  2. Aiden Markram delivers World Test Championship glory to end South Africa's history of heartbreak

June 14, 2025

London, June 14: South Africa won the World Test Championship on Saturday, completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Australia by five wickets as they successfully chased down an imposing 282-run target.

But it was an edgy finish as they took 27.4 overs to slowly score the 69 runs needed to secure success on the fourth day at Lord’s after resuming at 213-2 overnight.

In so doing, South Africa completed a successful pursuit of the joint second-highest winning fourth-innings total in test history at the London venue.

It was a first major cricket triumph for South Africa, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions.

This was their first appearance in the WTC final, with opener Aiden Markram delivering a heroic innings of 136 to ensure success.

Markram, who reached his century late in the third day, added 34 more runs on Saturday, accumulating carefully before falling to a sharp catch by Travis Head with six runs needed to win.

Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run and was four not out at the end along with David Bedingham, who scored an unbeaten 21.

"It was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I didn’t want to come out and bat but when Aiden went out I had to," said Verreynne.

South Africa started the fourth day favourites to win but nervy, given a litany of past disasters, and would have been further on edge when captain Temba Bavuma was out in the third over of the morning.

A rising delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins took an edge and saw Bavuma depart, having added only one run to his overnight total of 65.

Australia made two unsuccessful reviews of not out decisions as they sought a further breakthrough before Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tristan Stubbs for eight with 41 runs still needed.

Markram and Bedingham then diligently put together a 35-run partnership to see them to the brink of success, before the win was secured in the last over before lunch.

South Africa, who came into the contest as underdogs, won the toss on the opening day and gambled by putting Australia into bat. But with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 5-51, they were vindicated as the defending champions were dismissed for 212.

South Africa’s reply of 138 meant Australia had a 74-run lead, significantly increased after scoring 207 in their second innings, with their tail order recovering after they had slumped to 73-7.

But South Africa profited from a dramatic change in the pitch conditions - after 24 wickets fell on the first two days – to patiently bat themselves to a landmark victory.

June 9,2025

Udupi, June 9: In a deeply tragic incident that has left an entire village mourning, a father's loving gesture on his child's birthday turned into an unimaginable heartbreak.

Subrahmanya Salian (36), a resident of Parapu in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district lost his life late Saturday night while returning home after stepping out to buy ice cream for his child’s birthday celebration.

Subrahmanya, an auto driver by profession and the president of the BJP Kukkundoor village committee, met with a fatal accident near Parapu bridge around 10:30 p.m. He reportedly lost control of his scooter and fell into the stream below.

His family and locals launched a desperate search through the night, but it wasn't until Sunday that his lifeless body, along with the scooter, was found under the bridge.

He is survived by his elderly parents, sister, wife, and a young daughter who had just celebrated her birthday — a day forever marked by the loss of her devoted father.

A case has been registered at the Karkala town police station. The village remains in shock as it grapples with the emotional weight of this devastating loss.

June 13,2025

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, June 13, in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, and black smoke was seen rising from the nation’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a development that would be a body blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of the nations’ long-simmering conflict. 

The report offered few details about what happened to Gen. Hossein Salami but said that another top Guard official, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

The strikes, which came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, appeared certain to lead to a reprisal that Israel warned could target its own civilian population. In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

Israeli leaders cast the preemptive assault as a fight for the nation’s survival and necessary to head off what they described as an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that or whether it had actually had been planning a strike.

“It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he vowed to pursue the attack for as long as necessary to “remove this threat.”

“This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he said.

For Netanyahu, the operation distracts attention from Israel’s ongoing and increasingly unpopular war in Gaza, which is now over 20 months old. There is a broad consensus in the Israeli public that Iran is a major threat, and Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, a staunch critic of Netanyahu, offered his “full support” for the mission against Iran. But if Iranian reprisals cause heavy Israeli casualties or major disruptions to daily life, Netanyahu could see public opinion quickly shift.

Multiple sites in the Iranian capital were hit in the attack, which Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites. Also targeted were officials leading Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile arsenal. It wasn’t clear how bad the damage was at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz.

