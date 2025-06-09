  1. Home
  'We are not responsible for stampede': RCB moves Karnataka High Court to quash criminal case

Agencies
June 9, 2025

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking to quash criminal case against it in M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 lives.

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser, has also filed a separate petition challenging the FIR against it.

Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the petition, RCSL claimed that it had clearly communicated on social media that only limited passes were available. It also said that even for free passes, pre-registration was mandatory for entry.

It alleged that stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45pm, were actually opened only at 3pm, causing a crowd surge.

According to the event mangement firm, the incident occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police. The High Court is expected to hear the matter on Monday afternoon.

May 31,2025

Bengaluru: In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government, in a circular, has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare has issued the circular late for precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiahheld on May 26.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, said.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure.

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home, the Health Department further said, adding that if these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

It also calls for ensuring adherence to precautionary measures like hand hygiene, cough etiquette and other Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

"Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children," it added.

As of Friday evening 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

June 3,2025

doctor.jpg

Shivamogga: A 23-year-old medical intern was found dead in her hostel room at Subbaiah Medical College in Shivamogga on Monday, June 2, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Priya, hailed from Bengaluru and had recently completed her MBBS degree. She was in the final days of her internship, which was part of her graduation requirement.

According to sources, her parents are currently residing abroad. On the day of the incident, Vishnu Priya was alone in the hostel as most of her classmates had already left the campus. Concerned friends reportedly tried calling her multiple times. 

When she failed to respond, they informed the college authorities. The tragic discovery was made after the hostel staff unlocked her room around 11 a.m. and notified the police.

Her body was sent to the district general hospital for a post-mortem. Police sources suspect personal or family-related issues may have contributed to her death, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Shivamogga Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her relatives.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available: Call or message the mental health helpline at 8277946600, or visit a Neravu Kendra. Support is available in Kannada, Hindi, and English.

June 5,2025

arafah1.jpg

Mount Arafat: Beneath the blazing sun, with temperatures touching 41°C, over a million Muslim pilgrims stood in prayer and reflection on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday, marking the spiritual pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred in the Islamic calendar — a day believed to be rich with divine mercy and forgiveness.

From the early hours, the scene at Arafat was one of solemn devotion and unity. Pilgrims, clad in simple white garments symbolizing equality before God, raised their hands in supplication, seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

“This is the place where our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Standing here, you feel history and faith meet,” said Marwa Al-Said, a pilgrim from Egypt. “It’s an overwhelming moment — one that humbles you entirely.”

Despite the sweltering weather, Saudi authorities had made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Cooling mist sprays, shaded zones expanded by 50,000 square meters, and over 400 cooling units were installed throughout the site. Emergency medical personnel and health teams were deployed in large numbers, and smart technologies — including AI and drones — helped regulate crowd movement and monitor pilgrim health.

Nazim Khalifa, an Indian pilgrim residing in the United States, was visibly emotional as he shared his journey. “This is my first time performing Hajj. I’ve never even done Umrah. The road here was not easy, financially and personally. But today, I feel like Allah has accepted me. I want to be closer to Him — that’s the real goal.”

He added, “We’re standing in the sun, and it’s a test — perhaps a glimpse of what the Day of Judgment may feel like. I pray this experience transforms not only me but everyone here.”

Rehman, a pilgrim from Indonesia, echoed that sentiment with simple joy: “I am so happy this year. Everything is organized. And it feels like God is near.”

The Saudi Ministry of Health issued advisories ahead of the gathering, urging pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. Free umbrellas were distributed, and medical tents with emergency care were strategically located across the site.

Alongside physical safety, spiritual guidance was prioritized. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs set up multilingual information booths and digital screens to offer real-time support and religious rulings. Over 15 million awareness messages were sent to pilgrims’ mobile phones, and more than 200,000 brochures explaining Hajj rituals were distributed.

“This year’s arrangements are a reflection of both Saudi Arabia’s logistical expertise and its commitment to the sanctity of Hajj,” said Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, a religious affairs coordinator. “It’s not just about safety; it’s about ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual goals without worry.”

The Day of Arafat is considered by many scholars as the essence of Hajj itself, echoing the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) hadith: “Hajj is Arafat.” Muslims believe that prayers made on this day are especially powerful, with sins forgiven and lives spiritually renewed.

As the sun set over Arafat, the pilgrims made their way to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil — the next phase of Hajj. But the moments spent on Mount Arafat will remain etched in their hearts forever — a day of connection, redemption, and hope.

