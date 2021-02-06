  1. Home
  Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality

Big Joe lands ‘double blow’ as India attack gets ‘Root’ed to reality

Agencies
February 6, 2021



Chennai, Feb 6: Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test on Saturday.

England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root's 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls.

Root became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.

The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day when he was the enforcer and Dom Sibley the grafter.

On the second morning, it was Ben Stokes who entered the stage and made it his own with big hitting. He smashed 82 off 118 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and let Root rotate the strike in their 124-run stand.

Worse, England didn't declare after being well past 500 which was like driving home a point and piling on the misery on an Indian team which has now been shaken up on a track where nothing happened for two days.

While Root will be lauded for sure for his second double hundred in last three Test matches, it was Stokes, whose counter-attack deflated the home team.

He started by coming down and lofting Ravichandran Ashwin over long for a six and then used the giant stride to slog sweep the senior off-spinner for a boundary.

In fact, Ashwin (2/132), who was brilliant over two days, was only a bit rattled when Stokes gave him the charge. Although Root hit Ashwin for two sixes -- the second one bringing up his fifth career double hundred for the England captain -- it was Stokes who gave him and the other spinners a big charge.

Also the only one who played Ishant Sharma with some degree of confidence was Stokes. While Root defended well against the veteran pacer, it was Stokes, whose on-drive and square drive off successive deliveries from the pacer did change his skipper Virat Kohli's facial complexion, which remained grumpy for the most part of the day.

Ishant (2/52) bowled as best as he had in any unfavourable conditions, something that the scoreboard wouldn't perhaps tell.

The veteran of 98 Tests finally got a couple of wickets at the fag end of the day but his performance with old ball on one of the flattest tracks will be remembered for a long time.

The pace never dropped even when he was well past bowling his 20th over as the tattered old ball would consistently tail in.

But Ishant, Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah (2/81)'s good work was undone once again by rookie Washington Sundar.

And Shahbaz Nadeem (2/167) for all his experience at the domestic level for a decade and half, probably understood that he probably is a bit less-skilled when facing a team full of quality players of spin.

His wickets column would read that he had got Stokes and Root but it was well after they had accomplished what they had set out to do.

Root and Stokes showed how to stay low and try and take the ball below the eye-line. Since the duo couldn't build a lot of pressure from one end, the onus was always on either Ashwin or Ishant or Bumrah to strike and keep the pressure.

Root's strike-rate against pacers was in mid-30s and against spinners, it was in the high 70s, underlining his dominance against Washington and Nadeem.

They gave away easy singles and doubles to Root, who scored 130 runs in singles, doubles and that odd triple apart from hitting 19 boundaries and two sixes.

And not to forget the runs that he had to run for his various batting partners during the course of the England innings.

Agencies
January 31,2021

2ac6fe0.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 31: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's imitation of Anil Kumble's bowling action has got the latter impressed as he said the fast bowler was "pretty close" in pulling off the action.

Bumrah is known for bowling toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, but who knew that the pacer can pretty much ace the bowling action of former spinner Kumble. In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter on Saturday, Bumrah was seen imitating the action of Kumble and he pretty much nailed it.

"We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it," BCCI had written as the caption.

Replying to the BCCI's tweet, Kumble wrote: "Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series."

A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

Kumble is the second bowler in the history of international cricket after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. He had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Kumble had bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs in the second innings of the Test match. Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As for pace spearhead Bumrah, he was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.

Agencies
January 27,2021

Indian Players, Siraj And Bumrah Were Subjected To Racial Abuse: Cricket Australia

Sydney, Jan 27: Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that Indian players were subjected to racial abuse by a section of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd during the third drawn Test of the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar series.

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play during the Sydney Test. The incident again took place on the next day following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four of the Test match.

Following that incident, Cricket Australia had launched an investigation and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also asked the Australian cricket board to submit its report.

"Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council," Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity & Security, said in a statement.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on Day Three of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour," he added.

Cricket Australia further said that it is now awaiting confirmation from New South Wales Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and "will not offer further comment until it is received".

Siraj, who played a crucial role in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had revealed that the umpires in Sydney had told India skipper Ajinkya Rahane that the team can walk off the park.

"The case (on racial abuse) is going on. Let us see if we get justice or not. I told my captain that some audience are abusing me. The umpire said you can leave the ground but the captain said we will not go as we respect the game of cricket and you may send them out," Siraj had said upon his arrival in Hyderabad.

Cricket Australia, on its part as well as Australian players including David Warner and head coach Justin Langer, had condemned the incident.

Agencies
February 3,2021

A day after Rihanna extended her support to the farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws in New Delhi, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star. 

Taking to Twitter, the former India cricketer said that the "sovereignty" of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Tendulkar tweeted. 

Rihanna on Tuesday in a tweet tried to highlight the ongoing protests happening in the national capital and shared a news story of internet shutdown across the protest sites. 

Violence broke out at several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on India's 72nd Republic Day, when agitated farmers broke barricades and forced their way into the national capital. The protestors also entered the iconic Red Fort and also unfurled their flags from its ramparts. 

Former India left-arm spinner and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council member Pragyan Ojha also hit back at Rihanna for commenting on the on-going farmer’s protest in India. 

"We don`t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," says former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha after international pop sensation Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. 

