  FIR filed Yuvraj Singh over casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

Agencies
February 15, 2021

Hisar, Feb 15: The Haryana Police has filed an FIR against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh over his alleged casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year, officials said on Monday.

It was during one of the Instagram live sessions with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma when Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal, while talking about his regular social media posts.

Singh (39) had apologised for the remarks, saying he "unintentionally" hurt public sentiments.

"An FIR has been filed against Yuvraj Singh based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan at the Hansi Police Station," Hansi Superintendent of Police, Nikita Gahlaut said on Monday. 

She said the case was lodged on Sunday under various provisions of IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kalsan had filed the police complaint last year.

Police said the FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities), Act.

Kalsan had alleged that Singh's comment had hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community, stating that a large number of people had watched the video on social media.

The lawyer had also complained to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who had ordered the Haryana Director General of Police to take action in the matter.
Kalsan had also filed a petition in the special court established under the SC/ST Act in Hisar. The court had summoned the status report of the case from Hansi police.

Expressing regret over the comments, the former India cricketer had tweeted, "I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same."

February 7,2021

Kolkata, Feb 7: Akhtar Ali, a former Davis Cup coach and a legendary figure in Indian tennis, died on Sunday due to multiple health issues, including recently detected prostate cancer.

Akhtar, father of India's current Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali, was 83 and breathed his last in Kolkata.

Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.

His coaching also influenced Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan.

According to family sources, he was taken to a city hospital two weeks ago where doctors noticed a lump in his chest and also prostate cancer. He was already suffering from dementia and parkinson's disease.

Doctors advised against any cancer therapies because of his frail condition.

Zeeshan, conducting a junior national camp at the DLTA here, had returned to the national capital on Monday after spending some time with his father but has headed back to Kolkata after hearing the news of his demise.

"Akhtar Ali was terrific as a coach both when I was a junior as well as coach of our India Davis Cup team. Always pushed hard n kept the team relaxed. He did great service to Indian Tennis. RIP dear Aktar. Sincere condolences to Zeeshan n his lovely family," the legendary Vijay Amritraj tweeted.

Akhtar played eight Davis Cup ties between 1958 and 1964 and also captained and coached the Indian team.

Former Davis Cupper Somdev Devvarman recalled him as a passionate taskmaster.

"One of the first times I threw up during practice was with Akhtar sir at the South club in the summer of 1999. He always gave it his best and taught us to do the same. RIP Akhtar Ali, legend of Indian tennis," he tweeted.

Dr Ranjith Kumar, American Oncology Institute | coastaldigest.com
February 4,2021

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4th with the intention to ensure people living with cancer are not forgotten. 

In the world, every minute 17 people surrender their life to cancer, 6% of world cancer deaths are from India and it is the second commonest cause of death after heart disease. Earlier 1 out of every 5th cancer patient in the world was an Indian, now 1 out of every 4 is a cancer patient from India.

World Cancer Day has grown into a global movement that empowers and unites the world's voice against cancer, a strong verbal theme that promotes and focuses the common message "I Am and I Will".

This reiterates the message that whoever we are, our own actions can make a difference and reduce the risk of cancer. It offers an open invitation to all to make a personal commitment to achieving healthy habits. About half of all cancers can be prevented through healthy living, such as eating more vegetables, fruit, and fiber, moving more and sitting less, maintaining healthy body weight, no smoking, and less consumption of alcohol. 

It is sad to see such  broad misconceptions about Cancer in the society -  ‘Cancer Kills Suddenly’, ‘Cancer equals to death’, ‘Cancer is Incurable, ‘Cancer spreads from person to person’ etc. Cancer of-course does change all aspects of life, including family emotions, economical burden, and responsibilities but the question is – is it always true?? Is the diagnosis of cancer always the last call in life?

A big ‘NO’ - for the above aspects may put you in doubt or surprise you, but that is the truth. This all varies according to disease types and stage.

Hence comes the significance of “World Cancer Day” to raise awareness, educate people about cancer and encourage early-stage cancer detection, screening, diagnosis with a primary goal to significantly reduce death and illness caused by the dreaded disease.

On the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, we as a global community should raise our voice to stand up for a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer care is equal to all.
 

February 1,2021

Military Stages Coup In Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Detained; One Year Emergency Declared

Yangon, Feb 1: Myanmar military television says the military has taken control of the country for one year.

An announcer on military-owned Myawaddy TV made the announcement Monday morning.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital.

Phone and internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached.

The U.S., Australia and others were concerned by the reports and urged Myanmar's military to respect the rule of law.

The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement from Washington. She said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the reported developments.

The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed, the statement said. Burma is the former name of Myanmar.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for the release of Suu Kyi and others reported to be detained. We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election, she said.

Myanmar lawmakers were to gather Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election.

Online news portal Myanmar Now cited unidentified sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and the NLD's chairperson around dawn and did not have further details. Myanmar Visual Television and Myanmar Voice Radio posted on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. that their programs were not available to broadcast regularly.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi is by far the country's most dominant politician, and became the country's leader after leading a decades-long nonviolent struggle against military rule.

Suu Kyi's party captured 396 out of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament in the November polls, but the military holds 25% of the total seats under the 2008 military-drafted constitution and several key ministerial positions are also reserved for military appointees.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, charged that there was massive voting fraud in the election, though it has failed to provide proof. The state Union Election Commission last week rejected its allegations.

Amid the bickering over the allegations, the military last Tuesday ramped up political tension when a spokesman at its weekly news conference, responding to a reporter's question, declined to rule out the possibility of a coup. Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun elaborated by saying the military would follow the laws in accordance with the constitution.

Using similar language, Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing told senior officers in a speech Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws were not being properly enforced. Adding to the concern was the unusual deployment of armored vehicles in the streets of several large cities.

On Saturday, however, the military denied it had threatened a coup, accusing unnamed organizations and media of misrepresenting its position and taking the general's words out of context.

On Sunday, it reiterated its denial, this time blaming unspecified foreign embassies of misinterpreting the military's position and calling on them not to make unwarranted assumptions about the situation.

