  1. Home
  2. IPL 13: Delhi survives Williamson, Samad's onslaught to make first-ever final

IPL 13: Delhi survives Williamson, Samad's onslaught to make first-ever final

News Network
November 9, 2020

stoinis.JPG

Abu Dhabi, Nov 8: A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League after defeating SunRisers by 17-run in Qualifier 2 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Delhi will now face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday, November 10.

Chasing a gigantic target of 190, SRH had a poor start as they lost skipper David Warner (2) in the second over.

Manish Pandey joined Priam Garg in the middle and added a 31-run stand for the second wicket. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis gave a double blow to SRH as he bagged Pandey (21) and Garg (17) in the fifth over.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder then stitched a 46-run partnership before the latter was scalped by Axar Patel in the 12th over.

Abdul Samad came in to bat number six and joined Williamson in the middle. The duo played fiercely and hammered Delhi bowlers all around the ground. The pair added a 57-run quick stand for the fifth wicket. Meanwhile, the Kiwi skipper completed his fifty off 28 balls.

Stoinis with the golden-arm again provided the crucial wicket of Williamson and brought his side back into the match. Williamson played a 67-run knock off 45 balls including four sixes and five fours.

Rashid Khan and Samad then added a brief 20-run stand before both the players were sent back to the pavilion on 33 and 11 runs respectively by speedster Kagiso Rabada in the penultimate over.

Rabada scalped three wickets in his last over and almost confirmed the team's spot in the final. Delhi restricted SRH to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

For Delhi, Stoinis returned with the figures of 3-26 in his three overs while Rabada clinched four scalps.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to an amazing start in the first six overs as openers Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan put on 65 runs. Both batsmen eventually put an opening stand of 86 runs and it was Rashid Khan who finally provided SunRisers with a breakthrough as he dismissed Stoinis (38) in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer then walked out to the crease and he along with Dhawan put on 40 runs for the second wicket. However, the run rate dropped considerably during this partnership and in trying to accelerate the innings, Iyer (21) ended up losing his wicket to Jason Holder in the 14th over, reducing Delhi Capitals to 126/2.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 189/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Shimron Hetmyer 42*, Rashid Khan 1-26) beat SunRisers Hyderabad 172/8 (Kane Williamson 67, Abdul Samad 33, Kagiso Rabada 4-29) by 17 runs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 26,2020

killer.JPG

Udupi, Oct 26: A married man, who had disappeared after getting a critically ill girl admitted to a private hospital, has been arrested by the police after she breathed her lost without responding to any treatment.

The police took more than a day to trace Prashant Kundar, who reportedly had a live-in relationship with the deceased girl, identified as Rakshita.

Rakshita’s condition was critical when Prashant took her to hospital on October 24. She breathed her last after sometime. Prashant had disappeared when doctors pronounced her dead.

Following this, Rakshita’s parents had lodged a complaint with local police suspecting foul play in Rakshita’s death. It is learnt that Rakshita was drunk when she was taken to hospital.

According to sources, Prashant and Rakshita were living in a rented house in Udupi’s Ambagilu. However, Prashant was already married to another woman. It is learnt that after coming to know about Prashant’s relationship with Rakshita, his wife had threatened her over phone.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The reason for girl’s death will be known only after the submission of autopsy report, said a police officer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2020

usvote.JPG

Washington, Nov 4: Three people were arrested in two separate incidents during protests at Black Lives Matters plaza in Washington on Tuesday.

Hundreds of demonstrators against and for President Donald Trump were present as they planned to watch the state-by-state results of the 2020 election.

Demonstrations were largely peaceful aside from two scuffles, in which police say three people have been arrested.

One person was arrested earlier in the night for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Two others were arrested following an assault incident and charges are pending, police said.

Police could be seen detaining a man and putting him inside a police van.

Many in the crowds began to gather on Tuesday afternoon held signs protesting President Donald Trump or showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dozens of posters and cardboard signs were plastered on the fence bordering Lafayette Square. D.C. police said three people were arrested during two separate incidents.

The presidential election is turning into a nail-biter as Biden is heading for a landslide win over incumbent Trump.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2020

yeddy.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state has formulated a strict law against "Love Jihad."

Addressing a party executive committee meeting in Mangaluru, the CM said, "We have taken conversion in the name of 'love jihad' seriously and formulated a strict law. I have already discussed with the authorities the law against those who engage in 'love jihad'."

But what is Love Jihad? On February 4 this year, the Union Home Ministry clarified that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. In a reply in Lok Sabha to Congress MP Behanan Benny's question as to whether any central agency has reported any case of love jihad from Kerala in the past two years, the Home Ministry said: "The term 'love jihad' is not defined under the extant laws. No such case has been reported by any of the central agencies."

"However, two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency," the ministry added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.