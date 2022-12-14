'Don't be sad bro, you made history’: Mbappé consoles friend Hakimi after Morocco's loss, swaps jerseys

After an intense semifinal match on Wednesday between 2018's defending champions France and the unrelenting underdogs Morocco, Les Bleus won 2-0, cementing a mouth-watering finale with Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday.

The highlight of the hours before and after the match was the camaraderie between Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe (from France) and Achraf Hakimi (from Morocco).

"Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," tweeted Mbappe after the match, tagging his friend.

The two exchanged jerseys after the match, and chatted animatedly.

Mbappe and Hakimi's sweet bond over football and video games — despite being extremely competitive and pushing each other to do their absolute best on the field — is an important example of football transcending boundaries.