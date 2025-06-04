  1. Home
Karnataka politicians across party lines join cricket fans to celebrate RCB's IPL victory

Agencies
June 4, 2025

RCBWIN.jpg

Bengaluru: Sounds of crackers and celebrations with the slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (this time the cup is ours) echoed in different parts of Bengaluru city on Tuesday night as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

While youngsters and cricket fans got onto the streets and celebrated by bursting crackers and shouting slogans, hailing RCB and its prominent players such as Virat Kohli, politicians cutting across party lines took to social media to congratulate the team.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph. The dream has finally come true – Ee Sala Cup Namde!" "From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "This is more than a win - it’s an emotional moment for the entire RCB Army." "Ee Sala Cup Namde! Huge congratulations to RCB on this unforgettable, historic victory in the IPLFinals. 18 years of passion, loyalty, and never giving up - and tonight, it all came together!" Shivakumar said on X.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Stating that he was proud of the team for making history, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said this win also belongs to every RCB fan who never gave up.

"What a moment for Bengaluru, Karnataka and cricket lovers across the nation! RCB emerges victorious a testament to grit, belief, and the spirit of Karnataka," he said.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, "This win is personal for every fan who stood by RCB through the ups and downs, who believed, cheered, and never gave up.

"What a stellar end to a stellar campaign by RCB. It took us 18 years to reach here, but we made it and that’s what truly matters…..Here’s to the spirit of Play Bold and the RCB family, this is just the beginning!" he posted on the microblogging platform.

BJP's R Ashoka, leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said, "18 years of hope, heartbreak & hustle — the dream is finally real! Congratulations RCB! Champions at last!" Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot also congratulated the team and said, "Heartiest congratulations to the players, coaches, and loyal fans. Wishing RCB continued success in the journey ahead."

“Coming to Bengaluru”

Kohli had a message for fans during the post-match interview. Looking at ABD and Gayle, he smiled and said, "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special."

That short sentence was enough to send RCB fans into a frenzy. Within minutes, Star Sports confirmed it would be covering the homecoming celebrations, starting at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The victory parade through Bengaluru is expected to be a grand affair, with details of the route and timings to be announced soon.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

sidduHDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.

News Network
June 3,2025

palestis.jpg

Israeli forces have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those killed whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The Israeli military has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its soldiers fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and at least 35 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Israel and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been killed and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

“The Israeli military opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning,” Al Jazeera reported from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

According to reports, Israeli snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's killings came hours after Israeli forces shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-Israeli food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that Israeli troops opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the newly established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip have become “death traps” for starving civilians in the blockaded territory. 

Philippe Lazzarini further condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by the Israeli regime and the US, saying, “This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment” by the Israeli military.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.  

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing Israel of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically since March 18, when the Israeli regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the resistance group Hamas.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

gundurao1.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

