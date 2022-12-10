Ishan Kishan breaks Chris Gayle’s world record of quickest double century in ODIs

  1. Home
News Network
December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan, the diminutive opening batter, slammed a belligerent double hundred during India's third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. 

Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, threw caution to the wind as he slammed 23 boundaries and 9 sixes to reach the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries. He had completed his century in just 85 balls.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Kishan bettered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and also became the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to slam a double century in ODIs. Rohit has three scores of 200-plus to his name. Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings.

The others apart from the Indians are New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan eventually got out for 210 runs, having slammed 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

News Network
December 6,2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Fake social media narratives potentially affecting free and fair polls is fast emerging as a common challenge for most election management bodies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation led by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he said the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's historical context and traditions.

The German delegation was at the Nirvachan Sadan here to meet the Commission.

Giving an overview on the magnitude of Indian elections, Kumar informed the German delegation of the humongous exercise the poll panel carries out involving more than 95 crore voters across 11 lakh polling stations.

Over one crore polling personnel are deployed to ensure a robust electoral processes for holding free, fair, inclusive elections, he said, adding the EC ensures participation of political parties at every stage.

According to an EC statement, Kumar said that apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives in potentially affecting free and fair elections is fast emerging as a common challenge for most elections management bodies.

The German foreign minister, while interacting with the Commission, appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by EC in the largest democracy in the world given the challenges of diverse geography, culture and electorate.

The delegation was briefed about the extensive use of technology by the EC in the conduct of elections broadly under three verticals of voters’ participation, political parties and candidates and election machinery logistics.

She personally cast a vote through an Electronic Voting Machine during a demonstration organised by the EC for the delegation.

She, along with the visiting MPs, keenly observed the strong security features of standalone EVMs along with rigorous administrative protocols for handling, movement, storage and operation of the machines, the EC said. 

News Network
November 28,2022

Islamabad, Nov 28: Pakistan's Taliban said on Monday they have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan but sharing a similar Islamist ideology, have been responsible for dozens of violent attacks and hundreds of deaths across Pakistan since emerging in 2007.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas ... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," it said in a statement.

The TTP held sway over vast tracts of Pakistan's rugged tribal belt for a time, imposing strict law.

Its fighters were largely driven out of Pakistan into neighbouring Afghanistan since 2010 but have been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's return to power in Kabul.

The TTP agreed on a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in June but both sides have repeatedly claimed the truce was ignored and there have been numerous clashes.

News Network
November 28,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

