Hockey India withdraws from 2022 Birmingham CWG over UK's discriminatory covid rules

News Network
October 5, 2021

India on Tuesday pulled out of next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games' hockey competition, citing Covid-19 concerns and UK's discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country.

Hockey India President Gyanandro Ningombam communicated the federation's decision to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

Hockey India reasoned that there is only a 32-day window available between Birmingham Games (July 28-August 8) and the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 10-25) and it can't risk sending its players to the UK which has been one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

"You will appreciate that the Asian games is the Continental qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and keeping the priority of the Asian Games in mind, Hockey India cannot risk any members of the Indian teams contracting Covid-19 during the Commonwealth Games," Ningombam wrote.

The UK recently refused to recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a 10-day hard quarantine on travellers from the country even if they were fully vaccinated.

HI's move comes a day after England pulled out of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next month, citing a number of Covid-related concerns and taking "note" of the Indian government's mandatory 10-day quarantine protocol for all UK nationals.

India imposed reciprocal curbs on all British nationals arriving in the country after UK's restrictions.

Under India's new norms, all British nationals arriving here from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to produce the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel.

They will also have to undertake two more RT-PCR tests, one on their arrival at the airport in India and the second one on Day 8 after arrival.

News Network
September 23,2021

live.jpg

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, second only to football. It's been estimated there are 2.5 billion followers of the sport supporting local and national teams. If you're a passionate follower of cricket, there is no need to miss out on any of the great action. Nowadays, there are a number of fantastic cricket live score sites you can use to stay up to date. Here are five of the best.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is a one-stop site that has everything a cricket fan could ever want. Not only can you keep up with cricket scores, but a huge wealth of data can also be accessed at Cricbuzz. This makes it perfect for casual fans, as well as those who use stats to form strategies for sports betting. In fact, there is so much information here, it might be overwhelming. However, if you like the idea of delving into the sport as deeply as possible, Cricbuzz is ideal.

ICC-Cricket

The International Cricket Council is the official body that governs world cricket. As such, they have developed a professional website where you can find the latest news and scores. Fans can keep up with future fixtures, examine rankings, and find team information and a whole lot more. Live scores are a highlight, and it may be possible to link to live-streamed games from the ICC website as well.

Firstpost

Firstpost is an Indian media and news website that is part of Network 18, in turn, owned by Reliance Industries. With such a broad scope, Firstpost doesn't dive into cricket as thoroughly as the previous two sites do. However, it does keep up to date with big stories and has an extensive sports section with a subcategory titled Firstcricket. Here you can find cricket news, photos, schedules, videos, rankings, and of course, results. Perhaps not super stats focused, there is still plenty of fantastic cricket related info available at Firstpost.

Mykhel

Mykhel is a popular website focusing on sports like football, kabaddi, hockey, ISL, motorsports, and cricket. Hitting the link to visit the cricket section of Mykhel brings up a host of interesting information like fixtures, results, series, teams, rankings and more. Fans can stay on top of current news to know what is going on in the international world of cricket. Advertising can spoil the mobile experience of Mykhel to a degree, but it is a fully functioning sports site cricket fans can make use of.

Flashscore

Flashscore is a no-nonsense website designed to provide readers with lists of upcoming events and live scores of sports such as football, basketball, tennis, badminton, cricket and more. As well as results, Flashscore is an interesting sports betting tool as well providing information such as odds, match summaries, and commentaries. You won't find the sort of breaking news or general information found at the previous four websites, as Flashscore has an emphasis on the betting side of things.

Conclusion

As you can see, cricket fans never have to miss out on any of the fantastic action that is constantly taking place. As well as results and live scores, there is a ton of brilliant cricket resources right at your fingertips. Whether your interest is purely as a spectator or as a sports bettor, there are a number of top sites to explore.

News Network
September 29,2021

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which have recently gone into a merger are expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

News Network
October 5,2021

