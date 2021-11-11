  1. Home
  2. Cricketers Hardik Pandya, Munaf Patel, BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla accused of rape by gangster's wife

November 11, 2021

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel are among the persons accused of rape by the wife of alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati, according to a report by The Print.

Besides the cricketers, BCCI’s Rajiv Shukla and one Prithviraj Kothari are also mentioned in an application to the Mumbai police, the report added.

Rehnuma Bhati alleged that her husband, a suspected gangster, forced her into having sexual intercourse with his business partners and other "high-profile" people.  

However, Rehnuma has not revealed further details as of now into the specific dates or places involving the crime. Her application, the report said, describes Pandya and Patel as Indian cricketers while Shukla is mentioned as the former BCCI chairman. There were no credentials for Kothari. 

Speaking to the publication, Rehnuma claimed that she has been trying to get the police to file an FIR.

"I have been trying to get police to register an FIR, but they aren’t complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now. I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place. They are the ones who are criminals,” she reportedly said. 

She has also accused husband Riyaz Bhati of marital rape. 

Manjunath Singhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the jurisdiction, has reportedly acknowledged Rehnuma's application but had no further details. 

November 10,2021

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was vocal against ‘marriage’ has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users at the time.

November 11,2021

Mumbai, Nov 11: The young man arrested over rape threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter is an IIT Hyderabad graduate with a history of online trolling using multiple identities, the police said today. 

Ram Nagesh Srinivas Akubathini, 23, is a software engineer who had been working with a prominent food delivery app in Bengaluru until a month ago. He quit his job to prepare for a master's degree in the US.

He is in lock-up in Mumbai after his arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday. In a few days, he would have headed to a US University but he had not bargained on getting caught.

A class 10 topper, Ram Nagesh was known kept to himself and his interactions were mostly online, according to those close to him.

A Telangana police officer said Ram Nagesh's father works in an ordnance factory at Sanga Reddy in Medak district. His father and a friend have gone with him to Mumbai.

Ram Nagesh, who reportedly ranked 2367 in the IIT-JEE or entrance exam, has a younger brother. The family, described as upper middle class, did not know of his trolling activities, the police say.

Ram Nagesh followed an account called "Gappistan Radio" that had tweeted against Virat Kohli, which led to a Twitter war between fans and haters, said Mumbai police sources.

After his late night tweet threatening the cricket captain's baby daughter, Ram Nagesh allegedly deactivated the account in the morning, realising that he would face the wrath for his shamelessness. He deleted two more accounts. But Virat Kohli's manager had already complained to the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and an FIR (First Information Report) had been filed.

In an apparent bid to save him, his family has claimed he posted the rape threat "accidentally". He "must have mistyped after removing his lenses and he immediately deleted the post", his father said.

When the tweet screenshot went viral and was flagged to the police in Mumbai and Delhi, Ram Nagesh tried to play another game and changed his Twitter handle (@ramanheist) and pretended to be a Pakistani user @criccrazyygirl. But his handle was tracked down by fact-check websites. He also used another handle, @pellikuturuhere, which means "bride" in Telugu and indicated that the twitter handle belonged to a Telugu-speaking person.

Vicious comments had appeared on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24. Virat Kohli was also attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, over his religion, after the loss.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," Virat Kohli had reporters before the match with New Zealand.

Comments "We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken," Mr Kohli had said.

November 11,2021

New York, Nov 11: A prominent Hindu organisation is facing new allegations in an updated lawsuit that it lured labourers from India and forced hundreds of workers to work for low wages at its temple sites across the United States.

In May this year, a group of Indian workers had filed a lawsuit in US District Court alleging violations of human trafficking and wage law against Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), saying they were confined and forced to work for about USD 1 on constructing the massive Swaminarayan temple in New Jersey.

The New York Times said in a report on Wednesday that in the lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court and amended last month, BAPS has been accused "of luring labourers from India to work on temples near Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, as well as in Robbinsville, New Jersey, paying them just USD 450 a month.”

“The amended lawsuit expanded those claims to include temples around the country where some of the men said they were also sent to work. Hundreds of workers were potentially exploited, the lawsuit claimed,” the NYT report said.

The report had in May said that the complaint had named six men who were among over 200 Indian nationals brought to the US starting from around 2018 on religious visas ‘R-1 visas'. The men were made to work "gruelling hours under often dangerous conditions on the New Jersey site", the NYT report had said.

India Civil Watch International (ICWI) had said in a statement in May to PTI that starting in the early hours on May 11, an FBI-led raid rescued around 200 workers, “most of them Dalits, Bahujans, and Adivasis”, from the premises of the Swaminarayan Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, reportedly the largest Hindu temple in the US.

The amended complaint accused BAPS officials of “violating state labour laws and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, better known as RICO, which was created to go after organised crime,” the report said.

The complaint lists allegations including “forced labour, trafficking with respect to forced labour, document servitude, conspiracy, and confiscation of immigration documents with the intent to engage in fraud in foreign labour contracting ”as well as failure to pay minimum wage."
    
ICWI had said the workers were being paid USD 1.2 per hour, well below the current US federal minimum wage of USD 7.25 per hour, and below even the minimum wage going as far back as 1963.

The NYT report had said the workers "lived in trailers hidden from view and had been promised jobs helping to build the temple" in Robbinsville with "standard work hours and ample time off.”

However, the workers did manual labour on the site, "working nearly 13 hours a day lifting large stones, operating cranes and other heavy machinery, building roads and storm sewers, digging ditches and shovelling snow, all for the equivalent of about USD 450 per month. They were paid USD 50 in cash, with the rest deposited in accounts in India.”

BAPS officials have denied any wrongdoing.

In May, Lenin Joshi, a spokesman for BAPS, also disputed the accusations, saying the workers did complicated work connecting stones that had been hand-carved in India, the report had said.

 “They have to be fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. In that process, we need specialised artisans. We are naturally shaken by this turn of events and are sure that once the full facts come out, we will be able to provide answers and show that these accusations and allegations are without merit,” Joshi had said in the report. 

