  2. Golden Ball for triumphant Messi; Golden Boot for heartbroken Mbappe

News Network
December 19, 2022

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand won the World Cup Golden Boot award with eight goals after scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's final defeat by Argentina.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentine skipper.

Luka Modric came third in the running for the best player after helping Croatia finish third.

Mbappe became just the second man to score three times in a World Cup final after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 and finished one goal ahead of Lionel Messi, named as the tournament's best player.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 World Cup goals in 14 matches and is level with Brazil legend Pele in sixth on the all-time list.

Messi is the first player to score in the group stage and all four rounds in the knockout phase.

Mbappe is only the second player to find the target in successive World Cup finals after Vava, who scored in Brazil's wins in 1958 and 1962.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward's four goals in World Cup finals are also the most in history.

News Network
December 19,2022

Belagavi, Dec 19: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular) today announced the party’s first list of 93 candidates for the 2023 assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are contesting from Channapatna and Ramanagara constituencies

Here’s the list of 93 candidates.

News Network
December 10,2022

Imran Khedawala of the Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly in the just-concluded polls, which saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) register a landslide victory. The outgoing Assembly had three Muslim legislators, all from the Congress. Khedawala, the sitting Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, won the election by a margin of 13,658 votes on Thursday to retain the seat. 

He defeated his nearest rival, Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP, in the Muslim majority constituency, where state president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former MLA Sabir Kabliwala was also in the fray.

The Congress had fielded six Muslim candidates, including three sitting MLAs. Of these, five candidates, including two MLAs, lost. In 2017, three of five candidates from the minority community fielded by the main Opposition party had emerged victorious. Muslims account for around 10 per cent of Gujarat's population. 

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh lost to BJP's Kaushik Jain in the Dariapur Assembly segment of Ahmedabad district. Another legislator of the Opposition party, Mohammed Javed Pirzada, faced defeat in Wankaner in Morbi district at the hands of the saffron outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate took away 53,110 votes and contributed in the defeat of Pirzada. In the Abdasa seat in Kutch district, Congress' Muslim candidate Jat Mamad Jung was defeated by a margin of around 9,000 votes by BJP nominee and former Congress MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja. The AAP had fielded Muslim candidates on three Assembly seats - Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariapur and Jambusar - but none of them won. 

The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate, while 12 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominees from the minority community were in the fray, but all of them were trounced. Two of these AIMIM candidates finished third in their respective constituency. In the just concluded elections, the BJP won 156 seats, the highest by any party in Gujarat's history, while the Congress came a distant second with 17 seats. The AAP emerged victorious in five Assembly segments. 

News Network
December 12,2022

After tasting success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to capitalise on the ‘disgruntlement’ among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Led by the firebrand Asaduddin Owaisi, the party is planning to field candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations.

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said. During his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon. 

For years, the AIMIM has tried to emerge as a political alternative for Muslims, which could eat into the Congress’ vote base. In 2018, the AIMIM chose not to contest the Assembly polls and backed the JD(S) instead.

This time, it is positioning itself on problems of the Muslim community — poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of education — slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs.

Obviously, the party will field only Muslim candidates in all the constituencies except those reserved for SC. 

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) segment, presently represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, is an SC reserve. However, it has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Similarly, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) constituency has over 60,000 Muslim votes. Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have failed to win this seat despite fielding Muslim candidates.

For example, Ismail Tamatgar tried his luck twice by contesting on JD(S) and Congress tickets and failed. This time, Tamatgar is said to be eyeing the Congress ticket for Dharwad, in which case the AIMIM will not field a candidate there.

The AIMIM has its reasons to be upbeat. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested. 

