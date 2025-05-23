Here’s why Shubman Gill is India’s new Test captain—and what it means for the team’s future

  1. Home
News Network
May 24, 2025

Mumbai, May 24: In a significant shift that marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of the Indian Test team. Rishabh Pant, making a remarkable comeback, has been appointed vice-captain. The announcement comes ahead of India’s challenging five-match Test series in England.

This leadership transition was widely anticipated following the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. With this move, the selectors have clearly signaled a generational change in the team's direction.

“Over the last year or so, we have been looking at Shubman for leadership. We are hopeful he’s the one to take the team forward. It’s a high-pressure job, but he’s a terrific player. We wish him all the best,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the press conference.

Why Shubman Gill?

At just 24, Gill has already proven himself as one of the most technically sound and mentally composed young batters in international cricket. With a Test average above 45, overseas centuries, and strong domestic credentials, he represents the calm yet assertive leadership style the team needs in the post-Kohli-Rohit era.

Key Inclusions and Comebacks

•    B. Sai Sudharsan has earned his maiden Test call-up, after consistent domestic performances.

•    Karun Nair, who once scored a historic triple century in Tests, has made a surprise return after seven years.

•    Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Reddy also find places in the squad, adding depth to the batting unit.
Notable Absences

•    Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to fitness concerns. “His workload is not where it needs to be. We were hoping he would be available, but it’s unfortunate,” Agarkar noted.

•    Rising talents Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan, both part of the previous Test squad in Australia, have been dropped.

India’s Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K. L. Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

With Gill at the helm and a mix of fresh and returning talent in the squad, India’s tour of England promises not only thrilling cricket but also a glimpse into the future of Indian Test leadership.

News Network
May 15,2025

Riyadh: Dismantling years of US government policy of treating Syria like a pariah, President Donald Trump on Wednesday met Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa-- former leader of a rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was an offshoot of al-Qaeda and designated as a terrorist organisation by the American government. The meeting was held in Riyadh at the request of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a day after President Trump lifted sweeping sanctions against Syria, which the US began imposing in 1979.

After the meeting, Trump, who often judges people based on how they look, suggested that al-Sharaa has a "real shot at doing a good job" with war-torn Syria. He also called the former terrorist a "young, attractive, tough guy" with a "very strong" past. 

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said al-Sharaa is a “young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

“He's got a real shot at holding it together."

Trump said he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, "who is very friendly with him. He feels he's got a shot of doing a good job. It's a torn-up country.”

Trump is the first US president to meet a Syrian leader in a quarter of a century, and urged the onetime jihadist to normalise ties with Israel. He, however, gave no indication that the United States would remove Syria from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism -- a designation dating back to 1979 over support to Palestinian militants that severely impedes investment.

But the US president's offer to lift sanctions on Syria, mostly imposed during the repressive rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, comes as a major boost to the war-ravaged country, still getting to grips with Sharaa's December toppling of Assad.

Why Meeting Raised Eyebrows?

The meeting between the two leaders raised eyebrows globally due to al-Sharaa's murky past. Previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, al-Sharaa was linked to the terror group al-Qaeda and fought against US forces in Iraq, and had even spent years in American custody. However, the former jihadist has abandoned his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, trimmed his beard and donned a suit and tie to receive foreign dignitaries since ousting Assad from power on December 8, 2024.

He was later appointed to lead Syria for an unspecified transitional period, and has been tasked with forming an interim legislature after the dissolution of the Assad era parliament and the suspension of the 2012 constitution.

News Network
May 14,2025

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Colonel Qureshi had conducted regular press briefings, sharing details of the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by Indian armed forces to strike terrorists, joined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Shah.

The tribal affairs minister and BJP leader, sparked a major controversy with objectionable comments that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a "sister of terrorists".

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statement, the high court's division bench of Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the minister.

The court directed the police department to file the FIR by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The division bench said the court should be informed about the registration of the FIR.

The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled at 10.30 am on Thursday. A detailed order is awaited.

“Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters (in the Pahalgam terror attack)... we avenged these people by sending their sister to destroy them. They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists’) sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson”, Mr. Shah said while addressing a gathering in Ramkunda village near Indore.

Shah's remarks drew wide-scale condemnation, with Congress demanding his immediate dismissal from the MP cabinet.

Under severe flak, Shah said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise 10 times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 18,2025

The recent caste census in Karnataka has revealed a sobering truth: while the state's Muslim community enjoys strong social standing, it remains among the most economically marginalized. The report suggests a widening gap between societal perception and lived reality for the state's largest religious minority.

Despite being socially respected, Karnataka’s Muslims face significant hardships in education, jobs, and overall livelihood—pushing the government to consider doubling their reservation from 4% to 8%.
_____________________

A Conflicting Reality: Respected Yet Struggling

Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey paints a contrasting picture of the Muslim community. On one hand, they have a social score of 19.71 out of 100—almost identical to Jains, one of the most forward groups in the state. This reflects a relatively high level of societal acceptance, respect, and integration.

But this status masks deeper vulnerabilities.

The overall backwardness score for Muslims stands at 89.25 out of 200, putting them among the “more backward” communities, just a fraction below the threshold that would classify them as “most backward.”

_____________________

The Real Struggle: Education and Employment

Education

Education continues to be a major challenge:

•    Only 11.7% of Muslims reported having passed Class 10.

•    Just 5.5% said they had attended college or university.

This is reflected in their education score of 42.60 out of 68, indicating significant gaps in access, attainment, and opportunity.

Livelihood

It’s in livelihood, however, that the crisis is most severe. With a score of 26.94 out of 32, Muslims rank as the most economically backward community in the state.

Key findings:

•    Only 1.03% of Muslims have a government job.

•    Just 1.39% work in the private sector.

•    A large section relies on family-run businesses or informal jobs—puncture repair, petty retail, scrap trading, etc.

“Unlike other communities, we don’t have a specific traditional occupation,” said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “We are scattered across trades, many of which offer no long-term security.”
_____________________

How Do Other Communities Compare?

The contrast becomes sharper when placed against other groups:

•    Jains have a total score of 34.99, making them one of the most forward.

•    Christians, with 24.68, are the second-most progressed after Brahmins.

•    In stark contrast, Muslims hover just below the “most backward” threshold at 89.25.

_____________________

What the Data Means for Policy

The findings give fresh momentum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to raise the Muslim reservation quota from 4% to 8% under Category 2B. The BJP opposes the move, claiming that religion-based quotas are unconstitutional.

But government officials argue that the demand is not about religion, but deprivation.

“The Sachar Committee had already warned about the low socio-economic status of Muslims,” said Tanveer Sait. “We’re not asking for the same schemes as SC/STs—just fair support in education, jobs, and health.”

____________________

Categories Explained:

•    Communities scoring 90+: Most Backward (Category 1A & 1B)

•    50–89: More Backward (Category 2A & 2B) → Muslims fall here

•    20–49: Backward (Category 3A & 3B)

_____________________

Beyond the Numbers

The numbers tell a story of contradiction. Muslims in Karnataka have social recognition, but no corresponding economic empowerment. They are not invisible—but they are clearly underserved.

As debates around reservation intensify, one thing is clear: if dignity is not matched by opportunity, social respect becomes a hollow achievement.

