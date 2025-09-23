  1. Home
  'Game Over Israel': Global Campaign Urges FIFA, UEFA to Expel Rogue State from World Football

‘Game Over Israel’: Global Campaign Urges FIFA, UEFA to Expel Rogue State from World Football

September 24, 2025

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

September 9,2025

New Delhi, Sept 9: NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the new Vice-President of India, defeating Opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan polled 452 first-preference votes against Reddy’s 300 in an election that brought cheer to the ruling BJP, which managed to draw support from at least 13 MPs outside its camp.

Of the 767 MPs eligible, 14 abstained — seven from BJD, four from BRS, two independents and one from the Akali Dal. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid.

Announcing the results, Returning Officer P.C. Mody said that Radhakrishnan, currently Governor of Maharashtra, had been duly elected as Vice-President.

The snap election became necessary following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, two years and 20 days before completion of his term. Dhankhar quit after receiving an impeachment notice against Justice Yashwant Varma from the Opposition — a move that caught the BJP off guard.

Ahead of voting, Radhakrishnan had a committed support base of 439 MPs, including 11 from YSR Congress, while Justice Reddy was assured of 324. The preference of four MPs remained uncertain. The Opposition, which expected Reddy to secure 315–320 votes, suffered a setback as at least 13 MPs from its side appear to have crossed over. Observers suggest the actual number could be higher.

After the outcome, Justice Reddy congratulated his rival, saying:
“I humbly accept this verdict with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great Republic. This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life — constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh sought to highlight positives for the Opposition, noting that Reddy secured 40% of votes this time compared to 26% in the 2022 Vice-Presidential polls. He asserted that while the BJP had won arithmetically, it had suffered “a moral and political defeat” and stressed that the ideological battle “continues unabated.”

September 14,2025

Sana’a: In one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in modern history, the Israeli regime on Wednesday massacred at least 25 Yemeni journalists in Sana’a, deliberately bombing the offices of Al-Yaman and 26 September newspapers.

The assault, described by rights groups as a war crime, also killed 46 civilians and left Yemen’s media fraternity shattered. Among the victims are prominent reporters including Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, Abdullah Al-Bahri, Mohammed Al-Omeisi, Amal Al-Manakhy, and Essam Al-Hashidi—who died alongside his young son.

This marks the worst single attack on journalists since the 2009 Maguindanao massacre in the Philippines, when 32 journalists were murdered.

A Pattern of Targeting Journalists

The Yemeni Journalists Union condemned the massacre as part of Israel’s systematic war on the press, echoing the pattern seen in Gaza, where over 250 journalists have been killed since October 2023. Human rights defenders stressed that Israel’s attempt to justify the strike by labeling press offices as “military PR hubs” is a blatant lie and part of its long-standing disinformation strategy.

Experts argue that the killing of Yemeni journalists reflects Israel’s desperation as it faces growing resistance across the region. By silencing the media in Yemen, Israel seeks to erase documentation of its war crimes from Gaza to Sana’a.

Global Outrage and Calls for Accountability

Genocide scholars, human rights activists, and legal experts insist that the massacre is not an isolated event but an extension of the genocidal strategy Israel has unleashed in Gaza. They say the silence and complicity of the international community has emboldened Tel Aviv to escalate its campaign of murdering journalists with impunity.

The Yemeni Journalists Union has urged the United Nations and global press bodies to launch an independent probe, condemn the war crime, and demand accountability. Commentators in Yemen also called on journalists’ unions worldwide to stand in solidarity with Yemeni and Palestinian reporters who face systematic targeting for exposing the truth.

A Crime Against Humanity

Analysts warn that the massacre in Sana’a reveals the true face of a regime that “thrives in darkness and depends on silence.” The blood of Yemeni journalists, they say, joins that of Palestinian reporters in exposing Israel’s project of occupation, apartheid, and genocide.

September 20,2025

The Israeli military has warned it would operate with “unprecedented force” in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier.

Israel’s bid to capture Gaza City has sparked international outrage, with the territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and gripped by a UN-declared famine.

It comes ahead of a planned move by several Western countries, including France and Britain, to recognize a Palestinian state next week at a UN summit.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings. Israel says hundreds of thousands of them have fled the Gaza Strip’s largest city.

In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: “From this moment, Salah Al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

He added the only possible route south was via Al-Rashid street and urged residents to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area.”

Israel on Wednesday announced a “temporary” new route for residents to flee Gaza City, after it launched an intense ground offensive and massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory’s main city after nearly two years of devastating war.

The military had said the transportation route via Salah Al-Din street would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

Salah Al-Din street is the main north-south road through the Gaza Strip.

The US-backed offensive on Gaza City began on Tuesday and came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.
Israel rejected the findings and slammed it as “distorted and false.”

‘We have lost everything’

AFP footage from the Al-Rashid coastal road on Thursday showed long lines of Palestinians heading south on foot or in vehicles piled high with meagre belongings.

In western Gaza City on Friday, displaced Palestinian Sami Baroud described “relentless and intense shelling.”

“Our life has become nothing but explosions and danger,” the 35-year-old told AFP by telephone.

“We have lost everything – our lives, our future, our sense of safety. How can I evacuate when I can’t even afford transportation?”

Umm Mohammed Al-Hattab, 49, also said her family had nowhere to go and couldn’t afford the cost of moving.

“My seven children and I are still living in tents in western Gaza City after (Israel) bombed our home,” she said.
“The bombing hasn’t stopped, and at any moment, we expect a missile to fall on us. My children are terrified, and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,141 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

