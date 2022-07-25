  1. Home
  2. Umrah pilgrimage booking through Eatmarna App begins

News Network
July 25, 2022

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it has started issuing permits for Umrah effective from the new Umrah season on Muharram 1, 1444 corresponding to July 30, 2022.

According to the ministry statement, the issued permit of someone who is proven to have been infected with coronavirus or had contact with an infected person will be cancelled. This directive is among a number of terms and conditions issued by the ministry for the issuance of Umrah permits as well as for the entry to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

These requirements also include verification of the health status of the pilgrim through the Tawakkalna application; compliance with the regulations such as wearing mask throughout the period of the pilgrim’s presence inside the Grand Mosque; leave the Grand Mosque after completion of the performance of the Umrah rituals; and not to carry any unauthorized bags and luggage while entering the Grand Mosque.

The ministry revealed that Saudi citizens and residents from within the Kingdom can book and get issued permits through the Eatmarna application. Citizens and residents of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as well as pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom and GCC states can also obtain Umrah permit through following the easiest and simplest procedures and steps available on the application. These measures have been taken as part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate the services provided to the pilgrims to perform Umrah in ease and comfort.

The issuance of Umrah visa through the Eatmarna application will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of the Umrah rituals in an air of spiritual ambiance.

The Eatmarna application provides a number of options for booking appointments in accordance with the capacity of the Grand Mosque around the clock. The application also provides a number of instructions to enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The reservation’s page on the application shows the indicator of the position and capacity of reservations in color for all days of the month effective from July 30. It shows explicitly the possibility of booking and availability of confirmation. This is through showing various colors such as green for light crowding; orange for medium crowding, red for heavy crowding; and gray to indicate unavailability of appointments.

The ministry had started from July 14 receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, provided that they can come and perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina starting from Muharram 1. All the details about the requirements for issuing an Umrah visa from abroad can be had by visiting the ministry’s link: https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.

The ministry had stated that the regulations for the qualification of foreign agents to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque include submitting a qualification request through the portal of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the link: (https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa).

They should also adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal, with attaching documents and data related to commercial registration and membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

News Network
July 24,2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games. 

News Network
July 14,2022

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, July 14, 2022 making it the first such case to be reported in the country.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the infection was diagnosed in a person who returned from the UAE three days ago. The infected person had come into contact with another confirmed case in the UAE. The case was confirmed after the person’s samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said the minister.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. MPX was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Hence the name monkeypox. The monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox, belonging to the orthopoxvirus genus in the family poxviridae.

The confirmed case, a native of Kollam, has been isolated after he developed symptoms of the disease. He has been admitted to an isolated facility at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. Eleven people who have been in touch with the infected person on his return from the UAE on Tuesday have been under observation, said the minister.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6 per cent. It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Normally, the virus is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection that was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness. The symptoms of the disease are fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications.

News Network
July 18,2022

Mangaluru, July 18: Special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the confirmation that a man from Kerala, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport on July 13 has contracted monkeypox, official sources said.

The passenger, a native of Kannur in Kerala who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college at Pariyaram in Kannur district.

As a precautionary measure in DK, a ward with 10 beds is kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital here for monkeypox patients. All the passengers arriving from overseas are being subjected to medical tests.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadish said no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dakshina Kannada so far. 

Screening is being done at the airport as a precaution. The chances of fast spreading of the disease like COVID is very less, he said.

