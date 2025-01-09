Gavaskar predicts Jasprit Bumrah as future India captain after Rohit Sharma era

Who will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team? After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this question has become the hottest topic in Indian cricket circles. Current skipper Rohit Sharma, despite stepping aside for the final Test, has confidently declared that he is not stepping down as captain. However, with India not playing another Test until June (in England), questions loom over whether the BCCI selectors will retain Rohit for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Amid the debate, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned against appointing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain. Kaif emphasized that Bumrah’s primary focus should remain on taking wickets and maintaining his fitness. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as a full-time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility and heat-of-the-moment decisions can lead to injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has offered a contrasting perspective. Gavaskar recently expressed confidence in Bumrah’s ability to lead the Indian Test team in the near future. Speaking on Channel Seven, Gavaskar praised Bumrah’s calm demeanor and leadership qualities. “He will be the next man because he leads from the front. He has an aura of leadership but doesn’t pressurize players. Some captains put undue pressure on their teammates, but Bumrah allows others to perform their roles without micromanagement,” Gavaskar remarked.

Bumrah showcased his leadership skills during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained India in two Tests, including the series-opening match in Perth, which India lost by 295 runs. Despite the series defeat, Bumrah’s individual performance stood out. He claimed 32 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Gavaskar highlighted Bumrah’s brilliant handling of the fast-bowling unit, often seen guiding them from mid-off or mid-on. “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s always at hand to provide advice without overwhelming them. I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes over the captaincy very soon,” Gavaskar added.

India’s bowling attack, however, suffered in crucial moments during the series. In the Sydney Test, Bumrah’s absence in the fourth innings due to a back spasm proved costly. India was defending a modest target of 162 but lacked the firepower to challenge Australia’s batting lineup. Gavaskar lamented Bumrah’s unavailability, noting the impact he could have had. “What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings. Even an early spell of four or five overs could have turned the match in India’s favor,” he observed.

As India gears up for its next phase in Test cricket, the debate over captaincy intensifies. While some caution against burdening Bumrah with added responsibility, others see his leadership as a natural progression for the team’s future.