  1. Home
  2. Gavaskar predicts Jasprit Bumrah as future India captain after Rohit Sharma era

Gavaskar predicts Jasprit Bumrah as future India captain after Rohit Sharma era

News Network
January 9, 2025

bumbrah.jpg

Who will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team? After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this question has become the hottest topic in Indian cricket circles. Current skipper Rohit Sharma, despite stepping aside for the final Test, has confidently declared that he is not stepping down as captain. However, with India not playing another Test until June (in England), questions loom over whether the BCCI selectors will retain Rohit for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Amid the debate, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned against appointing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain. Kaif emphasized that Bumrah’s primary focus should remain on taking wickets and maintaining his fitness. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as a full-time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility and heat-of-the-moment decisions can lead to injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has offered a contrasting perspective. Gavaskar recently expressed confidence in Bumrah’s ability to lead the Indian Test team in the near future. Speaking on Channel Seven, Gavaskar praised Bumrah’s calm demeanor and leadership qualities. “He will be the next man because he leads from the front. He has an aura of leadership but doesn’t pressurize players. Some captains put undue pressure on their teammates, but Bumrah allows others to perform their roles without micromanagement,” Gavaskar remarked.

Bumrah showcased his leadership skills during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained India in two Tests, including the series-opening match in Perth, which India lost by 295 runs. Despite the series defeat, Bumrah’s individual performance stood out. He claimed 32 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Gavaskar highlighted Bumrah’s brilliant handling of the fast-bowling unit, often seen guiding them from mid-off or mid-on. “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s always at hand to provide advice without overwhelming them. I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes over the captaincy very soon,” Gavaskar added.

India’s bowling attack, however, suffered in crucial moments during the series. In the Sydney Test, Bumrah’s absence in the fourth innings due to a back spasm proved costly. India was defending a modest target of 162 but lacked the firepower to challenge Australia’s batting lineup. Gavaskar lamented Bumrah’s unavailability, noting the impact he could have had. “What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings. Even an early spell of four or five overs could have turned the match in India’s favor,” he observed.

As India gears up for its next phase in Test cricket, the debate over captaincy intensifies. While some caution against burdening Bumrah with added responsibility, others see his leadership as a natural progression for the team’s future.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 7,2025

firewestbank.jpg

Israeli settlers shielded by the occupation troops have stormed several villages in the West Bank, setting Palestinian homes, farms and vehicles on fire.

Palestinian media reported that the violent settler attacks took place on Monday night in the villages of Turmus Ayya, Tuqu', Hajjah, Fara'ata, al-Funduq and Immatain.

Prior to the raids, far-right Israeli social media groups had posted messages calling on members to join in on rampages against Palestinian villages.

The attacks took place although Israeli rights groups had demanded preventative actions by the regime's authorities.

“Once again, the army is doing nothing to prevent settler violence. This time, too, the writing was on the wall, and notices calling for riots in the villages were distributed publicly among settlers,” the Yesh Din right group said.

Settler violence has escalated significantly since October 7, 2023, when Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 45,854 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 109,139 others, in its brutal Gaza onslaught. 

Israel confiscates more Palestinian land

Separately on Monday, the Wafa news agency reported that Israeli authorities had seized 262,000 square meters of Palestinian land in Jaba’, al-Ram, Kafr 'Aqab, and Mukhmas, all situated in the al-Quds governorate.

Israeli human rights organization Ir Amim said that the occupying regime is seeking to annex the confiscated area to the illegal Geva Binyamin settlement.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, Israel keeps expanding them in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2024

yemen.jpg

American and British aircraft have conducted new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, prompting Ansarullah to pledge a response.

The strikes on Friday focused on the Ma’een District in Sanaa, with no casualties reported.

"I heard the blast. My house shook," one Sanaa resident told AFP late Friday.

Israeli media promptly denied any involvement of the regime in these operations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, an official from the Ansarullah movement, emphasized that Yemen’s attacks against Israel will intensify and not decline.

Amer asserted that halting the aggression in Gaza is the only way to prevent further anti-Israel operations by the Yemeni army.

Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people", a Houthi statement said Friday.

This latest assault followed Thursday's Israeli aggression on Yemen’s infrastructure, including Sana’a's international airport which left six people dead.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Sana’a Friday to protest against the Israeli strikes and express solidarity with Palestinians.

"The equation has changed and has become: (targeting) airport for airport, port for port, and infrastructure for infrastructure," protester Mohammed al-Gobisi said.

"We will not get tired or bored of supporting our brothers in Gaza."

On Friday, the demonstrators staged rallies in the capital Sana’a, and the provinces of Sa’ada, Hudaydah, Hajjah, and al-Mahwit under the slogan “We firmly stand with Gaza, the glory…without limits and without red lines,” carrying the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Similar rallies also took place in the provinces of Raymah, ʽAmran, Dhale, Lahij, Ma’rib, al-Bayda, Ta’izz, Ibb, and Dhamar.

The protesters voiced their solidarity with the Palestinians in defiance of the Israeli strikes on Yemen, chanting “We will continue to bomb you…escalation for escalation.”

They hailed the latest Yemeni attacks conducted earlier in the day against Israeli targets, calling on the armed forces to intensify their retaliatory operations.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,436 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 108,038 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 8,2025

beaches.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: The serene beaches near Kulai Jetty under the limits of Surathkal police station turned into a scene of tragedy on Wednesday, January 8, as a group of four close friends saw their day of joy morph into heartbreak. 

Three young men lost their lives in the unforgiving waves, while one narrowly escaped death, saved by the heroic efforts of local fishermen.

The victims have been identified as: 

M. S. Manjunath (31), son of Shivlingappa, hailing from Upparigenahalli, Chitradurga district.

Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga district.

Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The sole survivor, Parameshwara (30), from Hangarga, Bidar district, now carries the weight of a harrowing ordeal and the devastating loss of his three closest friends.

These young men, all students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru, had embarked on a trip meant to create memories of joy and camaraderie. Driving overnight from Bengaluru, they reached Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local eatery, the group decided to visit the picturesque Kulai Jetty, seeking solace and adventure in the sea.

But their joyful outing took a tragic turn. While playing in the water, the four were caught in strong currents. Despite the swift intervention of local fishermen, only Parameshwara could be rescued in time. The lifeless bodies of Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were later found on the right side of the jetty, their dreams and futures cruelly cut short.

The Surathkal police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were transported to AJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations, leaving their families and friends to grapple with the enormity of their loss.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the sea, urging visitors to prioritize safety above all else.

What was meant to be a day of joy has left a void that can never be filled, as three grieving families now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.