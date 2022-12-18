Golden Ball for triumphant Messi; Golden Boot for heartbroken Mbappe

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand won the World Cup Golden Boot award with eight goals after scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's final defeat by Argentina.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentine skipper.

Luka Modric came third in the running for the best player after helping Croatia finish third.

Mbappe became just the second man to score three times in a World Cup final after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 and finished one goal ahead of Lionel Messi, named as the tournament's best player.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 World Cup goals in 14 matches and is level with Brazil legend Pele in sixth on the all-time list.

Messi is the first player to score in the group stage and all four rounds in the knockout phase.

Mbappe is only the second player to find the target in successive World Cup finals after Vava, who scored in Brazil's wins in 1958 and 1962.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward's four goals in World Cup finals are also the most in history.