Here’s why Shubman Gill is India’s new Test captain—and what it means for the team’s future

Mumbai, May 24: In a significant shift that marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of the Indian Test team. Rishabh Pant, making a remarkable comeback, has been appointed vice-captain. The announcement comes ahead of India’s challenging five-match Test series in England.

This leadership transition was widely anticipated following the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. With this move, the selectors have clearly signaled a generational change in the team's direction.

“Over the last year or so, we have been looking at Shubman for leadership. We are hopeful he’s the one to take the team forward. It’s a high-pressure job, but he’s a terrific player. We wish him all the best,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the press conference.

Why Shubman Gill?

At just 24, Gill has already proven himself as one of the most technically sound and mentally composed young batters in international cricket. With a Test average above 45, overseas centuries, and strong domestic credentials, he represents the calm yet assertive leadership style the team needs in the post-Kohli-Rohit era.

Key Inclusions and Comebacks

• B. Sai Sudharsan has earned his maiden Test call-up, after consistent domestic performances.

• Karun Nair, who once scored a historic triple century in Tests, has made a surprise return after seven years.

• Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Reddy also find places in the squad, adding depth to the batting unit.

Notable Absences

• Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to fitness concerns. “His workload is not where it needs to be. We were hoping he would be available, but it’s unfortunate,” Agarkar noted.

• Rising talents Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan, both part of the previous Test squad in Australia, have been dropped.

India’s Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K. L. Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

With Gill at the helm and a mix of fresh and returning talent in the squad, India’s tour of England promises not only thrilling cricket but also a glimpse into the future of Indian Test leadership.