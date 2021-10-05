Hockey India withdraws from 2022 Birmingham CWG over UK’s discriminatory covid rules

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, second only to football. It's been estimated there are 2.5 billion followers of the sport supporting local and national teams. If you're a passionate follower of cricket, there is no need to miss out on any of the great action. Nowadays, there are a number of fantastic cricket live score sites you can use to stay up to date. Here are five of the best.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is a one-stop site that has everything a cricket fan could ever want. Not only can you keep up with cricket scores, but a huge wealth of data can also be accessed at Cricbuzz. This makes it perfect for casual fans, as well as those who use stats to form strategies for sports betting. In fact, there is so much information here, it might be overwhelming. However, if you like the idea of delving into the sport as deeply as possible, Cricbuzz is ideal.

ICC-Cricket

The International Cricket Council is the official body that governs world cricket. As such, they have developed a professional website where you can find the latest news and scores. Fans can keep up with future fixtures, examine rankings, and find team information and a whole lot more. Live scores are a highlight, and it may be possible to link to live-streamed games from the ICC website as well.

Firstpost

Firstpost is an Indian media and news website that is part of Network 18, in turn, owned by Reliance Industries. With such a broad scope, Firstpost doesn't dive into cricket as thoroughly as the previous two sites do. However, it does keep up to date with big stories and has an extensive sports section with a subcategory titled Firstcricket. Here you can find cricket news, photos, schedules, videos, rankings, and of course, results. Perhaps not super stats focused, there is still plenty of fantastic cricket related info available at Firstpost.

Mykhel

Mykhel is a popular website focusing on sports like football, kabaddi, hockey, ISL, motorsports, and cricket. Hitting the link to visit the cricket section of Mykhel brings up a host of interesting information like fixtures, results, series, teams, rankings and more. Fans can stay on top of current news to know what is going on in the international world of cricket. Advertising can spoil the mobile experience of Mykhel to a degree, but it is a fully functioning sports site cricket fans can make use of.

Flashscore

Flashscore is a no-nonsense website designed to provide readers with lists of upcoming events and live scores of sports such as football, basketball, tennis, badminton, cricket and more. As well as results, Flashscore is an interesting sports betting tool as well providing information such as odds, match summaries, and commentaries. You won't find the sort of breaking news or general information found at the previous four websites, as Flashscore has an emphasis on the betting side of things.

Conclusion

As you can see, cricket fans never have to miss out on any of the fantastic action that is constantly taking place. As well as results and live scores, there is a ton of brilliant cricket resources right at your fingertips. Whether your interest is purely as a spectator or as a sports bettor, there are a number of top sites to explore.