  ICC Rankings: Rohit attains career-best ranking, moves to eighth spot

Agencies
February 28, 2021

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma reaches career-best No. 8 spot, R Ashwin moves up to No. 3 in bowling chart

Dubai, Feb 28: India opener Rohit Sharma has progressed six places to a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after a fine performance in the low-scoring third Test against England in Ahmedabad that the home side won by 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have also made rapid strides while England's Joe Root and Jack Leach too have moved up after shining with the ball in Ahmedabad.

Rohit top-scored in the first innings with 66 and remained unbeaten on 25 in the second to move ahead of compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara among others. His rating points aggregate is 742, 20 more than his best of 722 in October 2019 when he was ranked 10th.

Player of the match Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have also made solid gains after helping carve out a crucial win that helped India remain in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final.

In bowling rankings, Ashwin has moved four spots and he now sits at the third spot in the Test rankings.

Left-arm spinner Patel's 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position while off-spinner Ashwin's seven wickets have lifted him four places to third position.

England spinner Jack Leach has entered the top 30 for the first time, moving up three places to 28th after taking four wickets. Captain Joe Root's maiden five-wicket haul has lifted him 16 places to 72nd among bowlers while he is now joint-13th among all-rounders. Opener Zak Crawley's knock of 53 in the first innings has helped him advance 15 places to 46th in what was the only notable gain for any of their batsmen.

Kane Williamson is currently ranked as the number one Test batsmen while Pat Cummins is the number one rated bowler in the rankings. Virat Kohli is at the fifth spot in batting rankings, while Cheteshwar Pujara has slipped to the tenth spot.

February 27,2021

Surprisingly, Ravi Shastri indulges in &#039;banter&#039; on social media

Mumbai, Feb 27: The Indian cricket team's landslide win over England in the third Test match seems to have allowed coach Ravi Shastri to indulge in humour on social media. In a rare reply to a tweet, Shastri on Saturday wrote "love the banter" on his handle.

The tweet has a reference to India's 10-wicket win over England in the third Test in Ahmedabad, Gujarat - a 'dry' state where liquor is prohibited. The win was registered inside two days of the five-day match, allowing players three days to practice and indulge in other activities.

It all started with a meme on social media. It carried a smiling photo of Shastri with these words attributed to the former India captain: "you thought I'd stay in a dry state for 5 days?" The reference was to the prohibition in Gujarat.

But whoever made the meme probably forgot that the next Test match will also be played in Ahmedabad, starting on March 4, so Shastri would have to stay put in the bio bubble in the city.

Well-known writer and author Shobhaa De, 73, tweeted the meme and tagged former Shastri.

Surprisingly, Shastri, 58, reacted. "Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times," he tweeted in reply.

Shastri, a successful all-rounder, played 80 Tests and scored 3,830 runs and captured 151 wickets. In 150 One-day Internationals, the left-arm spinner bagged 129 wickets and scored 3,108 runs.

After retirement, Shastri switched to television commentary and has had a few stints as coach of the Indian team.

February 22,2021

Image result for Thought he must be joking: Tewatia when Chahal broke news of India call-up

Mumbai, Feb 22: Rahul Tewatia was told that he had been selected for the Indian team by his Haryana teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and the all-rounder wondered whether to take the news seriously at first. Tewatia, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav all received call-ups to the Indian T20I team that will face England in five matches starting on March 12.

"When Yuzi bhai (Chahal) informed me, my first reaction was that he must be joking. I never thought I would get picked now. Mohit bhaiya (Sharma) also came to my room to inform me," Tewatia told The Indian Express.

Tewatia said that he knew he had to make most of his chances whenever he got them as Haryana has three spinners who have played for India.

"Life has always thrown challenges. Haryana has three spinners who have already played for India; Amit Mishra, Chahal and Jayant Yadav. I always knew that if I get an opportunity, I must make it count. People had noticed me after the IPL. I thought if I continue to do well, I could get picked for the Indian team," he added.

The five-match T20I series will be played entirely at the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera and ends on March 20. This will be followed by an ODI series of three matches in Pune from March 23 to 28.

February 19,2021

11216.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 19: India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he battled depression during a harrowing tour of England in 2014 where he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after a string of failures with the bat.

In a conversation with former England player Mark Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Kohli conceded that went through a tough phase during the particularly difficult tour.

"Yes, I did," was his response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time.

"...it's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," he recalled.

Kohli had a disastrous tour of England in 2014, registering scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his 10 innings. He roared back to form in the tour of Australia after that, accumulating 692 runs in the Test series.

"You just don't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world," he said of the England tour.

Kohli remembered feeling alone despite the fact that there were supportive people in his life. He said professional help was what he needed.

"Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you a part of a big group. I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor.

"I think I would like to see it change."

The India captain, considered one of the best batsmen in modern cricket, believes mental health issues cannot be overlooked as they can destroy a person's career.

"Someone whom you can go to at any stage, have a conversation around and say 'Listen this is what I am feeling, I am finding it hard to even go to sleep, I feel like I don't want to wake up in the morning. I have no confidence in myself, what do I do?'

"Lot of people suffer with that feeling for longer periods of time, it carries on for months, it carries on for a whole cricket season, people are not able to get out of it," Kohli said.

"I strongly feel the need for professional help there to be very honest," he added.

Kohli is currently in Ahemdabad for ongoing home Test series against England. The two teams have won a game each and will compete in the third Test from February 24.

Fondly remembering his growing up days, Kohli said the Indian team of '90s had really inspired him to take up the sport.

"The Indian team of the '90s really opened up my imagination about what could be done with the sport because it is so different from anything else I had seen before. It just instilled a lot of faith and belief in me that magical things can be done if an individual believes or decides," he said.

"That's where the spark started...the dream of wanting to play for the country really started."

Kohli lost his biggest supporter, his father Premchand, at the age of 18 and he considers it as the "most impactful" incident of his life.

"...that incident really put things in proper perspective for me. My father did work very hard in initial days to make sure that I get the best cricket gear or I continue with my cricket practice.

"From there on it made my belief even stronger that come what may, I am definitely going to realise my dream to play at the highest level and represent my country," he said.

Kohli is seen as a tough, competitive and enigmatic character on the field and he revealed that in real life too he is no different.

"...the disconnect for many years now is people don't seem to understand, don't seem to process, a lot of the times is that I have never worked towards creating a perception for myself which is perfect from a worldly point of view.

"For me what matters is what I can do an individual and how much I can provide on the cricket field as an individual," he said.

"I cannot fabricate things to look good in front of certain set of people. That's just not who I am," he asserted.

Another thing he hardly cares about is the expectations from him when he is on the field.

"Expectation is honestly a burden when you start thinking about it too much."