The strike on Iran pushed the Israeli military to its limits, requiring the use of aging air-to-air refuelers to get its fighter jets close enough to attack. It wasn’t immediately clear if Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace or just fired so-called “standoff missiles” over another country. People in Iraq heard fighter jets overhead at the time of the attack. Israel previously attacked Iran from over the border in Iraq.

The potential for an attack had been apparent for weeks. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not believe an attack was imminent but also acknowledged that it “could very well happen.” As tensions rose, the US pulled some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of his National Security Council on Friday in the White House Situation Room, were he is expected to discuss the conflict with top advisers. It is not clear if he plans to make a public remarks on the strikes in Iran.

Israel has long been determined to thwart Iran’s nuclear potential.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over its refusal to work with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Even so, there are multiple assessments on how many nuclear weapons it could conceivably build, should it choose to do so. Iran would need months to assemble, test and field any weapon, which it so far has said it has no desire to do. US intelligence agencies also assess Iran does not have a weapons program at this time.

In a sign of the far-reaching implications of the emerging conflict, Israel’s main airport was closed and benchmark Brent crude spiked on news of the attack, rising nearly 8 percent. Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that in the aftermath of the strikes, “missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately.”

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” he said in a statement.

As the explosions in Tehran started, Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed, but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Trump earlier said he urged Netanyahu to hold off on any action while the administration negotiated with Iran.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump told reporters.

June 14,2025

The Ahmedabad AI Flight Crash involving a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-8-a relatively new and technologically advanced aircraft — has once again raised serious concerns about aviation safety, particularly on routes between India and Gulf countries.

While the Dreamliner incident was unexpected, what worries expatriates even more is the routine operation of aging aircraft on Gulf sectors by Indian carriers, especially Air India Express. Many of these planes are reportedly plagued by frequent technical glitches, leading to prolonged delays-often exceeding 24 hours -leaving passengers stranded in foreign airports without proper accommodation, food or timely updates. 

The lack of adequate crisis management has repeatedly resulted in distressing chaos and mental agony for passengers.

Several such incidents have been reported recently, including:

* Air India Express flights from Dammam to Mangaluru,
* Dammam to Bengaluru,
* Dammam to Delhi
* ⁠Riyadh to Mumbai
* ⁠Abudhabi to Mangaluru, and so on. 

These incidents have not only caused widespread inconvenience but also raised serious questions about the airline’s preparedness and accountability.

Taking note of the mounting distress, Riyadh-based social worker and pro-bono lawyer, P.A. Hameed Padubidri, stepped forward to represent affected passengers. In a significant move, a legal notice was served recently by a Saudi lady lawyer, Adv. Faten Al-Ahmari, based on complaints submitted by Hameed Padubidri. The notice addresses the recurring delays, technical shortcomings, and inadequate support mechanisms of Air India Express. 

Hameed Padubidri has also escalated the matter to the Indian Union Minister for Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities.

Given the gravity of the situation, NRIs across the Gulf — especially in Saudi Arabia-are strongly urging the Indian government and airline authorities to end the outdated aircraft operations-especially AirIndia Express-on Gulf routes. They emphasize that passenger safety must take precedence over operational convenience or cost-cutting.

The lives of the NRIs-residing in various gulf countries & Middle East-should not be compromised by the operation of aging, outdated and under-maintained aircraft. 

It is high time that the authorities take this matter seriously and implement systemic reforms to ensure safer, more reliable air travel for the millions of Indian expatriates who continue to contribute significantly to both Indian and Gulf economies.

Hameed Padubidri says: “Every time Air India Express delays in Saudi Arabia, the airline cites technical glitches. Passengers are often boarded, made to sit for hours — sometimes without air conditioning — and then asked to deboard. This causes severe distress.”

“There were even cases where the aircraft taxied on the runway, only to return and park again. This clearly reflects poor aircraft performance and mismanagement.

The aviation authorities and Government of India must urgently act — replace aging aircraft and ensure safer, more reliable service.”

