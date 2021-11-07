  1. Home
  2. Here’s how to use WhatsApp on a secondary device without keeping phone online

News Network
November 8, 2021

Meta-owned company recently released a new update to both Android and iOS versions of  WhatsApp (including WhatsApp for Business), that will enable users to link their messenger app account to multiple devices.

The important aspect of the new update is that it directly opts users to join the multi-device beta program. With this, users will be able to link up to four devices and one phone only.

Another interesting thing is that while linking the secondary device, the phone need not have to be connected to the  Internet. Previously, while opening or operating the WhatsApp Web on the desktop, the phone had to be connected to the internet at all times.

Here's how to link your secondary device with WhatsApp:

Users need not have to dig deep into the WhatsApp settings to join the multi-device feature. 

Just open Settings (Cog Icon in the down left corner) >> Linked Devices >> Join Multi-device beta>> then, you will be able to link multiple devices (maximum of four).

If you happen to open the WhatsApp Web on desktop, you will be directly inducted into the Multi-device beta programme. 

After that, users will see 'BETA' in the top left corner just beside the profile image. Once done, users will be able to text messages to loved ones or colleagues even if the phone is off.

There are some caveats though; firstly, if you send an unintended message to a person and want to delete it, you won't be able to erase it just yet. So, you should go to your WhatsApp on your phone to delete the text.

Also, users will not able to message or call someone from a linked device if the person on the other side is still using the old version of WhatsApp on their phone.

It should be noted that users won't be able to view live location on companion devices. They have to use their registered phone to view the live location of the friend or loved one.

Another important aspect is that WhatsApp will automatically log out of the companion devices if the registered phone is not used for more than 14 days.

Android and iOS WhatsApp users still can't connect to a tablet just yet. For now, the multi-device support feature is available only for computers and one mobile phone only.

News Network
October 30,2021

khan.jpg

Mumbai, Oct 30: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released from the Arthur Road Jail on Saturday couple of days after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The 23-year-old Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case vis-a-vis the raid at Cordelia cruise ship.

SRK fans have gathered outside the Arthur Road Jail in Chinchpokli and Mannat, the palatial bungalow in Bandra ahead of the release. Aryan was welcomed by fans with dhol and tashas outside Mannat.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. 

coastaldigest.com news network
November 8,2021

hajabbaharekala.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 8: Harekala Hajabba, the real life hero of coastal Karnataka, today formally received the Padma Shri Award 2020.

President Ramanath Kovind conferred the prestigious honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Hajabba, the orange seller who saved money to build a school in his village, was declared the recipient of one of the highest civilian honours of India on January 25, 2020. Hajabba received a letter intimating that the certificate signed by the President will be presented to him in March, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

“I have been in touch with the office of the Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to make necessary arrangements for my travel to New Delhi for the ceremony. I will preserve this prestigious honour bestowed on me in my house along with other awards, mementos and certificates that I received from more than 500 organisations,” he said.

Hajabba, 65, an illiterate fruit vendor who is popularly known as ‘Akshara Santa’ (Saint of Letters), was successful in building a school to educate children of his village in New Padpu, Harekala, located about 35 km from Mangaluru city. Deeply pained that he could not study as his village did not have a school, he took it up as a challenge and his journey towards building a school in Harekala began in 1995. 

He left no stone unturned to get land for the school and for approval from the education department. His dream turned into reality when Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat sanctioned a school in 1999.

Initially, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Lower Primary School popular as ‘Hajabba avara Shale’ (Hajabba’s school) was functioning in a mosque. Later, Hajabba built classrooms for the school on 40 cents of land sanctioned by the district administration.

News Network
October 30,2021

vaticanmodi.jpg

Rome, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Pope Francis at the Vatican and discussed with him issues covering a range of areas of interest, including Covid-19, general global perspectives and maintaining peace and tranquility.

 It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with the Pope. “He will be meeting his holiness on a one-to-one basis,” he said during a press conference in Rome.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will pay a call on His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican City, and thereafter, he will attend G20 sessions, where he will also hold more bilateral meetings and we will continue to keep you informed,” Shringla said.

The meeting could, after a certain period of time, be followed up by delegation-level talks, he said.

“The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe, tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that. I am sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, Covid-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions,” the Foreign Secretary added.

