  2. Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins historic javelin gold; India record best ever medal haul of 7

News Network
August 7, 2021

Tokyo, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.

News Network
August 1,2021

Tokyo, Aug 1: A determined Indian men's hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain's lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday.

India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey teams' Olympic debacles before this edition.

The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was the edition in which American swimming legend Mark Spitz won seven gold medals, a feat which was overshadowed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the Olympic Village.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

The other semifinal of the men's hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.

By virtue of this win, India now have a 5-4 win-loss record over Great Britain in the Olympic Games.

In Sunday's tie, Great Britain enjoyed the early share of exchanges, earning their first penalty corner as early as in the third minute but India defended well to keep the danger away.

The Indians got their footing into the match as time went by and took the lead in the seventh minute through Dilpreet, who pushed the ball past Great Britain goalkeeper after being fed by Simranjeet Singh.

It was Simranjeet who created the chance after he stole the ball from a Great Britain defender just outside the latter's circle.

Two minutes from the first quarter, India custodian PR Sreejesh made fine reflex saves to deny Great Britain.

The Indians didn't let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant.

It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain 'D' and then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of opposition goalkeeper Oliver Payne.

In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne.

Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

With 15 more minutes remaining and just a goal behind, Great Britain went on the offensive in the final quarter, throwing numbers into their attacks as the Indians struggled to control the onslaught.

Great Britain succeeded in their efforts as they earned three more penalty corners in the match but their doubtable Sreejesh rose to the occasion and pulled off saves after saves to keep his side ahead.

India extended their lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.

That goal sealed the tie in India's favour as down by two goals and with just three minutes remaining, Great Britain players' shoulders dropped down.

Once the hooter went off to declare the match's end, Indian players had tears of joy as they hugged and congratulated each other.

News Network
August 4,2021

Tokyo, Aug 4: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport here.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally.

The former middle-weight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

Agencies
July 28,2021

Dubai, July 28: Saudi Arabia has announced a three-year travel ban and hefty penalties on citizens who visit countries on the kingdom's COVID-19 red list, including India.

"Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom’s updated instructions," the Gulf News on Tuesday quoted a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The SPA report said an official at the Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned Saudi citizens against travelling to countries that have been put on the no-travel list recently as these nations are currently witnessing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and its variants.

The red-list countries include the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam.

The source, quoted by the SPA, said there are reports about citizens travelling to the banned countries in violation of the instructions issued by official authorities.

“Those who violate the travel ban will be held accountable and slapped with heavy penalties,” the source said, adding that those who are found to have violated the instructions would be banned from travelling abroad for three years.

The ministry called on citizens against travelling directly or indirectly to the red-list countries where the pandemic has not yet been controlled and there is a surge in cases of mutated strains of coronavirus.

It also urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas where instability prevails or the virus is spreading, and take all precautionary measures regardless of their destination.

As on Tuesday, the kingdom’s coronavirus tally stands at 520,774, including 11,136 active cases, while the total death toll was at 8,189.

