Home
  2. Smriti Irani promises a new Hajj policy 'which reflects PM Modi's resolutions'

January 12, 2023

The Union government is likely to announce a new Hajj policy after scrapping the discretionary Hajj quota that was available with people in top constitutional posts and the minority affairs ministry. 

Earlier, union minister Smriti Irani announced govt’s decision to do away with VIP Hajj asserting that the step has been taken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to end 'VIP culture'.

Around 500 people could go to Hajj through seats allocated to the President, Vice President, prime minister, minority affairs minister and Haj committee under the VIP Haj quota. The quota has now been scrapped.

Now all Haj pilgrims will go through the Hajj committee and private tour operators only. The move, as a letter states, is to stop the VIP culture.

There were 100 seats in the President's quota, 75 in the Vice President's quota, 75 in the PM quota and 50 in the minority affairs minister quota. Even the 200 seats with the Hajj Committee of India have been done away with.

“Prime Minister Modi had put forward his resolve to end VIP culture on the very first day of his term. VIP culture was put in place with respect to Hajj during the UPA rule under which there was a special quota allocated to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Committee and all those in top constitutional posts," Irani said.

She said that when it was started in 2012, there were around 5,000 seats under this special quota and if one knew someone in the government, one would be given a special category seat. 

"The government has ended that... The PM believed that if we have to do away with VIP culture completely then if there is any such special categorisation in any department, it should be ended," Irani said. She also said an exhaustive Hajj policy reflecting the PM's resolves and one that will take care of the poor's needs would be announced in the future.

January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others in connection with the suicide case of Bengaluru industrialist, Pradeep, in Ramnagar district of the state, police said on Monday.

47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head after mentioning the name of BJP MLA  Arvind Limbavali and others in the death note on Sunday.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

Deceased Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car. According to police, he had gone to a resort near Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

Kaggalipura Police have filed the FIR against Arvind Limbavali and other accused. The police began the investigation and are trying to retrieve the call details of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the procedure has already been taken up as per the law in the case. "In future also, the action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The preliminary investigations have shown that Pradeep's wife had earlier lodged a complaint against him. His wife had charged that he had threatened her with a pistol earlier suspecting her character. The police are probing in that direction also.

In his death note, Pradeep had urged the police to initiate action against all of the accused he had mentioned in the suicide note and held them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers in the note.

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort. They had promised that they would make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakh. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the suicide note says.
 

January 10,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

January 7,2023

A six-year-old boy was taken into police custody on Friday, January 6, after he shot a teacher at Rickneck Elementary School in Newport News city of Virginia state in United States of America, several media reported citing police chief Steve Drew.

The police chief said that the female teacher who was in her 30s was shot in a classroom and stressed that "this was not an accidental shooting."

"In reference to the investigation below, the suspect has been identified as a 6-year-old male student at Richneck Elementary School. The student is in custody." Newport News Police Department announced in an official statement.

It further said, "The victim has been identified as a teacher. The teacher's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing."

Police Chief Steve Drew said that the six-year-old has been taken into custody. Drew said that the police department is in contact with the commonwealth attorney and some other entities to get services for the boy, CNN reported.

The police chief said that there was an altercation between the teacher and a student who was having a firearm. According to Steve Drew, a single round was fired.

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," CNN quoted Steve Drew as saying.

"We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," Drew added.

On Friday, Steve Drew stated that the injuries of the teacher were considered "life-threatening." However, he said there was "some improvement in the last update that we got," according to CNN. The police chief said that there were no other students involved in the incident. He further said that an investigation is underway into the matter.

"We will get the investigation done, there are questions we will want to ask and find out about. I want to know where that firearm came from, what was the situation," CNN quoted Steve Drew as saying.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker said that Richneck Elementary School will be closed Monday, as per the news report. Speaking at a press conference, Parker said, "I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened." Parker stressed that they need to educate children and need to keep them safe. 
 

